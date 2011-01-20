Probably the greatest of all the female vocalists, definitely the bravest.







I'd go for Noriko Awaya myself. Opposed Japanese militarists and supported western culture during WWII, celebrated when Japan surrendered. Stories of her singing to US POWs in English at a time when western culture was banned in Japan. What is definite is that she refused to include any patriotic songs in her repertoire during the war, and constantly clashing with the establishment at the time.