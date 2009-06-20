<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LUn2F1RSV80" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LUn2F1RSV80</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MDPw2iUameQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MDPw2iUameQ</a>

I was listening to a Bunnymen youtube playlist of covers the other day and they did some great ones. Prob not better than the originals but honourable nonetheless. I loved how they gave great songs the respect of playing them straight, not trying to turn them into something else - but the distinctive combination of Sergeant's guitar playing and McCullouch's vocals made them sound like their ownModern Lover's 'She Cracked'Televison's 'Friction' ( Tom Verlaine's favourite cover of one of his songs apparently)Great versions of other songs like Run Run Run, Paint It Black, It's All Over Now, People Are Strange etc too ( In The Midnight Hour, Walk On The Wild Side not so much, mindBack in their mid 80's pomp they were by far the best live band around