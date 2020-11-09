« previous next »
Offline nuts100

Re: Watches
« Reply #1720 on: November 9, 2020, 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on November  9, 2020, 11:04:51 am
Isn't the Speedmaster a 42mm?

Out of the two watches it's the Speedmaster for me anyway. Cracking watch.

Agreed, should be in anyones collection
Great watch. Iconic some might say
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Watches
« Reply #1721 on: November 9, 2020, 03:07:18 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on October 10, 2020, 10:21:54 am
What's not to love? Great watch and a great investment piece.

That really is a beautiful watch.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Watches
« Reply #1722 on: November 9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm »
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Watches
« Reply #1723 on: November 9, 2020, 03:42:51 pm »
Offline nuts100

Re: Watches
« Reply #1724 on: November 9, 2020, 04:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.

Dont know anything about the site, however Seikos are fantastic watches. Cant go wrong with that watch
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Watches
« Reply #1725 on: November 10, 2020, 08:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.

Has good reviews on both google and trustpilot so I would trust them myself.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Watches
« Reply #1726 on: November 11, 2020, 12:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.

Yep, that would be a decent investment. Seiko have a long and storied history of producing high quality dive watches.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Watches
« Reply #1727 on: November 12, 2020, 12:03:13 pm »
Thanks guys!
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Watches
« Reply #1728 on: April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm »
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Watches
« Reply #1729 on: April 21, 2021, 07:16:48 pm »
That is a beauty.
Offline nuts100

Re: Watches
« Reply #1730 on: April 22, 2021, 03:20:52 am »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍

Good looking watch
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Watches
« Reply #1731 on: April 22, 2021, 12:47:50 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍
How is the strap on those kind of watches?
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Watches
« Reply #1732 on: April 22, 2021, 01:54:54 pm »
Milanese mesh is really comfortable to wear.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Watches
« Reply #1733 on: April 22, 2021, 02:26:15 pm »
Ah nice. Wasn't sure and stayed away from that material.
Offline Lusty

Re: Watches
« Reply #1734 on: April 23, 2021, 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍
Always wanted one of them. Love the Bauhaus watches.

Had a NOMOS until recently, sold it a couple of months ago and I think one day I'll get a Max Bill to replace it.
Offline kopite77

Re: Watches
« Reply #1735 on: April 24, 2021, 09:49:45 am »
Quote from: Lusty on April 23, 2021, 03:25:33 pm
Always wanted one of them. Love the Bauhaus watches.

Had a NOMOS until recently, sold it a couple of months ago and I think one day I'll get a Max Bill to replace it.
Ive had had the Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope for four years now, its still one of my favourite watches, the simplicity of Bauhaus design is beautiful, the weird rattle of Valjoux/ETA 7750 movement takes some getting used to though.

https://www.junghans.de/en/collection/watches/junghans-max-bill/max-bill-chronoscope/27460004?c=26
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Watches
« Reply #1736 on: April 29, 2021, 09:30:51 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on April 24, 2021, 09:49:45 am
Ive had had the Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope for four years now, its still one of my favourite watches, the simplicity of Bauhaus design is beautiful, the weird rattle of Valjoux/ETA 7750 movement takes some getting used to though.

https://www.junghans.de/en/collection/watches/junghans-max-bill/max-bill-chronoscope/27460004?c=26

Damn, that's a beauty
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Watches
« Reply #1737 on: May 2, 2021, 06:40:32 pm »
Max Bill, sigh, another one to add to the list.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Watches
« Reply #1738 on: May 8, 2021, 02:27:57 am »
Stunning piece.



PATRIMONY MINUTE REPEATER ULTRA-THIN - COLLECTION EXCELLENCE PLATINE
41 mm , Platinum 950

At just 8.10 millimeters thick, this minute repeater watch is the epitome of watchmaking elegance. Vacheron Constantin archived the unique, heavenly chimes of this timepiece, allowing the owner to recapture its original sound at any time. This design features the distinctive styling of the Collection Excellence Platine: the case, dial, clasp and strap stitching are made from 950 platinum. The watch is limited to 10 pieces, each engraved with its own individual number.
Offline Lusty

Re: Watches
« Reply #1739 on: May 8, 2021, 11:59:12 am »
It's a lovely watch, but at 427,000 it's a little out of my budget.
Offline Phineus

Re: Watches
« Reply #1740 on: May 8, 2021, 05:05:12 pm »
Whats peoples opinion in Hamilton watches?

I like the Jazzmaster Viewmatic for a more casual piece but never had a Hamilton watch before.

https://www.hamiltonwatch.com/en-int/h32515555-jazzmaster-day-date-auto.html
Offline Lusty

Re: Watches
« Reply #1741 on: May 8, 2021, 07:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May  8, 2021, 05:05:12 pm
Whats peoples opinion in Hamilton watches?

