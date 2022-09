Not a comparison of players, but which is the bigger achievement?



Ronnie's 7 championships over a longer sustained career or Hendry's over a shorter period (of dominance)?



Ronnieís. Heís had to keep at that level for a sustained amount of time; if you look at the frequency of centuries made, itís clear the game has improved; heís also had to face Higgins, Williams and Selby at their peak who have all won multiple titles during those decades, Mark Williams Judd Trump etc; and importantly, Stephen Hendry himself claims that Ronnie is the better player and took the game to a new level.Also, Hendry played a long career too, it just gets overlooked as his performances deteriorated as he got older. He appeared at the crucible 28 times versus Ronnieís 30, and he was a professional for 28 years.