









I love straps like this with a watch that suits it. Gives off a real vintage 'adventurer' vibe. I bought a cheap £50 one back in the day that is still knocking about somewhere but it doesn't look classy like that. I've looked about but the strap design doesn't seem too common, do people generally add their own or is there a particular term to search for?Not remotely on the level of some of you lot (I do have an inherited Rolex that I'm afraid to wear anywhere in Luton) but I just took delivery of the black version of my old 'holiday' Seiko after finding a single US seller with it still available. I never used to wear watches regularly before as I'd always forget to wind them, or not notice the batteriy had died - but these are solar.