Author Topic: Watches

Re: Watches
« Reply #1680 on: August 18, 2020, 09:59:04 PM »
Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: Watches
« Reply #1681 on: August 21, 2020, 02:13:39 PM »
Do any of you guys have thoughts on Hamilton as a watch brand?

Quite liked the look of the Khaki Field 'Murph' https://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/hamilton/limited-edition-hamilton-khaki-field-murph-automatic-watch-h70605731-h70605731.html

Didn't know whether this was a bit of a no mans land where it's reasonably expensive but won't keep any value.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1682 on: August 21, 2020, 04:21:33 PM »
Quote from: richiedouglas on August 21, 2020, 02:13:39 PM
Do any of you guys have thoughts on Hamilton as a watch brand?

Quite liked the look of the Khaki Field 'Murph' https://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/hamilton/limited-edition-hamilton-khaki-field-murph-automatic-watch-h70605731-h70605731.html

Didn't know whether this was a bit of a no mans land where it's reasonably expensive but won't keep any value.

I own a khaki king auto and love it.  A lot of watch for the money, and Hamilton have some really great designs.

I don't know about holding value because that's not what I'm in it for, but if you pick it up at a decent discount (Chrono24 has them about £200 lower) then I think you'll be OK.  It's not like you're throwing £20k away.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1683 on: August 21, 2020, 04:41:43 PM »
Quote from: richiedouglas on August 21, 2020, 02:13:39 PM
Do any of you guys have thoughts on Hamilton as a watch brand?

Quite liked the look of the Khaki Field 'Murph' https://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/hamilton/limited-edition-hamilton-khaki-field-murph-automatic-watch-h70605731-h70605731.html

Didn't know whether this was a bit of a no mans land where it's reasonably expensive but won't keep any value.

They've been going for years, I think they originally started off as a pocket watch manufacturer back in the early days of the US Railroad boom when timekeeping started to become important for the railroad staff and scheduling.

I used to have a collection of National Geographic magazines from the 1930's-50's and there were often adverts for Hamilton watches inside them.

I got the impression they were a sort of Timex type brand, cheap but well made and reliable timekeepers and some of their 1930's deco watches that I've seen over the  years look really quite nice if you're into that sort of thing.

But at that price for that one you link to, it looks like they or someone has perhaps taken the name and has decided to move upmarket a tad.

Personally I think it's overpriced for what it is and the likely run of the mill movement inside, as some of us have said time and time again on here, you could get a really good 2nd hand watch for that, but if you like it, go for it, these things are always subjective.

Re: Watches
« Reply #1684 on: August 22, 2020, 07:38:14 AM »
Thank you both for the feedback.

I think theyve summed things up pretty well. I like the look of the watch (which I guess is the point) but I also got the feeling it was a little pricey for what it was under the bonnet.

Now to figure out the second hand watch market!
Re: Watches
« Reply #1685 on: August 26, 2020, 11:03:46 AM »
Quote from: richiedouglas on August 21, 2020, 02:13:39 PM
Do any of you guys have thoughts on Hamilton as a watch brand?

Quite liked the look of the Khaki Field 'Murph' https://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/hamilton/limited-edition-hamilton-khaki-field-murph-automatic-watch-h70605731-h70605731.html

Didn't know whether this was a bit of a no mans land where it's reasonably expensive but won't keep any value.

I have a Hamilton Khaki Mechanical with a black face and I love it, I wear it every day. It's really versatile, can wear it casual or formal, and it's priced nicely as a 'decent' watch for someone who doesn't have thousands to spend, without being so expensive that you worry about wearing it. I love the old school hand wind too. The diameter is smaller than a lot of modern watches as well, it's nice and subtle.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1686 on: August 31, 2020, 07:14:17 PM »
Rolex releasing new models tomorrow
Thats another 3 years on a AD wait time  ;D
Re: Watches
« Reply #1687 on: September 1, 2020, 08:07:01 AM »
Quote from: nuts100 on August 31, 2020, 07:14:17 PM
Rolex releasing new models tomorrow
Thats another 3 years on a AD wait time  ;D

I like the new whote gold sub with the blue bezel. Not enough to spend 31k on it mind!
Re: Watches
« Reply #1688 on: September 1, 2020, 09:39:27 AM »
Quote from: nuts100 on August 31, 2020, 07:14:17 PM
Rolex releasing new models tomorrow
Thats another 3 years on a AD wait time  ;D
I know its mad, the list price is £7.400 for Oystersteel Submariner through an AD, but to get one before the next new model comes out, you would have to pay nearly double to get one on the grey market, its insane! ;D
Re: Watches
« Reply #1689 on: September 1, 2020, 11:04:05 AM »
Quote from: kopite77 on September  1, 2020, 09:39:27 AM
I know its mad, the list price is £7.400 for Oystersteel Submariner through an AD, but to get one before the next new model comes out, you would have to pay nearly double to get one on the grey market, its insane! ;D

