The Stadium Tour

PaulD

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 22, 2022, 01:05:09 pm

just been with my grandson - it's top class!
18 yard line

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 22, 2022, 07:33:49 pm
Highly recommended, I did it a couple of months ago. The tour guide we had was excellent aswell, friendly, knowledgeable and good sense of humour.  Dont think you can do it on match day.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 22, 2022, 08:05:05 pm
Quote from: rakey_lfc on January 22, 2022, 12:04:35 am
Anyone been on the match day tour? Is it any good? I'm bringing my lad up in February and want to do a tour too for him. I don't know if match day would be better or the day after?

Would check with the club first but I think on match day some of the stuff youd see on a non match day tour is closed off. Museum is open as theres always loads hanging around there.
reddebs

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 22, 2022, 08:31:45 pm
Are they doing them again then along with the museum tours?

Both were on my to do list 2yrs ago as part of my 60th birthday year of celebrations as well as being in the City when our league win was confirmed and for the Parade in May but everything got cancelled due to covid.

Maybe I need to start getting stuff booked again or is that tempting fate after last time 😂
West Cork Red

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 25, 2022, 07:10:51 am
Quote from: reddebs on January 22, 2022, 08:31:45 pm
Are they doing them again then along with the museum tours?

Both were on my to do list 2yrs ago as part of my 60th birthday year of celebrations as well as being in the City when our league win was confirmed and for the Parade in May but everything got cancelled due to covid.

Maybe I need to start getting stuff booked again or is that tempting fate after last time 😂
I done the tour two weeks ago, highly recommended, first time ever at Anfield, the museum tour was included, if you buy your ticket early you can do the museum at your leisure prior to the stadium tour, enjoy
rakey_lfc

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 25, 2022, 08:08:06 pm
Thanks for the responses. Much appreciated.
reddebs

Re: The Stadium Tour
January 25, 2022, 08:42:31 pm
Quote from: West Cork Red on January 25, 2022, 07:10:51 am
I done the tour two weeks ago, highly recommended, first time ever at Anfield, the museum tour was included, if you buy your ticket early you can do the museum at your leisure prior to the stadium tour, enjoy

Thanks for that mate.
reddebs

Re: The Stadium Tour
February 7, 2022, 07:23:08 pm
Does anyone know how long the tours take please?

I was going to combine doing one with needing to go into the city for the bank until Paul brought up what we do with the dogs. 

Obviously I don't want to leave them in the car too long but I could always go on my own and let Paul take them round Stanley Park 😁
ScubaSteve

Re: The Stadium Tour
February 7, 2022, 07:36:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  7, 2022, 07:23:08 pm
Does anyone know how long the tours take please?

I was going to combine doing one with needing to go into the city for the bank until Paul brought up what we do with the dogs. 

Obviously I don't want to leave them in the car too long but I could always go on my own and let Paul take them round Stanley Park 😁

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/mt-taa-how-long-does-the-new-lfc-stadium-tour-last

reddebs

Re: The Stadium Tour
February 7, 2022, 08:16:57 pm
El_Frank

Re: The Stadium Tour
May 24, 2022, 06:39:37 pm
I did the tour a few months back, just a word of warning to anyone going on it if it was the same as mine. We got to a green-screen photo set-up of the premier league trophy and a European cup on the concourse within the main stand. That league trophy was the replica that the club have, so don't make the mistake I made in thinking that if there was a Euro cup there then they must have a league trophy in the museum too - they don't, that's it, so if you want pics, take them then, or pay for one professionally done right there (you collect and pay at the end...in the museum, only if you like it) as you won't be able to go back to it. This fact wasn't pointed out to us on the tour so we all bypassed it.  :butt
The trophy should really be in the museum.

I've done the tour a couple of times now and think the club is definitely missing a bit of a trick with the lack of silverware on show given all we've won. I think we have five trophies aside from the six big ears (one league cup, one UEFA cup, one world club cup, one old league trophy and one super cup). I'd love it to be a bit more of a silver-fest  :lickin
El_Frank

Re: The Stadium Tour
May 24, 2022, 06:52:51 pm
Also, meant to ask: does anyone know why our most recent European cup is the same size as the real one? I thought they had to be a certain size difference to the original, like the others that are miles bigger?
disgraced cake

Re: The Stadium Tour
May 24, 2022, 08:31:07 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on May 24, 2022, 06:39:37 pm
I did the tour a few months back, just a word of warning to anyone going on it if it was the same as mine. We got to a green-screen photo set-up of the premier league trophy and a European cup on the concourse within the main stand. That league trophy was the replica that the club have, so don't make the mistake I made in thinking that if there was a Euro cup there then they must have a league trophy in the museum too - they don't, that's it, so if you want pics, take them then, or pay for one professionally done right there (you collect and pay at the end...in the museum, only if you like it) as you won't be able to go back to it. This fact wasn't pointed out to us on the tour so we all bypassed it.  :butt
The trophy should really be in the museum.

