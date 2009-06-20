<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qr8b5ksAyL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qr8b5ksAyL4</a>

1967, I went to see the best band in the neighborhood, The Vagrants.We didn't know any names, but we'd heard about them. They were contemps of The Rascals but harder.Show up at our local Club and they've got a fucking B3. And the lad has Beethoven hair and looks out of the Kinks.Only Leslie West on guitar as we'd come to find out and a bass player in white shoes.White shoes. On a dude. Would get you stomped by the hitters back in the day, but cool as fuck to us.Leslie says "We just recorded this, but Aretha Franklin beat us by 3 months."Otis released in '65, to no acclaim. Aretha turned it into a feminist anthem.