All for what is basically the Volvo of the watch world ;D
Re: Watches
« Reply #1690 on: September 1, 2020, 11:20:06 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on September  1, 2020, 11:04:05 AM
All for what is basically the Volvo of the watch world ;D
I know, if I could afford it I would much rather pay £3.000 for a Tudor Black Bay 58, or if you want a full on dive watch pay £4.000 for a Tudor Pelagos Blue, Tudor now with their own in house movements represent much better value for money than their big more hyped brother Rolex!
Re: Watches
« Reply #1691 on: September 1, 2020, 03:52:31 PM »
Some of the new colours are a bit gaudy  :o
41mm new sub which means the old ones will go up in value

Watches like the hulk etc will keep going up in price on the used market
And unless you are sleeping with the AD or spend a lot of money on crap, good luck 😂

My Navitimer still gets more comments then the Sub
Re: Watches
« Reply #1692 on: September 1, 2020, 10:45:59 PM »
Quote from: nuts100 on September  1, 2020, 03:52:31 PM
Some of the new colours are a bit gaudy  :o
41mm new sub which means the old ones will go up in value

Watches like the hulk etc will keep going up in price on the used market
And unless you are sleeping with the AD or spend a lot of money on crap, good luck 😂

My Navitimer still gets more comments then the Sub

AD??

Isn't a sub 41mm anyway? Surely the used ones can't go up much more. What makes you think that?
Re: Watches
« Reply #1693 on: September 1, 2020, 11:05:59 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on September  1, 2020, 10:45:59 PM
AD??

Isn't a sub 41mm anyway? Surely the used ones can't go up much more. What makes you think that?

No they are 40mm
They've changed the lugs etc. AD=Authorised Dealer

There's one 40mm left at a dealership near me. Someone hasn't collected it. If they don't I'm buying it and selling mine. I bought mine used 18months ago for list price and have been offered $11k for it.

The Kermit is now hitting above 20k and so is the Hulk.

It's mental - everyone who was on the waiting list is now buggered
Re: Watches
« Reply #1694 on: September 2, 2020, 06:48:33 AM »
20k for a watch that cost 7k new is insane.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1695 on: September 7, 2020, 07:46:45 AM »
Any suggestions  for where I can get some scratches removed from the watch face , in South Liverpool ideally???
Re: Watches
« Reply #1696 on: September 7, 2020, 10:46:14 AM »
Quote from: moondog on September  7, 2020, 07:46:45 AM
Any suggestions  for where I can get some scratches removed from the watch face , in South Liverpool ideally???
When you say watch face scratches, do you mean the face itself or the crystal (glass), if its the face, depending on how deep the scratches are, it might need replacing or refinishing, if its the glass and they are not to bad, they can normally be polished out.

Phoenix Watches in Richmond Street in the city centre are very good.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1697 on: September 7, 2020, 11:34:08 PM »
Quote from: kopite77 on September  7, 2020, 10:46:14 AM
When you say watch face scratches, do you mean the face itself or the crystal (glass), if its the face, depending on how deep the scratches are, it might need replacing or refinishing, if its the glass and they are not to bad, they can normally be polished out.

Phoenix Watches in Richmond Street in the city centre are very good.







Thanks for that, it is the glass .I will get down there for a polish.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1698 on: September 9, 2020, 10:12:25 AM »
We've signed a partnership with Tribus Watches as our official whatever partner.    https://tribus-watches.com/pages/liverpool-fc
Liverpool collection

Who the fuck are Tribus? They must be a new company.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1699 on: September 9, 2020, 10:23:58 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on September  9, 2020, 10:12:25 AM
We've signed a partnership with Tribus Watches as our official whatever partner.    https://tribus-watches.com/pages/liverpool-fc
Liverpool collection

Who the fuck are Tribus? They must be a new company.

Swiss apparently founded by three lads from Liverpool originally

Seems they travel Europe following the team

But no Id never heard of them either!
Re: Watches
« Reply #1700 on: September 9, 2020, 10:34:47 AM »
Sellita movements. Enough said. Cheap Swiss movements bunged in a  mass produced case and then called "Swiss watches". Same as Christopher Ward and Oris.
Quote
Re: Watches
« Reply #1701 on: September 9, 2020, 10:35:11 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on September  9, 2020, 10:12:25 AM
We've signed a partnership with Tribus Watches as our official whatever partner.    https://tribus-watches.com/pages/liverpool-fc
Liverpool collection

Who the fuck are Tribus? They must be a new company.