I've done the tour a couple of times now and think the club is definitely missing a bit of a trick with the lack of silverware on show given all we've won. I think we have five trophies aside from the six big ears (one league cup, one UEFA cup, one world club cup, one old league trophy and one super cup). I'd love it to be a bit more of a silver-fest  :lickin

Thought this the last time I went. If it was up to me I'd have replicas of every single trophy we've won, but we'd probably need a bigger museum then  ;D - I'd imagine that's relatively common for most clubs, though bare in mind most have won far less than us.

On the European Cups, I think it's a bit strange how the first 4 are that massive. Can't see why they aren't all the same size as I believe they once were before they last re-modelled it. Thought it was a bit jarring, to be honest. Seeing them all is very impressive but I couldn't help but thinking they could have displayed them a bit better. I know at AC Milan they have a room dedicated to their European Cups, would be nice if we had the same but similar to what I said above it's probably hard in limited space. It'd be lovely if they had to make space for a new addition in the next few days  8) ...
El_Frank

Re: The Stadium Tour
May 24, 2022, 08:41:47 pm
Yeah space is definitely something that would need yet more building work for a silver-fest to be accomodated, but the whole museum feels too small and not in keeping with LFC for me.
We do have a 'room' dedicated to the European cups now and the display is better than it used to be with the 2005 trophy on a plinth of its own. That set-up is nice now, nowt wrong with that bit, it's the rest that needs a re-jig.

77kop05

Re: The Stadium Tour
July 14, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
Taking the family over for the Newcastle game and was thinking of doing the tour again. Was just wondering do they have the FA cup and League cup on display for a photo op ?
El_Frank

Re: The Stadium Tour
July 15, 2022, 10:08:00 am
There wasn't an FA cup when I went in March, though that may have changed since, so maybe worth sending an email to ask what set-up they have now. We've had a league cup in the museum for years, so yeah you can get a photo next to that in its case, but it's not the same as the photo opportunities you can get with the premier league trophy and european cup with the green screen behind you. They've changed the photo ops a few times in recent years so check with the club what they're doing in this regard at the minute.

Personally, I'd like the club to do a showcasing of the trophies won more like they have at the training ground.
rob1966

Re: The Stadium Tour
July 15, 2022, 04:57:24 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on July 14, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
Taking the family over for the Newcastle game and was thinking of doing the tour again. Was just wondering do they have the FA cup and League cup on display for a photo op ?

Couldn't find anything on the Offical website about them, they are offering photos with the PL and CL trophies, think they were about £25
El_Frank

Re: The Stadium Tour
July 17, 2022, 09:56:03 am
I think for a single photo it was £15 but multiple ones up to £25.

But 77kop05, heed what I said above about them being on the tour route for the green screen photo op, and NOT in the museum.
gazzalfc

Re: The Stadium Tour
July 17, 2022, 10:50:51 am
I did the tour last week. They have the league cup on display in the museum but not the FA cup

You can get a photo with the Premier league and Champions league trophies if you do the stadium tour

It's £15 for 1, £20 for 2 and £25 for 3 (if you pay for the 3 you get a digital copy of the photos as well)
anfieldpurch

Re: The Stadium Tour
July 19, 2022, 04:38:50 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 17, 2022, 10:50:51 am
I did the tour last week. They have the league cup on display in the museum but not the FA cup

You can get a photo with the Premier league and Champions league trophies if you do the stadium tour

It's £15 for 1, £20 for 2 and £25 for 3 (if you pay for the 3 you get a digital copy of the photos as well)
Interesting as they had the seperate photo opps for League Cup when we won it but they haven't done anything for the FA Cup
mjoymc110

Re: The Stadium Tour
October 24, 2022, 04:02:52 pm
never been there but always wish to be  ::)
Wabaloolah

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 30, 2022, 05:54:53 pm
Did the tour at the end of August when in Liverpool on cricket tour, I did the old tour about 8 years ago so prior to the Main Stand being erected.

Personally I preferred the old tour to the new one as you had a local lad taking you round and talking to you about it giving stories about the old days and so on.

The modern one was much more impersonal, you pretty much went round your self with minimal interaction with the stadium staff and all the commentary was automated via headphones. Some of the elder members of the tour party struggled to keep up with the video and headphones.

