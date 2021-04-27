Watched the final; absorbing snooker from two marvellous players who demonstrated a very high level of skill, and whose tablecraft is commensurate with their vast experience. Ronnie has on occasions decried his current game, claiming he was better as a teenager. I dont believe it; he and Williams are so shrewd and canny when at their best, yet fearless in an attacking sense, that its arguable that the knowledge and experience theyve accrued makes them actually better at the ripe old ages of 48 and 49 respectively, than when in their supposed pomp.