Having said that now I've got 500Mbs FTTP, I've realised the Deco X50 lacks as it doesn't have dedicated frequencies for its backhaul between its units. This means it struggles to get more than 350Mbs in reality if its using to relay the data over the backhaul as well as to the client.



Not a massively major thing for me but the more expensive versions would perform better. The or run cable between them.



Still far faster than the Plusnet supplied piece of junk and when connected to the main unit, full speed is easy.



Finally got Mesh in our new place and I love it, I went with a twin pack of the Deco XE75Pro - tri-band and WIFI 6E. The signal is pushed a lot stronger out into the garden now which saves the batteries of our ring cameras a bit. I'm an IT bod so whilst I do find the interface 'glosses over' the options I would expect to find, it does actually do still do what I want via a fairly intuitive app.For example, I've always separated my 2.4GHz & 5GHz bands on different SSIDs, but when I set the main Deco up there was no way to do that, I could either pick a band or broadcast on both. I thought this was a pretty poor restriction until I found out about the 'IoT network' option, which needs to be enabled separately and only operates at 2.4GHz, I turned this on and restricted my main network to 5GHz and this replicated how my old router had been set up. Job done, all my old devices immediately online.Similarly, I would normally look into VLANs to keep some stuff that just needs internet access away from my PCs, but rather than have that explicitly the Decos use 'Device Isolation', where the devices that you've isolated can talk to each other but nothing else (and vice versa). So by isolating everything that's on my IoT network I now basically have a 5GHz VLAN and a 2.4GHz VLAN. I'm not sure if the Guest network is separate again, I haven't enabled it to test. I keep the 6GHz band restricted for the backhaul as none of our devices are new enough yet to use it.Only slight weirdness is that I put the upstairs Deco near enough to my PC that I could use the ethernet port off it, but the speedtest results when down when I did, so I just switched back to the wifi.