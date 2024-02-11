« previous next »
Author Topic: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest

  Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1400 on: February 11, 2024, 08:55:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.


Whatever you do stay away from Vodafone, I hear it's shite.  :D
  Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1401 on: February 11, 2024, 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

You would have been best looking last month when  a lot of providers had Jan sales.

Best checking Top Cashback https://compare-broadband.topcashback.co.uk
  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1402 on: February 12, 2024, 07:25:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.


From experience of one, but about 10 years. Customer service really isn't good. But the connection has been really solid.  Seem to manage to negotiate most years on the contract.  Only time I've contacted customer service in last five years is to cancel the tnt sports I got cheap for our Europa group games and sky over the Xmas hols. They failed to cancel it and getting them to refund is challenging shall I say.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1403 on: February 12, 2024, 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

with virgin it's not the product it's the customer service that does your head in, they can be pretty useless. If you work from home though, I can't recommend their business service enough, I've had it over a year now and 0 outages and it's never throttled.
  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1404 on: February 12, 2024, 10:08:35 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February 12, 2024, 08:59:01 am
with virgin it's not the product it's the customer service that does your head in, they can be pretty useless. If you work from home though, I can't recommend their business service enough, I've had it over a year now and 0 outages and it's never throttled.
Interesting .
My wife does but their customer services puts me off for the same reason
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  Spolier alret!
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1405 on: February 12, 2024, 10:19:14 am »
I had Vodafone through CityFibre for a couple of years and had no issues at all. It was just the price hikes mid contract and at renewal that made me move. I quite like the app you could use to manage your router and wireless networks.

I'm with Zen now.
  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1406 on: February 12, 2024, 10:31:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

Not everywhere yet but I know a few who have https://www.brsk.co.uk/ and they said it's excellent.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1407 on: February 12, 2024, 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 12, 2024, 10:08:35 am
Interesting .
My wife does but their customer services puts me off for the same reason

the business team is entirely separate, UK based, you get an account manager and can contact them directly.
  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Kloppite
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1408 on: February 12, 2024, 11:40:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

I'm BT, but i have a contract for another year, it is ridiculously expensive [£48 a month just for broadband, £76 in total with 30gb mobile, & TNT Sports in the package], but i got double mobile data with the package [60gb a month] but i'm looking to leave when my contract is up.

I'm looking at moving to somewhere like plusnet for broadband once the contract is up

Just reading the virgin thread on here, the extra stress dealing with them when anything goes wrong puts me off signing up with them.
  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1409 on: February 12, 2024, 12:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 12, 2024, 11:40:21 am
I'm BT, but i have a contract for another year, it is ridiculously expensive [£48 a month just for broadband, £76 in total with 30gb mobile, & TNT Sports in the package], but i got double mobile data with the package [60gb a month] but i'm looking to leave when my contract is up.

I'm looking at moving to somewhere like plusnet for broadband once the contract is up

Just reading the virgin thread on here, the extra stress dealing with them when anything goes wrong puts me off signing up with them.

I've been back with Virgin for about 3 years since we bought our new build.

Pricewise nobody can get close. We've got the full TV package on two boxes, Sky Sports/Cinema in UHD, TNT Sports UHD, Netflix, phone line, Gig1 Broadband FTTP and that's costing me £74 per month. It would probably be double that for a compariable package from Sky or BT etc.

In terms of dealing with them, yes the phone lines/WhatsApp are offshore, and the service is poor - but they have do have an online Community Forum which is staffed by UK based employees and you get fairly quick responses back from them if you have an issue.
  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1410 on: February 12, 2024, 03:45:47 pm »
Happy enough with Plusnet 500Mb here, January sale price worked out at about £28.50 / month.

I'm too tight to pay for TV, IPTV works perfectly along with usenet using Sonarr and Jellyfin to serve it.

Will probably dump Netflix come to think of it.
  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1411 on: February 13, 2024, 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on July 28, 2023, 02:58:46 pm
Wifi 6 is stupidly fast and the X50 is at the budget end of the Deco range but I'm more than happy with its performance.  I think this local speed test is limited by the gigabit port on my server...
Shame I can only get FTTC...

Having said that now I've got 500Mbs FTTP, I've realised the Deco X50 lacks as it doesn't have dedicated frequencies for its backhaul between its units. This means it struggles to get more than 350Mbs in reality if its using to relay the data over the backhaul as well as to the client.

Not a massively major thing for me but the more expensive versions would perform better. The or run cable between them.

