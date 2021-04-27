Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 642811 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm »

It was a brutally tough clearance for Ronnie. Did brilliantly to get to the yellow but it was one pot too many. The pattern of that session was the same, Ronnie doing the hard yards and leaving the table for Bingham.

Cant say its the most exciting semi lineup. Going to be a new champion I think.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,505
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm »
Bingham played well but just had the run of the balls in the end. The difference was how the balls spit for each player in the final few frames. Really high standard though.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
Thats as poor as Ive seen Ronnie for a while. Fair play to Bingham though who was pretty consistent.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm »
Bugger. Wanted a Ronnie 8th to take away a bit of the pain of my football team going tits up.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
It was a brutally tough clearance for Ronnie. Did brilliantly to get to the yellow but it was one pot too many. The pattern of that session was the same, Ronnie doing the hard yards and leaving the table for Bingham.

Cant say its the most exciting semi lineup. Going to be a new champion I think.

Binghams won it before.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,505
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
It was a brutally tough clearance for Ronnie. Did brilliantly to get to the yellow but it was one pot too many. The pattern of that session was the same, Ronnie doing the hard yards and leaving the table for Bingham.

Cant say its the most exciting semi lineup. Going to be a new champion I think.

Bingham won it in 2015.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
  • Kloppite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12326 on: Yesterday at 09:31:03 pm »
That was a great match, thought Bingham blew that last frame, then O'Sullivan messes up the position from the final red to the pink, that made him miss the yellow.

 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,505
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12327 on: Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
Thats as poor as Ive seen Ronnie for a while. Fair play to Bingham though who was pretty consistent.

Ronnie didn't do a lot wrong just didn't get the run when he went into the balls.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12328 on: Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm
Binghams won it before.

Well aware of that. Dont see him winning it again. Kyren or Jones.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,945
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12329 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm
Well aware of that. Dont see him winning it again. Kyren or Jones.

Hope Jones wins it against Gilbert in the final.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,505
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12330 on: Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:31:03 pm
That was a great match, thought Bingham blew that last frame, then O'Sullivan messes up the position from the final red to the pink, that made him miss the yellow.

The last red was ridiculously difficult to get an ideal position on the pink though. Just ended up wrong side of the pink.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,053
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12331 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm »
bing being a 2-time world champion would be hilariously amazing.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12332 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm
Ronnie didn't do a lot wrong just didn't get the run when he went into the balls.


Peak Ronnie doesnt make some of the mistakes he did today. Even in that last frame he nicked the pink when playing a positional shot that made his next few shots harder than they should have been. Where I do agree is that when he did miss Bingham was left with a pretty straightforward shot a lot of times which is pure luck.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12333 on: Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm »
Stuart Bingham says he had a little cry after beating Ronnie O'Sullivan.

More quotes to come from his interview with BBC Four.


Speaking on BBC Four, O'Sullivan reflected: "I'm actually really happy to be honest, it's just the way it goes sometimes.

"I feel like I'm actually getting through the ball, which is more important to me at this stage. It's been a worrying couple of years.

"Not the win I'd have liked to have had, but that's snooker. That's the way it goes. Good luck to Stuart."


Stuart Bingham speaking on BBC Four after his 13-10 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan: "I was just enjoying it out there.

"I had a little cry in my dressing room, I was fearing the worst."

"I don't know how I've held myself together."


Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12334 on: Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:57:51 pm
Cmon both. Youre both good posters who add value to the site. If youre going to have an argument, make it about something worthwhile, not a topic that the Tories have weaponised in their latest bout of culture wars (listening to Kemi Badenoch on R4 today, using this issue to score cheap media points, was depressing).

I didnt raise it in this thread. Re it being weaponised. Have a read of the Cass report and then decide whether characterising it in this way is accurate. But this thread isnt the place for this debate I imagine so point taken.

But gutted about Ronnie to be honest. Fair play to Bingham though.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,891
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12335 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm
Stuart Bingham says he had a little cry after beating Ronnie O'Sullivan.

More quotes to come from his interview with BBC Four.


Speaking on BBC Four, O'Sullivan reflected: "I'm actually really happy to be honest, it's just the way it goes sometimes.

