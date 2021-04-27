I think O'Sullivan's erratic temperament - whilst sometimes destructive - has helped with his longevity. Staying at the top of any field for three decades requires so much dedication and, whilst I enjoy playing snooker, I can't imagine committing my life to it to that extent.



O'Sullivan becoming arguably a top 16 player with his weaker hand probably provided him with some extra motivation when it would otherwise have waned. Constantly fighting with his inner demons seems to largely be his motivating force to play tournaments these days as he's horribly dismissive of the talent of pretty much every other player around at the moment. For large parts of those three decades he's been Messi without Ronaldo (or vice-versa, depending on your viewpoint) and he's been largely chasing the records set by Stephen Hendry rather than facing him directly.



There's definitely something to be said though for O'Sullivan's generation pretty much maxing out the technical and match play skills. As well as himself both Williams and Higgins are still in the top 10. The following generations aren't blowing the older pros out the water with unheard of shots and positional play like first Hendry and then O'Sullivan did.