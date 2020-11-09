« previous next »
Quote from: gomez on November  8, 2020, 09:31:01 pm
Size is definitely growing on me


Looks, nice mate. Suits you.
Quote from: gomez on November  8, 2020, 09:37:31 pm
Doesnt look like a big difference on pic but felt so small compared to Planet Ocean


Isn't the Speedmaster a 42mm?

Out of the two watches it's the Speedmaster for me anyway. Cracking watch.
Quote from: Fordy on November  9, 2020, 11:04:51 am
Isn't the Speedmaster a 42mm?

Out of the two watches it's the Speedmaster for me anyway. Cracking watch.

Yeah the Speedmaster is 42mm, the Seamaster is 45.5mm. Thanks mate, Im really happy with it!
Quote from: Fordy on November  9, 2020, 11:04:51 am
Isn't the Speedmaster a 42mm?

Out of the two watches it's the Speedmaster for me anyway. Cracking watch.

Agreed, should be in anyones collection
Great watch. Iconic some might say
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on October 10, 2020, 10:21:54 am
What's not to love? Great watch and a great investment piece.

That really is a beautiful watch.
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.

Dont know anything about the site, however Seikos are fantastic watches. Cant go wrong with that watch
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.

Has good reviews on both google and trustpilot so I would trust them myself.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  9, 2020, 03:39:13 pm
Does anyone have any opinions on this watch? Is it worth the money? (It is a gift)

https://www.seikowatches.com/uk-en/products/prospex/ssc741p1

And have you ever heard or experienced the website First Class Watches? Is it safe to use? They have it in stock for £350.

Yep, that would be a decent investment. Seiko have a long and storied history of producing high quality dive watches.
Thanks guys!
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍
That is a beauty.
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍

Good looking watch
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍
How is the strap on those kind of watches?
Milanese mesh is really comfortable to wear.
Ah nice. Wasn't sure and stayed away from that material.
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 07:16:01 pm
I can't believe nobody has made a watch post since November. 😲

Anyway, I bought this last week. It's one of only two 'modern' watches I'm interested in, and I've been tracking them for a couple of years. One came up at the right price and I bit.



Perfect piece of pure Bauhaus design by Max Bill for Junghans. The indices are all beautiful, but that "4"... 😍
Always wanted one of them. Love the Bauhaus watches.

Had a NOMOS until recently, sold it a couple of months ago and I think one day I'll get a Max Bill to replace it.
Quote from: Lusty on April 23, 2021, 03:25:33 pm
Always wanted one of them. Love the Bauhaus watches.

Had a NOMOS until recently, sold it a couple of months ago and I think one day I'll get a Max Bill to replace it.
Ive had had the Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope for four years now, its still one of my favourite watches, the simplicity of Bauhaus design is beautiful, the weird rattle of Valjoux/ETA 7750 movement takes some getting used to though.

https://www.junghans.de/en/collection/watches/junghans-max-bill/max-bill-chronoscope/27460004?c=26
Quote from: kopite77 on April 24, 2021, 09:49:45 am
Ive had had the Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope for four years now, its still one of my favourite watches, the simplicity of Bauhaus design is beautiful, the weird rattle of Valjoux/ETA 7750 movement takes some getting used to though.

https://www.junghans.de/en/collection/watches/junghans-max-bill/max-bill-chronoscope/27460004?c=26

Damn, that's a beauty
Max Bill, sigh, another one to add to the list.
Stunning piece.



PATRIMONY MINUTE REPEATER ULTRA-THIN - COLLECTION EXCELLENCE PLATINE
41 mm , Platinum 950

At just 8.10 millimeters thick, this minute repeater watch is the epitome of watchmaking elegance. Vacheron Constantin archived the unique, heavenly chimes of this timepiece, allowing the owner to recapture its original sound at any time. This design features the distinctive styling of the Collection Excellence Platine: the case, dial, clasp and strap stitching are made from 950 platinum. The watch is limited to 10 pieces, each engraved with its own individual number.
