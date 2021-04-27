Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 491842 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,712
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10640 on: Yesterday at 08:22:46 pm »
Maguire is the worlds shittest safety player. Some absolutely god awful shots.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,787
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10641 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm »
Ronnie with a very comfortable 11-5 lead without even having to play that well.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,712
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10642 on: Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm
Ronnie with a very comfortable 11-5 lead without even having to play that well.

I only watched up until the mid session interval then switched games, OSullivan was playing awful but somehow Maguire was managing to play even worse.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10643 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm »
Jesus no. Im gutted.

BBC player cut away before the 147 frame..if.it.hadnt I'd have watched it last night

Today I haven't looked at one thing. I started watching and for whatever reason I skipped the first few frames..when virgo said in final frame there was a maximum I was absolutely gutted
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10644 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm
I only watched up until the mid session interval then switched games, OSullivan was playing awful but somehow Maguire was managing to play even worse.

Start of the evening session between Ronnie and Maguire was awful. Both players looked like they were both trying to throw the match!

O'Sullivan picked it up later on though. He really hasn't been tested this tournament yet. Yan Bingtao looks the business though, looks like the most difficult of all players to play against so far (surely has to be given he beat Selby).
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 10:12:33 am »
These walk-ons are the most British thing ever.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:12:33 am
These walk-ons are the most British thing ever.

Yep.  Absolute cringe! 

It's snooker - a crowd full retirees - let it be what it is.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 11:57:52 am »
Enjoying the Eurosport coverage, aside from Dominic Dales verbal diarrhoea. He has a gift for stating the bleeding obvious and its beyond irritating.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,506
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:57:52 am
Enjoying the Eurosport coverage, aside from Dominic Dales verbal diarrhoea. He has a gift for stating the bleeding obvious and its beyond irritating.

He has a voice only a Mother could tolerate.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 12:01:33 pm »
Trump is all at sea here.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,469
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 12:17:57 pm »
Made up Im watching Ronnie live tomorrow at my first ever Crucible! Hopefully Higgins does the business too.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 01:46:44 pm »
Ronnie head and shoulders above the rest.  Unless he has a serious dip, he should be lifting number 7 at the weekend.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,469
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 03:07:12 pm »
Yan leading against Williams! Fucking hell.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:07:12 pm
Yan leading against Williams! Fucking hell.

Williams is playing great but he's still suffering from fatigue, due to Covid.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:09:22 pm
Williams is playing great but he's still suffering from fatigue, due to Covid.

Great win finally against a dogged opponent. Just think, theres a likelihood that 3 of the 4 semi-finalists will be the class of 92 - incredible given the talented youngsters around in the world game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,787
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 05:39:36 pm »
Great effort from Mark Williams to get past Yan after what looked like a pretty awful session or him yesterday.

Bit mad that we could easily have a semi final line-up of O'Sullivan (46), Williams (47), Higgins (46) and Bingham (45). I get that 3 of those players are all time greats and it's nice to see them still playing so well but not sure what it says about the future of the sport. Davis won the last of his world titles aged 32, Hendry won the last of his aged 30 - I'm not sure where the next World Champion is among players in their early 20s.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:39:36 pm
Great effort from Mark Williams to get past Yan after what looked like a pretty awful session or him yesterday.

Bit mad that we could easily have a semi final line-up of O'Sullivan (46), Williams (47), Higgins (46) and Bingham (45). I get that 3 of those players are all time greats and it's nice to see them still playing so well but not sure what it says about the future of the sport. Davis won the last of his world titles aged 32, Hendry won the last of his aged 30 - I'm not sure where the next World Champion is among players in their early 20s.

It's all about timing.  Davis was followed by Hendry, who had to compete against those three all-time-greats coming through.  Apart from Selby, all the players post 'class of 92' have been average. 


« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:13 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,440
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm »
it's a complete fluke of timing that 3 of  the best players of all time just happened to come along at the same time. and that's all it is.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Up
« previous next »
 