Start of the evening session between Ronnie and Maguire was awful. Both players looked like they were both trying to throw the match!O'Sullivan picked it up later on though. He really hasn't been tested this tournament yet. Yan Bingtao looks the business though, looks like the most difficult of all players to play against so far (surely has to be given he beat Selby).