Could be a classic... and personally speaking, my favourite player - Selby, Vs my least favourite gives it an added edge...



Itís good when youíve got a definite fave.Iím struggling to decide. At the moment I donít mind who wins and will decide as it progresses. Theyíve been the best players imo so both deserve to be in the final.Looks like thereís only me, you and Hazell who like Mark Selby, seems really unpopular on here otherwise. For me itís something as simple as he was my dadís favourite player when he was alive and he loved his Selby branded snooker cue that I got him for playing a few frames down the local hall with his mates.He rated him because of his ability to concentrate and his strength in all aspects of the game, which generally meant he was always a really tough opponent, for anyone. Reckoned he was the one player no other pro wanted to face, especially in a Ďbest of loadsí match. Like him or loathe him, (and I can understand why heís not universally appreciated) I reckon thatís probably about right.As for Murphy, Iíve never really warmed to him. BUT some of the snooker heís played this fortnight has been as good as anything Iíve seen. Itís usually the Ronnieís or Trumpís of the world who make you sit up and go, Ďwow!í But Murphyís snooker in the last session yesterday was incredible. Not sure Iíve ever seen such consistently inch perfect, effortless and clever positional play over a session as that. Even Judd Trump in the studio was visibly gob smacked by it.So heís won me over to be honest. I donít mind the fist pumps, (Christ heíd have been justified in diving head first across the table after yesterday) and heís seems less annoying, more mature in his interviews (surprised to learn heís Ďonlyí 38, didnít realise he was so young when he won it). Like Selby, I get why heís not liked. With Murphy Iím guessing itís because heís come across badly in the past, possibly a little bit Ďneedyí in terms of attention. Not sure. But Iíve changed my mind on him as Iíve loved watching the pure artistry of his snooker. Which is a massive surprise to be honest.So....erm....may the best man win! Hope itís a belter and not too one-sided today, as tomorrow looks like snooker weather