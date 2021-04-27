Looking for hotels round The Crucible, have looked on Trivago etc & they already seem silly prices, even 11+ months before the 2025 Championship. I guess the hotel chains have a captive audience for those 2wks.



Suppose can travel in each day, but don't know that area of Yorkshire that well.



Last time i went, I bought something off ebay in Sheffield, told them I was picking it up, drove over there, sat outside a restaurant next to the Crucible, and watched the game on the giant screen whilst eating steak and chips.Also, if it hasn't been said, the Wrap podcast on Snooker was a decent listen. I am not sure we have to berate Ronnie's lovely playing to stick up for someone else getting some spotlight though. He is box office for a reason, just a bit cringe when interviewed sometimes.