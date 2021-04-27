Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

Re: The Snooker thread
May 7, 2024, 01:31:58 pm
Don't rate Wilson but fair play to him.
Re: The Snooker thread
May 7, 2024, 02:25:01 pm
Properly enjoyed that final.
Re: The Snooker thread
May 8, 2024, 03:58:43 pm
I saw Ricky Walden today in Chester. Pity he had that back injury in 16/17 as he was established in the top 16 before that.
Re: The Snooker thread
May 8, 2024, 11:53:16 pm
Looking for hotels round The Crucible, have looked on Trivago etc & they already seem silly prices, even 11+ months before the 2025 Championship. I guess the hotel chains have a captive audience for those 2wks.

Suppose can travel in each day, but don't know that area of Yorkshire that well.
Re: The Snooker thread
May 9, 2024, 08:20:16 am
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May  8, 2024, 11:53:16 pm
Looking for hotels round The Crucible, have looked on Trivago etc & they already seem silly prices, even 11+ months before the 2025 Championship. I guess the hotel chains have a captive audience for those 2wks.

Suppose can travel in each day, but don't know that area of Yorkshire that well.
https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/hotels/england/south-yorkshire/sheffield/sheffield-city-centre-angel-street.html

I stayed here, wasnt too expensive at all and its about a 2-3 min walk to the crucible tops
Re: The Snooker thread
May 9, 2024, 08:32:19 am
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May  8, 2024, 11:53:16 pm
Looking for hotels round The Crucible, have looked on Trivago etc & they already seem silly prices, even 11+ months before the 2025 Championship. I guess the hotel chains have a captive audience for those 2wks.

Suppose can travel in each day, but don't know that area of Yorkshire that well.

Try easyHotel Sheffield City Centre. This is where I stayed. It was very cheap. It is basic but clean and less than a mile from the Crucible Theatre.
Re: The Snooker thread
May 9, 2024, 09:53:20 pm
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May  8, 2024, 11:53:16 pm
Looking for hotels round The Crucible, have looked on Trivago etc & they already seem silly prices, even 11+ months before the 2025 Championship. I guess the hotel chains have a captive audience for those 2wks.

Suppose can travel in each day, but don't know that area of Yorkshire that well.
   hi dan, i live in sheffield so im happy to give you any advice if its helpful
Re: The Snooker thread
May 10, 2024, 03:01:20 pm
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May  8, 2024, 11:53:16 pm
Looking for hotels round The Crucible, have looked on Trivago etc & they already seem silly prices, even 11+ months before the 2025 Championship. I guess the hotel chains have a captive audience for those 2wks.

Suppose can travel in each day, but don't know that area of Yorkshire that well.
Last time i went, I bought something off ebay in Sheffield, told them I was picking it up, drove over there, sat outside a restaurant next to the Crucible, and watched the game on the giant screen whilst eating steak and chips.
Also, if it hasn't been said, the Wrap podcast on Snooker was a decent listen. I am not sure we have to berate Ronnie's lovely playing to stick up for someone else getting some spotlight though. He is box office for a reason, just a bit cringe when interviewed sometimes.
Re: The Snooker thread
May 19, 2024, 03:20:15 pm
Heres a name from the past - Dean OKane.

Unfortunately recently passed away, aged 61. New Zealands greatest ever player.

https://www.eurosport.com/snooker/new-zealand-s-greatest-snooker-player-dene-o-kane-dies-aged-61-as-neal-foulds-pays-tribute-to-one-of_sto10145773/story.shtml
Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 12:59:48 pm
RIP Ray Reardon.
Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 01:06:49 pm
Ray Reardon  RIP a true snooker great, a real gentleman very sad news..
Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm
Just short of a century...Amazing player and one of the all time greats . Don't think I've seen a better tactician in the game and in later life a great coach to the likes of Mark Williams and Ronnie
Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 01:29:54 pm
RIP

I remember when he won I think was his last World title when he was losing to I think to Perry Manns by some distant.

He started drinking whiskey and ended up winning.
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 04:12:10 am
Few of the world championship finals Ray Reardon played in & won were brutal compared with now, one was best of 73 another was best of 75, 6 time world champion with 5 of them before the crucible era.

RIP Ray