"I feel like I'm actually getting through the ball, which is more important to me at this stage. It's been a worrying couple of years.

"Not the win I'd have liked to have had, but that's snooker. That's the way it goes. Good luck to Stuart."


Stuart Bingham speaking on BBC Four after his 13-10 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan: "I was just enjoying it out there.

"I had a little cry in my dressing room, I was fearing the worst."

"I don't know how I've held myself together."




That's pretty sporting words from a top player in defeat.
Always feel it must be hard to be honest and not seem like a dick post match.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12336 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm »
God that Semi final line up is brutal can see record low ratings looks like a conference league line up.  Snooker defo needs a Luke littler it's on life support without Ronnie.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12337 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm »
bingham will win it now proper big time match player

the longer matches suit his game

shame that ronnie didnt win
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12338 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:49:36 am
If you had to pick a winner regardless of the names I think it would have to come from Wilson, Jones or Gilbert

Didn't actually think all of them would win as I assumed they would get nerves, but fair play. And Bingham was playing just as well - this is the most open the tournament has been at the semi-final stage in the Crucible era surely?

Ronnie thinking the refs have it in for him? Thats ridiculous, how can a ref even influence the game? He made the right noises in his post-match interview but that will be the most painful defeat of his Crucible career surely - he would have out-psyched any of the other 3 in the single-table setup over 4 sessions in both the semi and final for an easy 8th title. I 100% think he never wins it again now.

The door/audience situation in that final session was the most ridiculous thing I think I've seen at the Crucible since the days of streakers. Someone could be out of a job over that.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12339 on: Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
Didn't actually think all of them would win as I assumed they would get nerves, but fair play. And Bingham was playing just as well - this is the most open the tournament has been at the semi-final stage in the Crucible era surely?

Ronnie thinking the refs have it in for him? Thats ridiculous, how can a ref even influence the game? He made the right noises in his post-match interview but that will be the most painful defeat of his Crucible career surely - he would have out-psyched any of the other 3 in the single-table setup over 4 sessions in both the semi and final for an easy 8th title. I 100% think he never wins it again now.

The door/audience situation in that final session was the most ridiculous thing I think I've seen at the Crucible since the days of streakers. Someone could be out of a job over that.

i agree i found it strange that people were walking in when the play was going in
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
  • Kloppite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12340 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
Didn't actually think all of them would win as I assumed they would get nerves, but fair play. And Bingham was playing just as well - this is the most open the tournament has been at the semi-final stage in the Crucible era surely?

Ronnie thinking the refs have it in for him? Thats ridiculous, how can a ref even influence the game? He made the right noises in his post-match interview but that will be the most painful defeat of his Crucible career surely - he would have out-psyched any of the other 3 in the single-table setup over 4 sessions in both the semi and final for an easy 8th title. I 100% think he never wins it again now.

The door/audience situation in that final session was the most ridiculous thing I think I've seen at the Crucible since the days of streakers. Someone could be out of a job over that.

That was farcical, O'Sullivan trying to play an important shot, & people were walking into the auditorium right in his eyeline, it was daft that they were letting people in that entrance when play was ongoing too.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12341 on: Yesterday at 11:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
That was farcical, O'Sullivan trying to play an important shot, & people were walking into the auditorium right in his eyeline, it was daft that they were letting people in that entrance when play was ongoing too.

They were just getting the players ready for when the World Champs leave the crucible and move to
Saudi Arabia  ;)
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12342 on: Yesterday at 11:42:55 pm »
I really like Bingham. As someone said earlier, proper big time match player and seems a really cool and humble guy. Hope he goes onto win it.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Gerry83

  • Meff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12343 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm »
Couldnt see past Ronnie before the last session but feels like he imploded a bit after the door incident and Bingham was just playing well and taking his chances when he got in.

Hope he wins it now, seems like the sort of fella whod be good to go out for a pint with.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12344 on: Today at 01:13:56 am »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
God that Semi final line up is brutal can see record low ratings looks like a conference league line up.  Snooker defo needs a Luke littler it's on life support without Ronnie.
why boring as fuck him dominating tournaments. I'd rather someone else win it, pretty open last four, you would think Wilson and Bingham will be the favourites, hope JJ wins though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 