Still far faster than the Plusnet supplied piece of junk and when connected to the main unit, full speed is easy.
  Margot Robbie Stalker
  My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1412 on: February 14, 2024, 11:49:43 am »
My internet speed at home is terrible! barely get 40mbs so you can imagine my excitement when I had an email from Open Reach saying my street is getting full fibre! Call my internet provider (Vodafone) and they say yeah we can upgrade you to 1g or something and it's like an extra £6 a month! fantastic I said and the engineer day was booked for a few weeks later. Day before the engineer visit Open Reach call me and apologised as there's been an error and my street hasn't actually been upgraded but don't worry it should be done before 2027  :butt
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1413 on: February 14, 2024, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on February 13, 2024, 09:52:56 pm
Having said that now I've got 500Mbs FTTP, I've realised the Deco X50 lacks as it doesn't have dedicated frequencies for its backhaul between its units. This means it struggles to get more than 350Mbs in reality if its using to relay the data over the backhaul as well as to the client.

Not a massively major thing for me but the more expensive versions would perform better. The or run cable between them.

Still far faster than the Plusnet supplied piece of junk and when connected to the main unit, full speed is easy.

one of my decos is piss poor slow and I've not done anything to it, talking like 10Mbps, the other (main) is getting the full 600 🫠
  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1414 on: February 14, 2024, 01:57:41 pm »
Are they on a wired backhaul Claire?
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1415 on: February 15, 2024, 08:14:04 am »
no, it says it has a dedicated channel for it, will have to work out if it's interference.
  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1416 on: February 27, 2024, 03:31:35 pm »
Anyone got any experience with Trooli? Theyre the only company offering FTTP where I live.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1417 on: February 27, 2024, 03:37:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 27, 2024, 03:31:35 pm
Anyone got any experience with Trooli? Theyre the only company offering FTTP where I live.

Are they just an offshoot of City Fibre or something, there seem to be loads of those and in the end City Fibre are pretty decent. I'm with Giganet but again they just use City Fibre
  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1418 on: February 27, 2024, 04:31:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 27, 2024, 03:37:31 pm
Are they just an offshoot of City Fibre or something, there seem to be loads of those and in the end City Fibre are pretty decent. I'm with Giganet but again they just use City Fibre
I think Trooli are independent and have/are building their own network
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1419 on: March 2, 2024, 12:49:38 pm »
Recommendations please for best and hopefully fastest/powerful broadband provider in the B5 7 postcode  :wave :)
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

  Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1420 on: March 3, 2024, 03:06:46 pm »
Anybody with Community Fibre on here, with Sky at the moment and tempted to make the move. Just wondering what's people's experience of moving away from openreach. Thanks
  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  YNWA
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 27, 2024, 03:31:35 pm
Anyone got any experience with Trooli? Theyre the only company offering FTTP where I live.

Isn't that the company off the TV show Silicon Valley?  ???
  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1422 on: March 5, 2024, 11:31:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  5, 2024, 03:43:18 pm
Isn't that the company off the TV show Silicon Valley?  ???
Never seen it. Are they any good on there?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Trada
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm »
I've just had my best experience of customer services with Plusnet

Yesterday my fibre went down all of a sudden and so went to the plusnet website on my mobile to check out the help

And they said you just text help to a number and it will check out you line and get back to you

So I waited until this morning to do that at 9am and sent the text to the number and about 5 minute later I got a text back saying it must be an outside problem so text advisor to the number and someone would ring me so I did that and a few minute later a woman ring me told her the problem then she sent me a link to click on so she could see though the phone camera to see the lightson the hub etc, so I did that and showed her everything she got me to turn things off and back on to see how the lights came up and she said yes a person needed to come to the house and she booked one for tomorrow at 10am to fix the problem and she would ring me again in a couple of days to check everything is working ok

All this was done In about 30 mins I was well impressed with their service.
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 12:22:47 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
I've just had my best experience of customer services with Plusnet

Yesterday my fibre went down all of a sudden and so went to the plusnet website on my mobile to check out the help

And they said you just text help to a number and it will check out you line and get back to you

So I waited until this morning to do that at 9am and sent the text to the number and about 5 minute later I got a text back saying it must be an outside problem so text advisor to the number and someone would ring me so I did that and a few minute later a woman ring me told her the problem then she sent me a link to click on so she could see though the phone camera to see the lightson the hub etc, so I did that and showed her everything she got me to turn things off and back on to see how the lights came up and she said yes a person needed to come to the house and she booked one for tomorrow at 10am to fix the problem and she would ring me again in a couple of days to check everything is working ok

All this was done In about 30 mins I was well impressed with their service.

Its a bit of a contrast to the experience I had if I ever had an issue with Virgin!  :no
  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Trada
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
I've just had my best experience of customer services with Plusnet

Yesterday my fibre went down all of a sudden and so went to the plusnet website on my mobile to check out the help

And they said you just text help to a number and it will check out you line and get back to you

So I waited until this morning to do that at 9am and sent the text to the number and about 5 minute later I got a text back saying it must be an outside problem so text advisor to the number and someone would ring me so I did that and a few minute later a woman ring me told her the problem then she sent me a link to click on so she could see though the phone camera to see the lightson the hub etc, so I did that and showed her everything she got me to turn things off and back on to see how the lights came up and she said yes a person needed to come to the house and she booked one for tomorrow at 10am to fix the problem and she would ring me again in a couple of days to check everything is working ok

All this was done In about 30 mins I was well impressed with their service.

