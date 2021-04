I can't find anyone to agree with me, but I love watching Selby. I've always preferred watching a hum dinger of a safety battle than a big break in Snooker. Probably because when I played a little I was better at that side of the game.



I donít mind him. Been on a different level so far this tournament, but sometimes players peak too soon. If I had to put money on it would be him though. That little movement of the head is quite strange in a pro. I think I do that on the odd occasion when I play, but only because I canít work out the angle!Thought Robertson would have no bother against Wilson, but Kyren seems like a really tough opponent...without ever looking like a top top player to me. Donít think Robertson is enjoying this one very much.