You can't beat the human touch in my opinion
SvenJohansen

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 30, 2022, 10:33:16 pm
I got a gift of the VIP Anfield Experience for my 50th in September. Myself and the missus are going. We're going in March the day Liverpool are playing Bournemouth away. I can't fucking wait!! When I opened my present I nearly had an emotion. I was in Anfield once in 2006 but never did the tour. Did I tell you I can't can't friggin' wait?
18 yard line

Re: The Stadium Tour
December 1, 2022, 04:34:04 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on November 30, 2022, 05:54:53 pm
Did the tour at the end of August when in Liverpool on cricket tour, I did the old tour about 8 years ago so prior to the Main Stand being erected.

Personally I preferred the old tour to the new one as you had a local lad taking you round and talking to you about it giving stories about the old days and so on.

The modern one was much more impersonal, you pretty much went round your self with minimal interaction with the stadium staff and all the commentary was automated via headphones. Some of the elder members of the tour party struggled to keep up with the video and headphones.

You can't beat the human touch in my opinion

Thats disappointing to hear as it was not my experience at all.  Our guide a few months ago was very local, has been around the club for many years and had a great knowledge, sense of humour and lots of stories from the past 50 years.
West Cork Red

Re: The Stadium Tour
December 2, 2022, 06:46:28 am
Quote from: 18 yard line on December  1, 2022, 04:34:04 pm
Thats disappointing to hear as it was not my experience at all.  Our guide a few months ago was very local, has been around the club for many years and had a great knowledge, sense of humour and lots of stories from the past 50 years.
Same as when I done the tour last year, guide was local and very good, took as much time as needed to see everything, couldnt have asked for a better one
only6times

Re: The Stadium Tour
February 2, 2023, 09:43:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 24, 2022, 08:31:07 pm
Thought this the last time I went. If it was up to me I'd have replicas of every single trophy we've won, but we'd probably need a bigger museum then  ;D - I'd imagine that's relatively common for most clubs, though bare in mind most have won far less than us.

On the European Cups, I think it's a bit strange how the first 4 are that massive. Can't see why they aren't all the same size as I believe they once were before they last re-modelled it. Thought it was a bit jarring, to be honest. Seeing them all is very impressive but I couldn't help but thinking they could have displayed them a bit better. I know at AC Milan they have a room dedicated to their European Cups, would be nice if we had the same but similar to what I said above it's probably hard in limited space. It'd be lovely if they had to make space for a new addition in the next few days  8) ...
Someone let Everton know, they measured up for the larger ones.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Stadium Tour
February 24, 2023, 02:52:36 pm
Anyone done a matchday tour recently? Does it include a photo opportunity with the League/European Cup trophies?

Info on the site for normal tours mention it has this, but the matchday tour doesn't mention it.

Is the main difference just the changing rooms and press area on a matchday aren't included?
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Stadium Tour
February 27, 2023, 05:54:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 24, 2023, 02:52:36 pm
Anyone done a matchday tour recently? Does it include a photo opportunity with the League/European Cup trophies?

Info on the site for normal tours mention it has this, but the matchday tour doesn't mention it.


The answer to this is yes, it gives the option to add it at checkout.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Stadium Tour
May 4, 2023, 12:12:24 am
Done a recent tour, different from the old ones as others have noted, just more of a self guided thing now but enjoyed seeing the dressing rooms etc.

One thing that did surprise me as we were with two Brazilian friends was there was no portuguese translation for the audio guide. Another two Brazilians we met on the same tour were surprised also.

One of the biggest spoken languages, footy mad nation not to mention the amount of Brazilians in the team that drive tourists from Brazil here.

If they want to do a self guided audio tour then Id have thought stumping up a meagre amount to have scripts read in Portuguese and some other popular languages isnt much to expect.
seenitall

Re: The Stadium Tour
September 4, 2023, 07:39:08 am
CLUBLFC's Anfield stadium tour recognised as Tripadvisor award winner

PUBLISHED 26TH AUGUST 2023
By Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC's stadium tour has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers' Choice award winner, for placing in the top 10 per cent of worldwide attractions.

This is the second year running that the stadium tour at Anfield has received this coveted award, which celebrates attractions that have consistently received excellent reviews on Tripadvisor during the last 12 months.

The LFC stadium tour, which is fully accessible, allows visitors to go behind the scenes inside one of the worlds most iconic and historic stadiums. Guests can choose to take a guided tour with a knowledgeable tour guide on hand to answer any questions or can opt for a self-guided tour available in 12 languages, including British Sign Language.

Whichever option they choose, visitors will enjoy a side to Anfield they have never seen before, with access to the state-of-the-art home dressing room, epic views of the pitch and city landscape from the top of the Main Stand, a chance to practise your interview technique in the press room, and much more.

