I did the tour a few months back, just a word of warning to anyone going on it if it was the same as mine. We got to a green-screen photo set-up of the premier league trophy and a European cup on the concourse within the main stand. That league trophy wasreplica that the club have, so don't make the mistake I made in thinking that if there was a Euro cup there then they must have a league trophy in the museum too - they don't, that's it, so if you want pics, take them then, or pay for one professionally done right there (you collect and pay at the end...in the museum, only if you like it) as you won't be able to go back to it. This fact wasn't pointed out to us on the tour so we all bypassed it.The trophy should really be in the museum.I've done the tour a couple of times now and think the club is definitely missing a bit of a trick with the lack of silverware on show given all we've won. I think we have five trophies aside from the six big ears (one league cup, one UEFA cup, one world club cup, one old league trophy and one super cup). I'd love it to be a bit more of a silver-fest