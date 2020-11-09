« Reply #1753 on: May 29, 2021, 05:19:50 pm »
Good taste sir
Really want another Omega but not sure what to get. I have my dads from the 70s.
I got invited to a pre release of all the new Rolex models
Put my name down on 3. Got no chance on any
However the meteorite Daytona is stunning. However no fucker is getting that unless they spend serious coin
Put my name down for blue skydweller Batman and Pepsi all stainless steel models
No chance on any
The new Wimbledon 36mm is gorgeous for a modern girl
I would love to buy a Rolex stainless steel Submariner at list price, but that's never going to happen with Rolex now they simply aren't interested in selling watches to plebs, unless you agree to buy your missus a precious metal Datejust, if you agree to that they will suddenly deal with you.
I've even heard Rolex are phasing out stainless steel watches, how mad is that not being able to buy a Tool Watch like the Submariner in stainless steel? I'm hoping to get a Tudor Black Bay 58 Blue on bracelet on Monday, I've got an appointment at David M Robinson to try one, I really like the look of the Pelagos Blue, but at 42mm it's just to big for my small wrist!