I like the Jazzmaster Viewmatic for a more casual piece but never had a Hamilton watch before.

https://www.hamiltonwatch.com/en-int/h32515555-jazzmaster-day-date-auto.html
I have a khaki king and I love it. They're a good brand with some distinctive designs.

With that said, I think they've been pushing up the prices lately to the point where there are better options, but the one you linked is nice if you get a deal.
Offline Phineus

Re: Watches
« Reply #1742 on: May 8, 2021, 11:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on May  8, 2021, 07:15:59 pm
I have a khaki king and I love it. They're a good brand with some distinctive designs.

With that said, I think they've been pushing up the prices lately to the point where there are better options, but the one you linked is nice if you get a deal.

Thanks mate. Yeah Ive seen that one doing rounds for around £500... Im in no rush, so might see if there are some deals over next few months.
Offline kopite77

Re: Watches
« Reply #1743 on: May 8, 2021, 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May  8, 2021, 11:06:42 pm
Thanks mate. Yeah Ive seen that one doing rounds for around £500... Im in no rush, so might see if there are some deals over next few months.
Yes, as Lusty said they are a decent entry level Swiss Brand part part of the Swatch Group, which includes Omega, Tissot, Longines and many others including ETA Movements. this watch contains a H-10 movement, which is basically the ETA 2824, these are excellent Swiss workhorse movements and are very accurate between +5 -5 seconds a day, when properly regulated, I have a few watches with ETA 2824 movements and they tend to run between +2 -2 seconds a day.

Your watch also has a 80 hour reserve which is excellent.
Offline Phineus

Re: Watches
« Reply #1744 on: May 8, 2021, 11:46:01 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on May  8, 2021, 11:42:58 pm
Yes, as Lusty said they are a decent entry level Swiss Brand part part of the Swatch Group, which includes Omega, Tissot, Longines and many others including ETA Movements. this watch contains a H-10 movement, which is basically the ETA 2824, these are excellent Swiss workhorse movements and are very accurate between +5 -5 seconds a day, when properly regulated, I have a few watches with ETA 2824 movements and they tend to run between +2 -2 seconds a day.

Your watch also has a 80 hour reserve which is excellent.

Good to know!

Ive got an Oyster Perpetual which is my pride and joy but looking for something a tad more casual for summer that wont break the bank and had my eyes on this for a while.

Offline Lusty

Re: Watches
« Reply #1745 on: May 9, 2021, 08:31:14 am »
Quote from: Phineus on May  8, 2021, 11:06:42 pm
Thanks mate. Yeah Ive seen that one doing rounds for around £500... Im in no rush, so might see if there are some deals over next few months.
Chrono24 has one in Germany for £351, back before Brexit that would have been a no brainer but you'd have to pay import duties now.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Watches
« Reply #1746 on: May 9, 2021, 08:57:52 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on January 20, 2020, 09:01:03 pm
I'm wondering, Is this a decent watch for the money?    :)

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Seiko-Analogue-Automatic-Stainless-SRPD59K1/dp/B07WGMTVRL/ref=pd_rhf_se_p_img_1?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=231P909E6V62C2NG7V5V
A year later what I have to say is it's nice enough to look at but the time keeping is hopeless. It seems to lose about a minute per day, every day of the week which is pretty annoying.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Watches
« Reply #1747 on: May 9, 2021, 11:22:16 am »
It's capable of much better than that. Take it to your local watchmaker and ask them to regulate it. They will probably need a week to keep hold of it and make minor adjustments until it's keeping perfect time.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Watches
« Reply #1748 on: May 9, 2021, 11:37:53 am »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on May  9, 2021, 11:22:16 am
It's capable of much better than that. Take it to your local watchmaker and ask them to regulate it. They will probably need a week to keep hold of it and make minor adjustments until it's keeping perfect time.
OK I will do that tomorrow, thanks very much.  Would you have any idea how much it will cost me?
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Watches
« Reply #1749 on: May 9, 2021, 12:45:06 pm »
Shouldn't be too much. Maybe £20-30?
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Watches
« Reply #1750 on: May 9, 2021, 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on May  9, 2021, 12:45:06 pm
Shouldn't be too much. Maybe £20-30?
OK, champion and thanks for your advice.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Watches
« Reply #1751 on: May 28, 2021, 08:45:25 pm »
Latest addition - 1949 Omega "bumper" automatic (pre-Seamaster). Picked it up for £380. Given the smaller size of these vintage pieces, I added to the wrist presence a bit with a vintage style bund strap, and topped it off with a deployment buckle. Really nice piece that I think will prove a good investment.







Offline nuts100

Re: Watches
« Reply #1752 on: May 29, 2021, 12:57:07 am »
Good taste sir

Really want another Omega but not sure what to get. I have my dads from the 70s.