We are absolutely delighted to be receiving the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice award for the second year running, said Paul Cuttill, senior vice-president for stadium operations at LFC.

This is a particularly special award to us as it is based on real reviews from people who have visited and enjoyed the experience. All of our stadium staff work incredibly hard all year round to ensure that each one of our guests can experience the magic of Anfield when they visit.

It is a real honour to see that the reviews on Tripadvisor reflect this hard work and demonstrate how much people enjoy the Anfield experience.

To find out more about the LFC stadium tour, and other experiences available at Anfield, visit https://www.liverpoolfc.com/stadium-tours.
Klopp-A-Delphia

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 5, 2023, 09:53:45 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 30, 2022, 05:54:53 pm
Did the tour at the end of August when in Liverpool on cricket tour, I did the old tour about 8 years ago so prior to the Main Stand being erected.

Personally I preferred the old tour to the new one as you had a local lad taking you round and talking to you about it giving stories about the old days and so on.

The modern one was much more impersonal, you pretty much went round your self with minimal interaction with the stadium staff and all the commentary was automated via headphones. Some of the elder members of the tour party struggled to keep up with the video and headphones.

You can't beat the human touch in my opinion

Lifetime dream come true to visit Liverpool and Anfield with some friends on a football holiday last week. Stayed at The Dixie Dean Hotel, saw the derby and then did the Anfield tour on the Sunday. My friend's are Chelsea fans so we also went down to London and did a tour of Stamford Bridge as well.

I have to say, despite how much of a joy it was to touch the This is Anfield sign and sit on the Kop and all the rest, the self-guided tour was so disappointing, especially since my friends don't follow the club. Having the chance to compare it to the Stamford Bridge tour especially, which had a 30 minute film before the guided tour, and a club steward giving the tour, plus fun things like a 40 second delay tunnel cam, really emphasized how lacking the Anfield tour really is.
18 yard line

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 5, 2023, 10:01:24 pm
Didnt you have the option of a guided tour? I did this about a year ago, the local guide was superb and added so much to the experience.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 5, 2023, 10:03:00 pm
Do you mean the stadium tour or the museum part? There's always been someone on the stadium tour for me. Things must have changed in the last couple of years.
Klopp-A-Delphia

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 5, 2023, 10:10:21 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  5, 2023, 10:03:00 pm
Do you mean the stadium tour or the museum part? There's always been someone on the stadium tour for me. Things must have changed in the last couple of years.

Yes as the last few posts allude to, it's all a self guided tour now. Maybe they will bring back guides when the Anfield Road end is done? But having the guy from The Walking Dead give the tour through tiny throwaway headphones, especially when with friends too, was just a huge disappointment.

Our guide at Stamford Bridge was a match day steward, there was plenty of fun banter and commentary, and a full movie about the club to start the tour. At least have a film or something!
Klopp-A-Delphia

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 5, 2023, 10:11:14 pm
Quote from: 18 yard line on November  5, 2023, 10:01:24 pm
Didnt you have the option of a guided tour? I did this about a year ago, the local guide was superb and added so much to the experience.

I checked after and didn't see any options for a guided tour.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Stadium Tour
November 5, 2023, 10:13:51 pm
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on November  5, 2023, 10:10:21 pm
Yes as the last few posts allude to, it's all a self guided tour now. Maybe they will bring back guides when the Anfield Road end is done? But having the guy from The Walking Dead give the tour through tiny throwaway headphones, especially when with friends too, was just a huge disappointment.

Our guide at Stamford Bridge was a match day steward, there was plenty of fun banter and commentary, and a full move about the club to start the tour. At least have a film or something!
That's a shame. As 18 yard line said, the guides have always been excellent whenever I've gone on the tour. Genuine knowledge and a love for all things LFC.
seenitall

Re: The Stadium Tour
Today at 06:01:41 pm
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on November  5, 2023, 10:10:21 pm
Yes as the last few posts allude to, it's all a self guided tour now. Maybe they will bring back guides when the Anfield Road end is done?

This is totally incorrect. LFC has both free flow (self guided) and guide led tours. It depends on the numbers booking in on a particular date. At weekends when the Reds are at home, days before and after European games and during school holidays, the numbers booking in are so high ( sometimes as high as 3,000 in a day) that free flow is the only option. During less busy periods ( below 1,000/day) guide led tours are available.
Both types of tours have their merits. Guide led tours with up to 50 people are more intimate and can involve good banter etc with the tour guide and last approximately 1hour 20 mins. On the other hand, free flow allows people to follow a predetermined route with a handset and tour guides positioned on route to assist and provide information and stories. Visitors can go at their own pace.
Both types of tour are excellent.
