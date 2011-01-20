« previous next »
Really Good Singers

Re: Really Good Singers
May 21, 2023, 10:16:15 pm
Re: Really Good Singers
May 22, 2023, 08:44:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 22, 2023, 07:27:34 pm
He had a very good touch for a target man didnt he. Especially with his in-step.

Remember him playing at Anfield once and no matter how hard or high the ball was fizzed at him he was always killing it softly with his tongue.

I can't believe I missed this line first time round.
Re: Really Good Singers
July 18, 2023, 10:24:32 pm
Drugs have robbed us of some great singers, two from my 20's and two bands I'm listening to at the min.


Layne Staley - 22.08.1967 - 05.04.2012

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nco_kh8xJDs&amp;list=RD5oRwlSIn918&amp;index=4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nco_kh8xJDs&amp;list=RD5oRwlSIn918&amp;index=4</a>

Scott Wieland - 27.10.1967 - 03.12.2015

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yjJL9DGU7Gg&amp;list=RDEMdWFlwEwJNijvbqWc96cuXw&amp;index=4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yjJL9DGU7Gg&amp;list=RDEMdWFlwEwJNijvbqWc96cuXw&amp;index=4</a>
Re: Really Good Singers
July 19, 2023, 12:40:44 am
Bill Callahan

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1FQ216AznlY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1FQ216AznlY</a>
"They say never wake a dreamer, maybe that's how we die"

         


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yYg6eIH7qR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yYg6eIH7qR8</a>
Re: Really Good Singers
July 19, 2023, 04:26:39 am
Probably the greatest of all the female vocalists, definitely the bravest.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-DGY9HvChXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-DGY9HvChXk</a>
Re: Really Good Singers
October 8, 2023, 11:14:58 pm
https://youtu.be/X03lvK7qoco?si=iz6i5ciOqG9iWKEX

Samara Joy. 23. She sounds like Ella Fitzgeralds sister.
Re: Really Good Singers
October 18, 2023, 05:25:43 pm
Quote from: Red_in_Holland on February  7, 2009, 02:14:21 am
Paul Simon has possibly the best phrasing of any singer.. his timing is immaculate.   The two of them are sublime.

I have just done a Simon & Garfunkel playlist for my new phone about 35 songs on it and I can honestly say not a poor one among them, their consistency is quite stunning. I think even now they are incredibly underrated as singers.
Re: Really Good Singers
October 19, 2023, 08:11:05 am
Floor Jansen of Nightwish

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JYjIlHWBAVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JYjIlHWBAVo</a>
Re: Really Good Singers
October 19, 2023, 08:57:34 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 19, 2023, 04:26:39 am
Probably the greatest of all the female vocalists, definitely the bravest.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-DGY9HvChXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-DGY9HvChXk</a>

I'd go for Noriko Awaya myself. Opposed Japanese militarists and supported western culture during WWII, celebrated when Japan surrendered. Stories of her singing to US POWs in English at a time when western culture was banned in Japan. What is definite is that she refused to include any patriotic songs in her repertoire during the war, and constantly clashing with the establishment at the time.
Re: Really Good Singers
Today at 05:01:08 am
Quote from: Red_in_Holland on February  7, 2009, 02:14:21 am
Paul Simon has possibly the best phrasing of any singer.. his timing is immaculate.   The two of them are sublime.

Just been reading about his early days in England, and quite apart from his songwriting and singing, Simon as a guitarist is rarely talked about. Especially when you note that he was giving lessons to anyone who was interested, just for the love of the craft.
