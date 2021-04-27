That hes so concerned about every bit on the cloth and he brought sandpaper to adjust his tip when it doesnt feel right (he even brought someone from Southport to make a new tip), tells me Hendry is spot on when he says Ronnie is motivated to match his record despite his insistence it doesnt matter. Ive never seen Ronnie so focused.



Cant believe some were fooled by Ronnie. Its like being at school and the kids in top sets (as I was) saying to the other kids we havent studied for our exams.Ronnie is a winner he doesnt see the game as a hobby or anything. Hes working as hard as ever to match the 7th and then go on to beat it. He knows matching it though that he will be seen without arguments as the greatest player ever.