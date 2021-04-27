Poll

Author Topic: The Snooker thread

Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12040 on: Yesterday at 02:15:22 pm »
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters: New tournament to offer £2m prize fund and become 'fourth major'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/68284600

Sigh.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12041 on: Yesterday at 03:19:25 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:15:22 pm
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters: New tournament to offer £2m prize fund and become 'fourth major'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/68284600

Sigh.

This has been on the cards for years and was only delayed by COVID. The Hearn's sold their soul's to the Saudis a long time ago. The tour already goes to the UAE and of course China. Is an event in Saudi much different?
Offline Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12042 on: Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 03:19:25 pm
This has been on the cards for years and was only delayed by COVID. The Hearn's sold their soul's to the Saudis a long time ago. The tour already goes to the UAE and of course China. Is an event in Saudi much different?

Snooker has a massive following in China.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12043 on: Yesterday at 04:27:47 pm »
Yeah the Chinese government are arseholes but snooker has been huge in China for years, wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for the sport if a Chinese tournament became a major.

The Saudis, on the other hand, can fuck off some more.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 08:17:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm
Snooker has a massive following in China.

I of course know that but my point was more if Hearn and co are happy to have tournaments in countries with questionable human rights records already like China and the UAE then it is no surprise they're taking the tour to another one. Also your point about only taking the tour to places with a large following seems counterproductive to the growth of the sport.

I won't watch it. But I am sure the players won't mind the large prize pot.
