Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 700109 times)

kaesarsosei

Re: The Snooker thread
January 11, 2025, 10:52:28 am
Mental health issues or not, I think Ronnie has (finally) reached the point where he is no longer competitive. And that in itself is probably feeding back into his MH issues.
Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
January 11, 2025, 12:15:31 pm

He is as likely to turn up at the Worlds and win it. Hes written off every time he has one of these spells. A year ago he won two of the three triple crown events.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
January 11, 2025, 12:19:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January 11, 2025, 12:15:31 pm
He is as likely to turn up at the Worlds and win it. Hes written off every time he has one of these spells. A year ago he won two of the three triple crown events.

Nah, this time feels different. Hes actually been locked in and competing for the last 12 months and hes just not been able to win at anything like the rate were accustomed to.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
January 12, 2025, 04:57:28 pm
Final frame decider between Higgins and Robertson. Robertson was 5-1 down.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Snooker thread
January 12, 2025, 05:13:31 pm
For the casual viewer (like myself) no Ronnie is bad for the sport.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
January 12, 2025, 05:32:38 pm
Robertson 6-5. Great start to the tournament.

Murphy getting knocked out tonight would be pretty good too.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
January 12, 2025, 05:43:01 pm
Well done to Robertson for making the most of his unexpected chance to play. I'd make him favourite against the winner of Murphy/Gary Wilson too.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Snooker thread
January 12, 2025, 07:52:06 pm
Gary Wilson with some shots youd be disappointed to see down your local hall. Be lucky not to get a whitewash here.
west_london_red

Re: The Snooker thread
January 12, 2025, 09:15:13 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2025, 05:13:31 pm
For the casual viewer (like myself) no Ronnie is bad for the sport.

This is part of the problem, hes become too big in comparison to the actual sport to a degree thats not good for it, made worse by snookers general fall in popularity over the last 20 years or so and no successor to OSullivan in the way he came along after Jimmy White.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
January 13, 2025, 05:04:31 pm
I like Ding, but hes had some incredible running in a tight matchup with Mark Williams, and it looks at the moment like hes on to win 6-5.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Snooker thread
January 13, 2025, 10:15:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 12, 2025, 09:15:13 pm
This is part of the problem, hes become too big in comparison to the actual sport to a degree thats not good for it, made worse by snookers general fall in popularity over the last 20 years or so and no successor to OSullivan in the way he came along after Jimmy White.
So what is the alternative?  If there is one that can grab the casual viewers attention?
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
January 13, 2025, 10:31:02 pm
carter got smashed. good.
Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Cracking snooker from Murphy and Robertson this afternoon.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:05:30 pm
Selby will be gutted to lose that frame. Seemed like his type of frame.
Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
I hope Mark Allen goes on to win now.
CheshireDave

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 08:15:09 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?

I think it is a couple of things. It's a huge building and there is some other stuff going on around the building and also there is a hospitality suite in which people are eating, drinking etc whilst the matches are being played.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 08:25:40 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?

The famed ally pally wasp is doing some diy
Keita Success

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:43:44 am
 Luca Brecel vs Kyren Wilson tonight will be a good game.

Anyone see Brecel's pot on the brown ball? Ridiculous.
amir87

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:49:04 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?

Here's your answer.

Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:43:44 am
Anyone see Brecel's pot on the brown ball? Ridiculous.
Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 01:12:09 pm
Fuck football, snooker is way better
Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 01:15:33 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?

Ive been to a few sessions this year  the banging noises come from the temporary stands. They build the stands for the event. When I was sitting I adjusted my feet and it produced a weird banging noise  still improvements to be made in how they hold the event, but its way better than last year. I wasnt happy last year when Ronnie bitched and moaned about the venue, but actually I think hes driven change by calling it dirty and cold. This year its pretty clean and warm. Fan zone nice too. But the banging noises are my main criticism for this year. Its mad
Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 01:23:28 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 12, 2025, 09:15:13 pm
This is part of the problem, hes become too big in comparison to the actual sport to a degree thats not good for it, made worse by snookers general fall in popularity over the last 20 years or so and no successor to OSullivan in the way he came along after Jimmy White.

To be honest I dont give a stuff about snookers fall in popularity. Happy for it to stay a bit fringe and easier to get a ticket without having to jump through all the utter bs hoops youre forced to with football.

The standard is still great and I always have fun. End of the day, isnt that what its all about? The boys that play are still absolute maestros, and the crowd is good. Football in comparison is cold, depressing, over hyped, full of knob heads, financially doped, poor value for money, and kinda stressful.
Keita Success

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:08:26 pm
Get the sense that Trump's not very popular with a lot of blokes on here.

He's my favourite player to watch. Just a joy to watch when he gets going.
Keita Success

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:21:12 pm
Shaun Murphy really does look like a thumb with a quiff.
Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:52:44 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:08:26 pm
Get the sense that Trump's not very popular with a lot of blokes on here.

He's my favourite player to watch. Just a joy to watch when he gets going.

Love watching Trump 🤌 how can you not?
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 04:46:59 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:21:12 pm
Shaun Murphy really does look like a thumb with a quiff.

He was having a gastric band fitted a few years back. Didn't seem to work.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 07:12:31 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:21:12 pm
Shaun Murphy really does look like a thumb with a quiff.

Didn't realise there was some beef between him and Allen. Always liked Allen, even if he is a Manc.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 09:49:09 pm
Is there a more irritating player on the tour than Brecel?

All that talent, and the lack of application/concentration is unforgivable.
slaphead

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:03:18 pm
Hendry is so good to listen to when you're watching the snooker. I experienced something listening to him that I have never done in football, rewinding a little bit to catch what he said because it was genuinely interesting. No cliches. No agendas. No bias. No saying stuff for clicks. None of this "you would have potted that one" and laughing hysterically.
I used to be heavy into snooker and played a fair bit, fell away a lot but its still one of them sports you can watch and just enjoy without all the circus
