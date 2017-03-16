CLUBLFC's Anfield stadium tour recognised as Tripadvisor award winner
PUBLISHED 26TH AUGUST 2023
By Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC's stadium tour has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers' Choice award winner, for placing in the top 10 per cent of worldwide attractions.
This is the second year running that the stadium tour at Anfield has received this coveted award, which celebrates attractions that have consistently received excellent reviews on Tripadvisor during the last 12 months.
The LFC stadium tour, which is fully accessible, allows visitors to go behind the scenes inside one of the worlds most iconic and historic stadiums. Guests can choose to take a guided tour with a knowledgeable tour guide on hand to answer any questions or can opt for a self-guided tour available in 12 languages, including British Sign Language.
Whichever option they choose, visitors will enjoy a side to Anfield they have never seen before, with access to the state-of-the-art home dressing room, epic views of the pitch and city landscape from the top of the Main Stand, a chance to practise your interview technique in the press room, and much more.
We are absolutely delighted to be receiving the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice award for the second year running, said Paul Cuttill, senior vice-president for stadium operations at LFC.
This is a particularly special award to us as it is based on real reviews from people who have visited and enjoyed the experience. All of our stadium staff work incredibly hard all year round to ensure that each one of our guests can experience the magic of Anfield when they visit.
It is a real honour to see that the reviews on Tripadvisor reflect this hard work and demonstrate how much people enjoy the Anfield experience.
To find out more about the LFC stadium tour, and other experiences available at Anfield, visit https://www.liverpoolfc.com/stadium-tours
