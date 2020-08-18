Do any of you guys have thoughts on Hamilton as a watch brand?



Quite liked the look of the Khaki Field 'Murph' https://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/hamilton/limited-edition-hamilton-khaki-field-murph-automatic-watch-h70605731-h70605731.html



Didn't know whether this was a bit of a no mans land where it's reasonably expensive but won't keep any value.



They've been going for years, I think they originally started off as a pocket watch manufacturer back in the early days of the US Railroad boom when timekeeping started to become important for the railroad staff and scheduling.I used to have a collection of National Geographic magazines from the 1930's-50's and there were often adverts for Hamilton watches inside them.I got the impression they were a sort of Timex type brand, cheap but well made and reliable timekeepers and some of their 1930's deco watches that I've seen over the years look really quite nice if you're into that sort of thing.But at that price for that one you link to, it looks like they or someone has perhaps taken the name and has decided to move upmarket a tad.Personally I think it's overpriced for what it is and the likely run of the mill movement inside, as some of us have said time and time again on here, you could get a really good 2nd hand watch for that, but if you like it, go for it, these things are always subjective.