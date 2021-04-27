Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread

Offline Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
April 6, 2024, 08:53:51 pm
9-0 to Mark Williams but now Mark Allen is staging a comeback at 9-4 with Williams looking ropey. These 19 frame matches are much better for spectators, but not the players.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
April 6, 2024, 10:10:34 pm
The final will be the first ranking final between Ronnie and Williams since 2000 which is mad.
Offline kop306

Re: The Snooker thread
April 6, 2024, 10:46:12 pm
great final to look forward too
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
April 7, 2024, 12:50:29 am
The last date Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Williams was a ranking final...

@LFC
 won 1-0 at Old Trafford.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
April 7, 2024, 01:48:05 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2024, 10:10:34 pm
The final will be the first ranking final between Ronnie and Williams since 2000 which is mad.

Nuts.

They've won 10 of the 24 World Champs between them since 2000, but never faced each other in the final. They seem to peak at different times.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The Snooker thread
April 7, 2024, 11:29:14 am
Did the Friday afternoon session, Ronnie v Wilson. It's a really good setup at the G-Mex, easy to get in and out and relatively cheap food and drinks (compared to your usual sporting event). First time I've seen Ronnie live and first time at the front in Row B, usually up in the gods in Sheffield. Also first time seeing someone playing for snookers on pink-black ;D. Will definitely go again if they keep it in Manchester.

Friday morning booked for the Crucible in a few weeks.
Offline Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
April 8, 2024, 03:42:30 pm
Watched the final; absorbing snooker from two marvellous players who demonstrated a very high level of skill, and whose tablecraft is commensurate with their vast experience. Ronnie has on occasions decried his current game, claiming he was better as a teenager. I dont believe it; he and Williams are so shrewd and canny when at their best, yet fearless in an attacking sense, that its arguable that the knowledge and experience theyve accrued makes them actually better at the ripe old ages of 48 and 49 respectively, than when in their supposed pomp.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: The Snooker thread
April 8, 2024, 05:35:30 pm
Quote from: Robinred on April  8, 2024, 03:42:30 pm
Watched the final; absorbing snooker from two marvellous players who demonstrated a very high level of skill, and whose tablecraft is commensurate with their vast experience. Ronnie has on occasions decried his current game, claiming he was better as a teenager. I dont believe it; he and Williams are so shrewd and canny when at their best, yet fearless in an attacking sense, that its arguable that the knowledge and experience theyve accrued makes them actually better at the ripe old ages of 48 and 49 respectively, than when in their supposed pomp.
The Williams clear up in the first round to win 10-9 was astounding; I don't think I've seen him play that well in some time. The confidence it gave him saw him then then completely outclass the top 3 ranked players in the world in the next 3 rounds. Fantastic to see...
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
April 8, 2024, 05:44:35 pm
bugger off to china for a couple of weeks, play pool, have seemingly a great time then come back with jet lag to win a deciding frame then beat the #1, #2 and #3 in the world. and beat them convincingly too.

only mark williams.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm
Robertson out in the qualifiers tonight.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm
Robertson out in the qualifiers tonight.

Having a terrible time of it him.

Ronnie doing all sorts with the Saudis the c*nt.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
I guess that sums up why robertson was in the qualifiers to begin with.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:32:30 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm
Having a terrible time of it him.

Ronnie doing all sorts with the Saudis the c*nt.

Proof that hes just a bit of a c*nt. Being amazing with a snooker cue doesnt change the fact that the fella is a massive dick
