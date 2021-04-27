Next to any Liverpool success, the only real thing left in sport I care about is him winning the 8th.
I think he deserves to be categorically be seen as the greatest ever and that will seal it. I'd get a massive buzz from it.
As a side, I think it's so bizarre that someone who is so honest and openly erratic about his temperament is still so consistently picked up on by media and detractors as being this confusing, sometimes arrogant riddle. He couldn't be anymore obvious to read. You ask him any question about his snooker enjoyment, or his goals in snooker (during a tournament) and you know what answer you're going to get. A pretty underwhelming response.
Any interview I've seen of him outside of a snooker venue he's a hundred times more enthusiastic and engaging.