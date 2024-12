Looking at Terry Griffiths resume, some of the players he coached includes, Mark Allen, Ali Carter, Ding Junhui, Marco Fu, Barry Hawkins, Stephen Hendry, Stephen Maguire, Joe Perry and Mark WilliamsTerry Griffiths was known for his ponderous style of snooker, his matches would often finish well into the night, one of his matches at The Crucible finished around 4amRIP