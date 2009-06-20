Someone sent me this earlier this year, country star Sturgill Simpson's cover. Took me a couple of listens, love it now.He makes it his own. I need to check out some more of his stuff.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWJmN8D820" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWJmN8D820</a>
^
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
When In Rome - The Promise.The original is a glorious piece of late 80's Euro Pop. This got played all the time in Macs at Concert St back in the day.Someone sent me this earlier this year, country star Sturgill Simpson's cover. Took me a couple of listens, love it now.He makes it his own. I need to check out some more of his stuff.
Page created in 0.185 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]