I got invited to a pre release of all the new Rolex models
Put my name down on 3. Got no chance on any

However the meteorite Daytona is stunning. However no fucker is getting that unless they spend serious coin

Put my name down for blue skydweller Batman and Pepsi all stainless steel models

No chance on any

The new Wimbledon 36mm is gorgeous for a modern girl
Offline kopite77

Re: Watches
« Reply #1753 on: May 29, 2021, 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on May 29, 2021, 12:57:07 am
Good taste sir

Really want another Omega but not sure what to get. I have my dads from the 70s.

I got invited to a pre release of all the new Rolex models
Put my name down on 3. Got no chance on any

However the meteorite Daytona is stunning. However no fucker is getting that unless they spend serious coin

Put my name down for blue skydweller Batman and Pepsi all stainless steel models

No chance on any

The new Wimbledon 36mm is gorgeous for a modern girl
I would love to buy a Rolex stainless steel Submariner at list price, but that's never going to happen with Rolex now they simply aren't interested in selling watches to plebs, unless you agree to buy your missus a precious metal Datejust, if you agree to that they will suddenly deal with you.

I've even heard Rolex are phasing out stainless steel watches, how mad is that not being able to buy a Tool Watch like the Submariner in stainless steel? I'm hoping to get a Tudor Black Bay 58 Blue on bracelet on Monday, I've got an appointment at David M Robinson to try one, I really like the look of the Pelagos Blue, but at 42mm it's just to big for my small wrist!
Offline nuts100

Re: Watches
« Reply #1754 on: May 29, 2
Quote from: kopite77 on May 29, 2021, 05:19:50 pm
I would love to buy a Rolex stainless steel Submariner at list price, but that's never going to happen with Rolex now they simply aren't interested in selling watches to plebs, unless you agree to buy your missus a precious metal Datejust, if you agree to that they will suddenly deal with you.

I've even heard Rolex are phasing out stainless steel watches, how mad is that not being able to buy a Tool Watch like the Submariner in stainless steel? I'm hoping to get a Tudor Black Bay 58 Blue on bracelet on Monday, I've got an appointment at David M Robinson on Monday to try one, I really like the look of the Pelagos Blue, but at 42mm it's just to big for my small wrist!
Tudor are great watches. More or less a Rolex
I was offered a new 36mm date just today, but I want the new Wimbledon dial and it wasnt so I let it go.

Biggest mistake was saying no to a new sub a few months ago and also a black skydweller at the same time.
Could have made 10grand selling them within 24hrs.

Buy the Tudor, great watch. If not go get an Omega
Offline kopite77

Re: Watches
« Reply #1755 on: June 1, 2021, 07:37:55 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on May 29, 2021, 05:56:32 pm
Tudor are great watches. More or less a Rolex
I was offered a new 36mm date just today, but I want the new Wimbledon dial and it wasnt so I let it go.

Biggest mistake was saying no to a new sub a few months ago and also a black skydweller at the same time.
Could have made 10grand selling them within 24hrs.

Buy the Tudor, great watch. If not go get an Omega

I bought the Black Bay 58 Blue, it's an excellent watch the only slight complaint I have is about the bracelet and it's the lack of any on the fly micro adjustment like the Rolex Glidelock or even Tudors own as is used on the Pelagos, but for the price it's an excellent watch.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Watches
« Reply #1756 on: June 1, 2021, 08:54:22 am »
Producer Michael shows us some of his "cheap" watches.

Check out some of his expensive ones, you'r eyes will pop out. Probably.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JELvFACEL4
Offline kopite77

Re: Watches
« Reply #1757 on: June 1, 2021, 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June  1, 2021, 08:54:22 am
Producer Michael shows us some of his "cheap" watches.

Check out some of his expensive ones, you'r eyes will pop out. Probably.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JELvFACEL4

Ive seen a few of his videos, his idea of cheap watches is about $150.000 and most of his watches are blinged out APs, Pateks and Hublots, most of which Mr T and Bet Lynch would say are over the top and vulgar! ;D ;D
Online Riquende

Re: Watches
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 09:29:11 am »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on May 28, 2021, 08:45:25 pm





I love straps like this with a watch that suits it. Gives off a real vintage 'adventurer' vibe. I bought a cheap £50 one back in the day that is still knocking about somewhere but it doesn't look classy like that. I've looked about but the strap design doesn't seem too common, do people generally add their own or is there a particular term to search for?



Not remotely on the level of some of you lot (I do have an inherited Rolex that I'm afraid to wear anywhere in Luton) but I just took delivery of the black version of my old 'holiday' Seiko after finding a single US seller with it still available. I never used to wear watches regularly before as I'd always forget to wind them, or not notice the batteriy had died -  but these are solar.
