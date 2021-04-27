Hendry is so good to listen to when you're watching the snooker. I experienced something listening to him that I have never done in football, rewinding a little bit to catch what he said because it was genuinely interesting. No cliches. No agendas. No bias. No saying stuff for clicks. None of this "you would have potted that one" and laughing hysterically.

I used to be heavy into snooker and played a fair bit, fell away a lot but its still one of them sports you can watch and just enjoy without all the circus