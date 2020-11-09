Stunning piece.
PATRIMONY MINUTE REPEATER ULTRA-THIN - COLLECTION EXCELLENCE PLATINE
41 mm , Platinum 950
At just 8.10 millimeters thick, this minute repeater watch is the epitome of watchmaking elegance. Vacheron Constantin archived the unique, heavenly chimes of this timepiece, allowing the owner to recapture its original sound at any time. This design features the distinctive styling of the Collection Excellence Platine: the case, dial, clasp and strap stitching are made from 950 platinum. The watch is limited to 10 pieces, each engraved with its own individual number.