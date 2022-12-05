« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest  (Read 161525 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,229
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1320 on: December 5, 2022, 05:20:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  5, 2022, 12:31:41 pm

For the same speed I pay £33pm with unlimited any time calls (TT).
Fucking thieving bunch of c*nts
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1321 on: December 5, 2022, 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  5, 2022, 05:20:31 pm
Fucking thieving bunch of c*nts

When I switched I gave BT the chance to better their offer & they flat out called me a liar,was £25pm with a free mobile sim which I didn't tell BT about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,233
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1322 on: March 25, 2023, 10:00:36 am »
So as it turned out for me, private road in York, BT have no plans to update me at all until at least 2027 :/ and being with Plusnet who are basically BT i was stuck at 27mbps

Finally got Cityfibre activated in my area and got shot of Plusnet for 1gig line next month.

The only downside is that I'm now finding out that fewer and fewer ISPs are giving email accounts out :/ you have to use webmail crap!!! Plusnet will no longer retain old email addresses so now have to go through every website I use and alter emails......fun!
Logged

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,229
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1323 on: March 25, 2023, 09:15:34 pm »
People still use ISP email in the 21st century? 
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,094
  • YNWA
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1324 on: March 25, 2023, 09:17:06 pm »
Says BenRAWK83@aol.com
Logged

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,229
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1325 on: March 26, 2023, 07:48:27 pm »
FFS, now I'm going to get loads of spam  ;D .
  Only FTTC available here although syncs at 80Mbit so not terrible. Not sure I need any more, though the temptation to bond my connection with a 5G sim for downloads is tempting. 
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,703
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1326 on: April 4, 2023, 10:01:11 am »
Not tried this myself, but it looks like Virgin Media will send you up to 2 mesh 'pods' if you get less than 20MB/s at places in your house.

https://www.virginmedia.com/help/booster-and-wi-fi-pods
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1327 on: April 4, 2023, 11:43:19 am »

I'm with Vodafone for broadband and contract period is ending soon . They've already said they're increasing the prices , so just checked what deals they're offering ( not much as it goes ).

This has been tagged on at the bottom of the page the deals are on :

*Each April, your monthly plan charge will increase by an amount equal to the Consumer Price Index rate published by the Office for National Statistics in January (CPI rate) plus an additional 3.9% on top of the CPI rate. We will apply that CPI rate plus 3.9% adjustment from your April bill. In the event that the CPI rate is negative, this will be ignored but the additional 3.9% will still apply.

The bolded bit pissed me off - smacks of arrogance big time .

Anyway , looking at the various deals offered at the moment , Virgin has a decent offer at the moment - 264Mb for £ 32.50 a month !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1328 on: April 4, 2023, 01:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on April  4, 2023, 11:43:19 am
I'm with Vodafone for broadband and contract period is ending soon . They've already said they're increasing the prices , so just checked what deals they're offering ( not much as it goes ).

This has been tagged on at the bottom of the page the deals are on :

*Each April, your monthly plan charge will increase by an amount equal to the Consumer Price Index rate published by the Office for National Statistics in January (CPI rate) plus an additional 3.9% on top of the CPI rate. We will apply that CPI rate plus 3.9% adjustment from your April bill. In the event that the CPI rate is negative, this will be ignored but the additional 3.9% will still apply.

The bolded bit pissed me off - smacks of arrogance big time .

Anyway , looking at the various deals offered at the moment , Virgin has a decent offer at the moment - 264Mb for £ 32.50 a month !

That's capitalism for you.  Profit, profit, profit, but we wont return the favour, if costs reduce  ;)
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1329 on: April 5, 2023, 01:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  4, 2023, 01:41:55 pm
That's capitalism for you.  Profit, profit, profit, but we wont return the favour, if costs reduce  ;)

Aye , it seems like everyone is jumping on it !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1330 on: April 5, 2023, 01:46:02 pm »
 
Anyone using 3 broadband ?

Offering good deals at the moment but don't know much about them or how reliable it is - £ 20.00/month for 150MB average speed .
« Last Edit: April 5, 2023, 01:49:48 pm by Spongebob Redpants »
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1331 on: May 11, 2023, 10:50:17 am »
Does anyone know of any good providers of 4g/5g broadband for home use?
I'm moving soon to a place that doesn't have a landline and will need broadband. Don't want to be tied in to a long term contract as only likely to be there for 9 months or so.
Doesn't need to be anything super fancy, just enough to work from home/teams meetings etc... and regular tv streaming.
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:29:45 am »
(Hopefully) moving soon to a slightly more rural place that has approx. 30mb broadband max. Is that enough for two of us to video conference, stream HD etc.? Seems OK but I'm used to 55mb so thought I'd ask.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 