The engineer has come and gone and everything is up and running again

It was just a case that some of the staples were 2 small holding the cable to the wall and they slowly cut the wire and he just had to replace part of the cable.
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 03:50:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:22:47 am
Its a bit of a contrast to the experience I had if I ever had an issue with Virgin!  :no

Plusnet are usually great, was with them for years until they couldn't offer anything over 40mb
  • Spolier alret!
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 04:11:53 pm »
Yeah Plusnet are good for customer service, despite the fact they are owned by BT.

Although their billing system is a mess, or at least it was until I left a few years ago (to get CityFibre), but when you called them  up to fix it they were always good.
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 04:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
I've just had my best experience of customer services with Plusnet

Yesterday my fibre went down all of a sudden and so went to the plusnet website on my mobile to check out the help

And they said you just text help to a number and it will check out you line and get back to you

So I waited until this morning to do that at 9am and sent the text to the number and about 5 minute later I got a text back saying it must be an outside problem so text advisor to the number and someone would ring me so I did that and a few minute later a woman ring me told her the problem then she sent me a link to click on so she could see though the phone camera to see the lightson the hub etc, so I did that and showed her everything she got me to turn things off and back on to see how the lights came up and she said yes a person needed to come to the house and she booked one for tomorrow at 10am to fix the problem and she would ring me again in a couple of days to check everything is working ok

All this was done In about 30 mins I was well impressed with their service.

Now do British Gas  :no
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 06:27:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:12:46 pm
Now do British Gas  :no

I had an excellent British Gas appointment the other day (well, Scottish Gas). We took out their boiler servicing plan and the lad turned up to do the first inspection - everything good - and also fitted a Hive thermostat whilst there. During the service he noticed a missing switch on the boiler that would need replacing, he rang round the other engineers in the area and found someone who had a spare in their van so went off and was back after about 20 minutes with the switch to fit. Saved us having to have a repeat visit and pay for the part.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 06:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on February 13, 2024, 09:52:56 pm
Having said that now I've got 500Mbs FTTP, I've realised the Deco X50 lacks as it doesn't have dedicated frequencies for its backhaul between its units. This means it struggles to get more than 350Mbs in reality if its using to relay the data over the backhaul as well as to the client.

Not a massively major thing for me but the more expensive versions would perform better. The or run cable between them.

Still far faster than the Plusnet supplied piece of junk and when connected to the main unit, full speed is easy.

Finally got Mesh in our new place and I love it, I went with a twin pack of the Deco XE75Pro - tri-band and WIFI 6E. The signal is pushed a lot stronger out into the garden now which saves the batteries of our ring cameras a bit. I'm an IT bod so whilst I do find the interface 'glosses over' the options I would expect to find, it does actually do still do what I want via a fairly intuitive app.

For example, I've always separated my 2.4GHz & 5GHz bands on different SSIDs, but when I set the main Deco up there was no way to do that, I could either pick a band or broadcast on both. I thought this was a pretty poor restriction until I found out about the 'IoT network' option, which needs to be enabled separately and only operates at 2.4GHz, I turned this on and restricted my main network to 5GHz and this replicated how my old router had been set up. Job done, all my old devices immediately online.

Similarly, I would normally look into VLANs to keep some stuff that just needs internet access away from my PCs, but rather than have that explicitly the Decos use 'Device Isolation', where the devices that you've isolated can talk to each other but nothing else (and vice versa). So by isolating everything that's on my IoT network I now basically have a 5GHz VLAN and a 2.4GHz VLAN. I'm not sure if the Guest network is separate again, I haven't enabled it to test. I keep the 6GHz band restricted for the backhaul as none of our devices are new enough yet to use it.

Only slight weirdness is that I put the upstairs Deco near enough to my PC that I could use the ethernet port off it, but the speedtest results when down when I did, so I just switched back to the wifi.

"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:27:53 pm
I had an excellent British Gas appointment the other day (well, Scottish Gas). We took out their boiler servicing plan and the lad turned up to do the first inspection - everything good - and also fitted a Hive thermostat whilst there. During the service he noticed a missing switch on the boiler that would need replacing, he rang round the other engineers in the area and found someone who had a spare in their van so went off and was back after about 20 minutes with the switch to fit. Saved us having to have a repeat visit and pay for the part.

Great when you can get past their terrible customer service. We need the electric meter replacing so that the new gas meter (they fucked the old one doing the service) can talk to the smart hub, we're stuck without due to their shit customer service and constant passing the buck.

Worst ever.