Manchester United are apparently with Omega. The original Diver's watch.  :D
Re: Watches
« Reply #1702 on: September 9, 2020, 09:18:34 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on September  9, 2020, 10:34:47 AM
Sellita movements. Enough said. Cheap Swiss movements bunged in a  mass produced case and then called "Swiss watches". Same as Christopher Ward and Oris.

The master of all things Time has spoken, stay well clear. Cheers Imperator.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1703 on: September 11, 2020, 08:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September  9, 2020, 09:18:34 PM
The master of all things Time has spoken, stay well clear. Cheers Imperator.

Haha, I'm hardly that! I think they are massively overpriced though for the movements that they are using. They're also quite ugly IMO. If you like them, by all means get one, but I would expect a big depreciation  if you ever decided to sell it on.
Quote
Re: Watches
« Reply #1704 on: October 9, 2020, 02:18:00 AM »
Re: Watches
« Reply #1705 on: October 9, 2020, 08:11:50 AM »
Re: Watches
« Reply #1706 on: October 9, 2020, 09:30:45 AM »
Quote from: nuts100 on October  9, 2020, 02:18:00 AM
Some people wont, but I really like this

https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/omega-speedmaster-silver-snoopy-award-50th-anniversary-introducing

Not a massive fan of Snoopy but I really like this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5TK3_pDtxz8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5TK3_pDtxz8</a>
Re: Watches
« Reply #1707 on: October 9, 2020, 10:08:13 AM »
I've got an entry level TAG Heuer 2000 WK1110 that I've had and worn for about 23 years. I bought it with the intention it would be my lifetime watch. 

If I ever came into some serious money I'd maybe get a Cartier Santos or a 1969 Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch.

I've recently discovered Blancpain and would happily add this to my wish-list.

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE</a>
Re: Watches
« Reply #1708 on: October 9, 2020, 01:19:28 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  9, 2020, 10:08:13 AM
I've got an entry level TAG Heuer 2000 WK1110 that I've had and worn for about 23 years. I bought it with the intention it would be my lifetime watch. 

If I ever came into some serious money I'd maybe get a Cartier Santos or a 1969 Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch.

I've recently discovered Blancpain and would happily add this to my wish-list.

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE</a>

I love them but the date at 4:30 does my head in.

Now, the Barakuda edition is a different story...

Re: Watches
« Reply #1709 on: October 9, 2020, 04:07:09 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on October  9, 2020, 08:11:50 AM
Not for me mate.

I knew you wouldnt like it  ;D ;D ;D
The originals go for some serious coin

I like the Navitimer and I love silver/blue combo on a watch.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1710 on: October 9, 2020, 05:18:34 PM »
Absolutely love the Snoopy watch myself but Im a huge Snoopy fan
Re: Watches
« Reply #1711 on: October 9, 2020, 05:26:21 PM »
If i find one and i have the money,, this probably will be my next watch
Re: Watches
« Reply #1712 on: October 9, 2020, 08:09:54 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on October  9, 2020, 01:19:28 PM
I love them but the date at 4:30 does my head in.

Now, the Barakuda edition is a different story...



That one is a great watch
Re: Watches
« Reply #1713 on: October 10, 2020, 10:21:54 AM »
Quote from: nuts100 on October  9, 2020, 02:18:00 AM
Some people wont, but I really like this

https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/omega-speedmaster-silver-snoopy-award-50th-anniversary-introducing

What's not to love? Great watch and a great investment piece.
Quote
Re: Watches
« Reply #1714 on: November 2, 2020, 06:20:16 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on October 10, 2020, 10:21:54 AM
What's not to love? Great watch and a great investment piece.

Already all sold.
No chance of getting one unless you pay stupid money to the flippers
Re: Watches
« Reply #1715 on: November 6, 2020, 10:30:30 PM »
Speedmaster Professional delivered yesterday, been after one for years but always talked myself out of it because I thought it would look too small on my wrist. Normally wear the larger size Planet Ocean so think thats where the worry comes from, but after having it on all day Im absolutely taken with it. Stunning watch.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1716 on: Yesterday at 03:02:01 PM »
Quote from: gomez on November  6, 2020, 10:30:30 PM
Speedmaster Professional delivered yesterday, been after one for years but always talked myself out of it because I thought it would look too small on my wrist. Normally wear the larger size Planet Ocean so think thats where the worry comes from, but after having it on all day Im absolutely taken with it. Stunning watch.

Good choice sir 👍
Re: Watches
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 10:32:56 AM »
Quote from: gomez on November  6, 2020, 10:30:30 PM
Speedmaster Professional delivered yesterday, been after one for years but always talked myself out of it because I thought it would look too small on my wrist. Normally wear the larger size Planet Ocean so think thats where the worry comes from, but after having it on all day Im absolutely taken with it. Stunning watch.

Take a photo mate..Let us judge on here if it's too small or not.
Re: Watches
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 09:31:01 PM »
Size is definitely growing on me
