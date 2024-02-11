I've just had my best experience of customer services with Plusnet



Yesterday my fibre went down all of a sudden and so went to the plusnet website on my mobile to check out the help



And they said you just text help to a number and it will check out you line and get back to you



So I waited until this morning to do that at 9am and sent the text to the number and about 5 minute later I got a text back saying it must be an outside problem so text advisor to the number and someone would ring me so I did that and a few minute later a woman ring me told her the problem then she sent me a link to click on so she could see though the phone camera to see the lightson the hub etc, so I did that and showed her everything she got me to turn things off and back on to see how the lights came up and she said yes a person needed to come to the house and she booked one for tomorrow at 10am to fix the problem and she would ring me again in a couple of days to check everything is working ok



All this was done In about 30 mins I was well impressed with their service.