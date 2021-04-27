Watched the final; absorbing snooker from two marvellous players who demonstrated a very high level of skill, and whose tablecraft is commensurate with their vast experience. Ronnie has on occasions decried his current game, claiming he was better as a teenager. I dont believe it; he and Williams are so shrewd and canny when at their best, yet fearless in an attacking sense, that its arguable that the knowledge and experience theyve accrued makes them actually better at the ripe old ages of 48 and 49 respectively, than when in their supposed pomp.