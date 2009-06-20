« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals  (Read 152398 times)

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,521
  • Scrubbers
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1160 on: October 9, 2024, 08:06:08 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oqRaADSdJLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oqRaADSdJLE</a>
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
  • Truthiness
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1161 on: October 9, 2024, 08:38:47 am »
Quote from: elbow on October  8, 2024, 11:10:21 pm
Someone sent me this earlier this year, country star Sturgill Simpson's cover. Took me a couple of listens, love it now.
He makes it his own. I need to check out some more of his stuff.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWJmN8D820" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWJmN8D820</a>

Sturgill is the best musician in America right now. Best guitarist, best live performer.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T610KFOSNHw?si=sUarRG1f5qSMrwnD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T610KFOSNHw?si=sUarRG1f5qSMrwnD</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1162 on: October 9, 2024, 09:12:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 12, 2024, 01:07:20 am
^




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zSOwkU1AWxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zSOwkU1AWxQ</a>
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,824
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1163 on: October 9, 2024, 12:04:56 pm »
Wouldn't say this was better by Tom Chaplin of Keane, but he did a mighty fine job. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KqW6ddqo4gE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KqW6ddqo4gE</a>
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1164 on: October 9, 2024, 04:02:23 pm »
Isnt All Along the Watchtower by Hendrix the answer to this?

Blondie Hanging on the Telephone probably second. Aretha Franklin and Respect is up their too.

Is Manic Monday by the Bangles technically a cover?

Im sure these have all been mentioned before though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1165 on: October 9, 2024, 04:34:32 pm »
Quote from: elbow on October  8, 2024, 11:10:21 pm
When In Rome - The Promise.

The original is a glorious piece of late 80's Euro Pop. This got played all the time in Macs at Concert St back in the day.


Someone sent me this earlier this year, country star Sturgill Simpson's cover. Took me a couple of listens, love it now.
He makes it his own. I need to check out some more of his stuff.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpDYfkymaSE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpDYfkymaSE</a>

Dude has previous, he's got a fair few decent covers in his back catalogue (mainly country, of course).

A Sailor's Guide to Earth is one of my favourite records.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • Boss Tha
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1166 on: October 9, 2024, 10:23:54 pm »
Thanks Stewy17 and Ray K, I'll be sure to check out more of his stuff.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,541
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1167 on: October 9, 2024, 11:24:12 pm »
I started this thread nearly 17 years ago. Mad that its still going.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1168 on: October 11, 2024, 08:32:58 pm »
Dunno if it's better the original,pretty much a copy but apt...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHp-uzTmzx4&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHp-uzTmzx4&amp;t=3s</a>
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1169 on: October 12, 2024, 10:45:48 am »
Omoidasanaide ("Do not remember")

Original by Keiko Shimazaki (1973)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lq_2Scpckw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lq_2Scpckw8</a>

Cover by Hiromi Iwasaki (1982)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-GRDAfut1no" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-GRDAfut1no</a>

One of them is recognised as a great singer. The other released this as her only single.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1170 on: October 20, 2024, 12:01:31 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v_kbgjsuCec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v_kbgjsuCec</a>

Jimi was asked how it felt to be the world's best guitarist.

"Ask Roy Clark." was the response.

He also said the same about Rory Gallagher.

But when asked who the greatest guitarist of all time was, he said Billy Gibbons.

Imo, Billy was the only one who could play one note and you knew who it was.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,523
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1171 on: October 20, 2024, 12:39:17 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ETkzK9pXMio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ETkzK9pXMio</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETkzK9pXMio
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,824
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1172 on: October 20, 2024, 12:48:55 am »
Glen Campbell was a fantastic player, singer, performer, you name it, and many of us older ones are lucky we were around in his prime.
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1173 on: October 20, 2024, 09:53:24 pm »
I was listening to a Bunnymen youtube playlist of covers the other day and they did some great ones. Prob not better than the originals but honourable nonetheless. I loved how they gave great songs the respect of playing them straight, not trying to turn them into something else - but the distinctive combination of Sergeant's guitar playing and McCullouch's vocals made them sound like their own

Modern Lover's 'She Cracked'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LUn2F1RSV80" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LUn2F1RSV80</a>

Televison's 'Friction' ( Tom Verlaine's favourite cover of one of his songs apparently)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MDPw2iUameQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MDPw2iUameQ</a>

Great versions of other songs like Run Run Run, Paint It Black, It's All Over Now, People Are Strange etc too ( In The Midnight Hour, Walk On The Wild Side not so much, mind  :-X)

Back in their mid 80's pomp they were by far the best live band around
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 04:47:49 am »
Not sure if already posted, but Clapton's cover of 'Behind The Mask'....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IQAfclLn9iY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IQAfclLn9iY</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:33 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 