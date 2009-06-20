« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals  (Read 121834 times)

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1080 on: August 22, 2023, 07:33:39 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cXWHpbpNdHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cXWHpbpNdHE</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1081 on: August 22, 2023, 07:38:17 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2RicaUqd9Hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2RicaUqd9Hg</a>
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,511
  • Truthiness
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1082 on: August 22, 2023, 07:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on August 22, 2023, 07:02:07 pm
Glad you liked it! Here's their cover of Motorhead's Orgasmatron


I'll report you to the mods if you post any more shite versions of songs here  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1083 on: August 22, 2023, 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 22, 2023, 07:38:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2RicaUqd9Hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2RicaUqd9Hg</a>


Love it. John really knackered his voice recording vocals for that I think.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,786
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1084 on: August 22, 2023, 08:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 22, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
Love it. John really knackered his voice recording vocals for that I think.
Correct.

Quote
On February 11 1963, The Beatles made their first album, Please Please Me, and theyd spent a most productive 12 hours recording all but the final track: Twist and Shout. John Lennon sang lead, though his voice was shredded from a hard days singing on top of a heavy cold. Chain-smoking, drinking milk and sucking cough sweets to soothe his throat, and stripped to the waist, he had just enough in the tank to roar through the song once, in top gear. They tried a second take, but by then Lennons tank really was empty.

https://ig.ft.com/life-of-a-song/twist-and-shout.html

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1085 on: August 29, 2023, 07:01:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZF1lrhBwWKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZF1lrhBwWKQ</a>
Logged

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1086 on: September 10, 2023, 03:37:49 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s</a>
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,309
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1087 on: September 10, 2023, 04:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on September 10, 2023, 03:37:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s</a>

That is probably the weirdest thing I have ever seen or heard in my seven decades on this earth.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1088 on: September 10, 2023, 04:11:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 10, 2023, 04:09:36 pm
That is probably the weirdest thing I have ever seen or heard in my seven decades on this earth.

Fucking brilliant!  :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,786
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1089 on: September 10, 2023, 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 10, 2023, 04:09:36 pm
That is probably the weirdest thing I have ever seen or heard in my seven decades on this earth.
Weired and North Korea go hand in hand.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,309
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1090 on: September 10, 2023, 04:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 10, 2023, 04:26:00 pm
Weired and North Korea go hand in hand.

True but I never imagined I would see a uniformed female Nort Korean soldier playing an electric guitar.

An overweight Scion of the Kim dynasty riding a white horse certainly. A guitar playing female squaddie? Never.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1091 on: September 24, 2023, 12:57:52 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sZ1599GO4m0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sZ1599GO4m0</a>
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,123
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1092 on: September 24, 2023, 01:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on September 10, 2023, 03:37:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s</a>

What The Fuck?

I know the song is about what happened with Rodney King and the riots, but "Fuck You I won't do what you tell me" isn't something you'd say in North Korea at all if you actually want to stay alive.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,309
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1093 on: October 12, 2023, 12:01:02 pm »
i recorded this guy in Edinburgh a few weeks ago. I'm not saying it's better than The Beatles but I love his version of While my guitar gently weeps.

https://youtu.be/m_ZiTFe1I4s?si=5Uy7CzAEflNBFBUF
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
  • Not Italian
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1094 on: October 12, 2023, 05:25:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2023, 01:42:10 pm
What The Fuck?

I know the song is about what happened with Rodney King and the riots, but "Fuck You I won't do what you tell me" isn't something you'd say in North Korea at all if you actually want to stay alive.
That's probably because it is fake Rob.  ;D

Well edited though.
Logged

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1095 on: October 13, 2023, 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on October 12, 2023, 05:25:50 pm
That's probably because it is fake Rob.  ;D

Well edited though.

Here's another cover of the same song that definitely isn't fake!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LXGja3T4v0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LXGja3T4v0</a>
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1096 on: October 13, 2023, 08:30:14 pm »
Maybe not better, but a worthy rendition.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NrchYnlV2N0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NrchYnlV2N0</a>
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1097 on: October 14, 2023, 12:42:04 am »
Jesus and Tequila-Calexico (Original The Minutemen)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3YPRvqYXTzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3YPRvqYXTzY</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1098 on: October 14, 2023, 10:58:55 am »
Probably going to upset some people. ;D I love the LP these are from.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ie-Au8bn5_Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ie-Au8bn5_Y</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZIMRsl2woIw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZIMRsl2woIw</a>

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,135
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1099 on: October 14, 2023, 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on October 13, 2023, 08:04:06 am
Here's another cover of the same song that definitely isn't fake!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LXGja3T4v0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LXGja3T4v0</a>

Awesome, love that!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1100 on: October 15, 2023, 10:44:44 pm »
1967, I went to see the best band in the neighborhood, The Vagrants.

We didn't know any names, but we'd heard about them. They were contemps of The Rascals but harder.

Show up at our local Club and they've got a fucking B3.  And the lad has Beethoven hair and looks out of the Kinks.

Only Leslie West on guitar as we'd come to find out and a bass player in white shoes.

White shoes.  On a dude.  Would get you stomped by the hitters back in the day, but cool as fuck to us.

Leslie says "We just recorded this, but Aretha Franklin beat us by 3 months."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qr8b5ksAyL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qr8b5ksAyL4</a>

Otis released in '65, to no acclaim.  Aretha turned it into a feminist anthem.

https://www.npr.org/2011/03/29/134174281/the-vagrants-a-hot-60s-band-for-exactly-four-years
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,219
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1101 on: October 26, 2023, 01:18:32 am »
Japan - I Second That Emotion.

The effeminate futurists, from the Eighties!
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:06:17 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ObjWKVviL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ObjWKVviL8</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 