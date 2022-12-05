

I'm with Vodafone for broadband and contract period is ending soon . They've already said they're increasing the prices , so just checked what deals they're offering ( not much as it goes ).



This has been tagged on at the bottom of the page the deals are on :



*Each April, your monthly plan charge will increase by an amount equal to the Consumer Price Index rate published by the Office for National Statistics in January (CPI rate) plus an additional 3.9% on top of the CPI rate. We will apply that CPI rate plus 3.9% adjustment from your April bill. In the event that the CPI rate is negative, this will be ignored but the additional 3.9% will still apply.



The bolded bit pissed me off - smacks of arrogance big time .



Anyway , looking at the various deals offered at the moment , Virgin has a decent offer at the moment - 264Mb for £ 32.50 a month !