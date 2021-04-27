Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 434170 times)

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,978
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 09:38:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:33:25 pm
Not watched much of this but Robertson's hair do :o

It's naturally curly apparently, but takes a bit of getting used too!

11-11 now...still reckon Murphy will nick this though.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,578
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:38:54 pm
It's naturally curly apparently, but takes a bit of getting used too!

11-11 now...still reckon Murphy will nick this though.
Jesus. Really? It was off putting ;D
Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,564
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 09:44:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:33:25 pm
Not watched much of this but Robertson's hair do :o
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,978
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:41:56 pm
Jesus. Really? It was off putting ;D

Could be worse, imagine he didn't didn't dye it blond!

12-11 to Murphy now.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,056
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 10:04:28 pm »
Trump gone!
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,914
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 10:05:50 pm »
Don't know what's a worse semi final line up, the Champions League or this.

Definitely hoping for a Selby win now.
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,434
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 10:07:20 pm »
Jesus wept, what a pitiful lineup.

Anyone but Stay-Puft Murphmallow Man.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 10:08:53 pm »
Nobody predicted that last 4.

Go on bing.
Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 10:09:12 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:07:20 pm
Jesus wept, what a pitiful lineup.

Anyone but Stay-Puft Murphmallow Man.
. Bore fest
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,056
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 10:10:28 pm »
Anyone but Selby for me.

Would be nice for Bingham to win it again or for Wilson to get his first after he fell apart in last year's final.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,241
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 10:14:02 pm »
Murphy seemed a nice fella in his interview to be honest.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,914
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 10:15:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:14:02 pm
Murphy seemed a nice fella in his interview to be honest.

He's pure evil.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,241
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 10:17:32 pm »
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 10:18:47 pm »
He seems alright for the most part these days.
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 10:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:05:50 pm
Don't know what's a worse semi final line up, the Champions League or this.

Definitely hoping for a Selby win now.

haha that's very true. Can't stand the football ? Stick on the snooker and see that line up. I need a new sport
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,914
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 10:21:09 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:19:36 pm
haha that's very true. Can't stand the football ? Stick on the snooker and see that line up. I need a new sport

Curling World Championships are on from Friday.
