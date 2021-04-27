Great effort from Mark Williams to get past Yan after what looked like a pretty awful session or him yesterday.



Bit mad that we could easily have a semi final line-up of O'Sullivan (46), Williams (47), Higgins (46) and Bingham (45). I get that 3 of those players are all time greats and it's nice to see them still playing so well but not sure what it says about the future of the sport. Davis won the last of his world titles aged 32, Hendry won the last of his aged 30 - I'm not sure where the next World Champion is among players in their early 20s.