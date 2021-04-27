Total Members Voted: 126
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/65641122Chinese players Liang Wenbo and Li Hang have received lifetime bans for match-fixing in snooker's biggest corruption scandal.A total of 10 players, all from China, have been disciplined by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match.Yan Bingtao, the 2021 Masters champion, has been banned for five years until 11 December 2027, and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong must serve a 20-month suspension that ends on 1 September 2024.WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "This has been a very complex case. It has been heart-breaking to see some young talented players fall foul of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players."This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way."I am pleased that the commission found that they did not see from the present case any evidence of a wider culture of wrongdoing in snooker."The WPBSA will continue its strong stance against those who try to manipulate sport and today's outcome sends out a clear message that match fixing will not be tolerated in snooker."
Do any snooker buffs know how I can get todays final onMy Mam loves snooker and apparently Eurosport are not showing it. Does snooker have dodgy streams, I cant find anyway
What time is it on at? Bosscast has loads of streams for any amount of sports. At the bottom of this link it says European Masters Final, Evening session. Lots of Eurosports links but they're showing World Super Bikes at the moment. Maybe they'll have the snooker on later? I don't really know because I only use bosscast for football. http://bosscast.net/random.php
Thanks mate, I think the 1st session has now finished. I got the angry call from my a bit late . The 2nd session is scheduled for TVThanks for link, Eurosport drop the snooker from time to time and it goes on Discovery+ Probably there way oif getting subscribersSo Bosscat might prove useful then
Just seen Perrie Mans has passed away aged 82I remember him playing in the worlds and on Pot Black and stuff. Now I feel really oldRIP
Judd Trump with one of the best shots I've ever seen.https://twitter.com/Livesnooker/status/1725265686438514930?t=JWM0xpEXkzUnM1O4X7MbEA&s=19
Murphy went out, Id say thats a shame but it just means well see more of him.
Barry Hawkins has just been Selby'd
