Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 474292 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,025
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10440 on: December 4, 2021, 08:56:12 pm »
Yes Zhao; that is a scruffy fucker picking his nose on live television  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,252
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10441 on: December 5, 2021, 02:05:06 pm »
Should be an entertaining final - 2-1 to ZX at the moment.

Could do without the coughing; sounds like a winter recital in a Moscow concert hall.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10442 on: December 5, 2021, 02:30:04 pm »
Stuck this on. Don't who wins. Should be tasty, Brecel favourite but only by a whisker?

Should be an entertaining snook
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,252
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10443 on: December 5, 2021, 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December  5, 2021, 02:30:04 pm
Stuck this on. Don't who wins. Should be tasty, Brecel favourite but only by a whisker?

Should be an entertaining snook

The standard is very high - including the safety. Personally have ZX as slight favourite, but theyre both on top form.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,252
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10444 on: December 5, 2021, 09:18:06 pm »
Xintong wins it 10-5.

As Spike would say, Xintong xhiddle -eye-po🤗
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10445 on: December 19, 2021, 09:44:08 pm »
Ronnie just beat Robertson 10-8 in the final of the Grand Prix final.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10446 on: January 10, 2022, 07:35:31 pm »
Brilliant fluke from Barry Hawkins after giving away 16 points  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10447 on: January 11, 2022, 03:11:10 pm »
Lisowski had chances but Ronnie looked good there.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,416
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10448 on: January 11, 2022, 10:37:36 pm »
When did Snooker crowds turn into such bellends?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10449 on: January 11, 2022, 10:54:32 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on January 11, 2022, 10:37:36 pm
When did Snooker crowds turn into such bellends?

When Barry Hearn decided to turn the game environment into a pool atmosphere with flashing lights and music intro's.

Blert.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10450 on: January 12, 2022, 12:13:35 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on January 11, 2022, 10:54:32 pm
When Barry Hearn decided to turn the game environment into a pool atmosphere with flashing lights and music intro's.

Blert.

Entrance music and now nicknames on the screens behind the players. Load of shite
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10451 on: January 12, 2022, 05:26:19 pm »
Mark Allen chucked that game away.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10452 on: January 12, 2022, 09:54:35 pm »
So Wilson does a mis-cue that no one else saw but fessed up himself when he was heading for 5-1, lost that frame and now seems to have lost his head and its 4-4 now.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10453 on: January 12, 2022, 11:01:44 pm »
Some tension here.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10454 on: January 12, 2022, 11:05:27 pm »
That was like a final, great game.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10455 on: January 13, 2022, 04:19:50 pm »
And Ronnie's out.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10456 on: January 13, 2022, 04:23:50 pm »
Just watched that with my old man, he's a massive snooker fan. Felt sorry for Ronnie.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10457 on: January 13, 2022, 05:48:47 pm »
Great news for Allen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/59973542

Mark Allen says the "shackles are off" after revealing that he will stay in the game following a successful court ruling last month.

The world number 13 from Antrim said his future in snooker was uncertain after declaring himself bankrupt in May.

But following Wednesday's 6-5 defeat by Judd Trump in the Masters he said any concerns are "all gone now".

"I'm free to play snooker again, which is what I want to do," he added.

"It's the only thing I'm good at in life except apart from being a good dad to [daughter] Harleigh. It's huge because it allows me to play snooker now without that threat hanging over me. It was major.

"I was under so much pressure from the Trustee, given my bankruptcy, that I may not be able to play snooker going forward.

"It wasn't so much that he would tell me not to play - it was the fact that I might be playing just to pay him and I wasn't prepared to do that."

Allen cited "personal reasons" for not defending his Champion of Champions crown in November.

The former Masters champion won the Northern Ireland Open for the first time a month before and said was "unsure if I will get any" of his £70,000 prize money for winning the event.

Allen said he also attended a court hearing - in relation to access to his daughter - which finished less than an hour before his dramatic first-round game against Trump at Alexandra Palace.

"It probably wasn't ideal prep - it finished at 12:30 and I had to drive quickly to the venue and it went great as well," added the 35-year-old.

"I got pretty much got everything I wanted by the judge. I'm so happy and win or lose today, that wasn't really important to me.

"I can see light at the end of the tunnel now which I couldn't see a few months back. Things are going so well for me back home and hopefully it's just the start of things to come for me.

"I've done okay in the game considering the pressure I've been under - I've nicked a couple of tournaments and kept my ranking as well as I can.

"It's really hard - as much as people say 'just block it out and play snooker' that's nearly impossible to do when you've a lot of very important things going on in the background. I think I've handled it all very well. The shackles are off now with good things to come."
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10458 on: January 13, 2022, 10:35:39 pm »
Williams Vs Higgins going to a decider too.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,416
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10459 on: January 13, 2022, 10:46:13 pm »
Superb break from Williams to win the last frame and knock Higgins out.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10460 on: January 13, 2022, 10:52:33 pm »
They mentioned it in the brief interview after the game but what an atmosphere and reception they got before the last frame started, was like a boxing match.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10461 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm »
Selby 2 down to Hawkins. Hawkins won the 2nd after needing a snooker
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10462 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 pm »
4-1 Hawkins now.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10463 on: Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm »
My main enjoyment in snooker these days is watching Higgins and Selby lose, so hopefully Hawkins can see it through now.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,025
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10464 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm
My main enjoyment in snooker these days is watching Higgins and Selby lose, so hopefully Hawkins can see it through now.
;D
I love watching the borefest that is Selby getting beat  :wellin
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10465 on: Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm »
Selby absolutely battered
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10466 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm »
Four left handers in the semis.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10467 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm »
Selby playing on with three snookers required.

Boring fucker.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,025
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10468 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm »
 Well done Barry ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 04:39:09 pm »
Amazing stuff here from Robertson and Williams.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,577
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 04:45:25 pm »
Williams threw that away. Abysmal shot from behind the green
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,736
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 04:48:30 pm »
Amazing decider that.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,303
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
Brilliant stuff, loved watching that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 04:55:29 pm »
Williams will be kicking himself there, trying to swerve that with the cue ball being so close to the green with and very easy one cushion escape is probably the worst shot choice I have probably ever seen someone take.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10474 on: Today at 04:58:27 pm »
Is Shaun Murphy looking fatter then usual.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,654
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10475 on: Today at 10:09:56 pm »
How does Ken Doherty look like he did in 1997?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,853
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10476 on: Today at 10:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:58:27 pm
Is Shaun Murphy looking fatter then usual.

to be fair I am after christmas.


though I did think he was turning into baron greenback today
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 