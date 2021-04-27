This is part of the problem, hes become too big in comparison to the actual sport to a degree thats not good for it, made worse by snookers general fall in popularity over the last 20 years or so and no successor to OSullivan in the way he came along after Jimmy White.
To be honest I dont give a stuff about snookers fall in popularity. Happy for it to stay a bit fringe and easier to get a ticket without having to jump through all the utter bs hoops youre forced to with football.
The standard is still great and I always have fun. End of the day, isnt that what its all about? The boys that play are still absolute maestros, and the crowd is good. Football in comparison is cold, depressing, over hyped, full of knob heads, financially doped, poor value for money, and kinda stressful.