Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 8367 times)

Mimi

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #120 on: March 28, 2023, 02:15:38 pm »
What is this compromise that Netanyahu is supposedly considering? Delaying his decision for only a few weeks and giving a militia to a far right terrorist who happens to be a politician? https://amp.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/mar/27/netanyahu-israel-judicial-changes-protests-live-updates

Hes buying time by giving license to kill even more Palestinians. This is the compromise that Israeli democracy is built on. The Israeli courts have never acted as a check on the terrorism that the Israeli government inflicts upon Palestinians including the illegal expansion of the settlements.
SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #121 on: March 28, 2023, 04:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 28, 2023, 11:00:06 am
It's a tricky one for some people on the extreme parts of the Left. They obviously hate Netanyahu as much as the demonstrators do, but they hate the demonstrators too. Indeed to them there is no real or fundamental difference between Netanyahu and the demonstrators, as North Bank's post above shows.  They are all 'the oppressors' and stand condemned not for what they do or don't do, but simply because they are Israelis.

This is not quite the same dilemma for them as when millions came out into the streets to protest in Iran. Because the Iranian regime is anti-American it was a relatively easy thing for the Far Left in this country to pick sides. They were for the Ayatollahs and the Theocracy rather than the people. But in Israel it's Hobson's Choice. As I say, they hate both sides. A mind fuck!

It must be even more confusing to them that Netanyahu appears to be wanting to compromise. He should, as a Fascist, be turning central Tel Aviv into the Maidan now. And I would imagine it's impossible for North Bank and people of his opinion to accept that what the immense crowds want is for their government to observe the constitution and be true to Israeli democracy. These after all are the sorts of crowds that many of us here hoped would come out in London and Edinburgh to defend our own representative institutions when Johnson was trashing them 2 years or so ago. I envy the Israelis their democratic political consciousness and their determination to defend the independent judiciary.

What I'd love to see is how the Iranian regime, or the Syrian of Egyptian ones, are covering these massive demonstrations on their own media. It tends to be a bit of a mind fuck for them as well when Israelis take to the streets to protest. First of all there are no riot police trying to smash people in, no water cannons and rubber bullets. There are no mass arrests with people disappearing into improvised prisons, never to be seen again until their parents are told to pay for the burial expenses. There are no religious police going round on motorbikes and picking people off, or government snipers shooting from high buildings. Much as the Ayatollahs or President Assad would like to show Netanyahu in turmoil they simply cannot afford to show their own oppressed millions images of the kind of turmoil he is in. Their own people will say "Why are we not allowed to demonstrate like that?" or "What is an independent judiciary anyway?"

To sum up, it is obvious to any clear-thinking person that there is a fundamental difference between the loathsome Netanyahu and the admirable crowds. Let's hope this is a beginning of something in Israel.

 ;D

Some things never change.

Phuk yoo

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #122 on: March 28, 2023, 04:49:49 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 28, 2023, 04:19:56 pm
;D

Some things never change.



Principally, your failure to engage with an argument!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

whiteboots

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #123 on: April 1, 2023, 07:39:41 pm »
Following Netanyahu's belated forced announcement of a pause in the "judicial reform" programme, a chance to reflect on the dizzying pace of recent events.

Much energy and focus has been on the central planks of the selection of judges and the so called "override".

As is so often the case other issues get lost in the haze.

They say that the "devil is in the detail" and with that in mind I have been mulling over some of the other, albeit narrower, issues being rushed through the Knesset.
looking at the detail  a truer picture of the judicial overhaul, its real purpose and a flavour of what is to come if it all goes through as intended, emerges.

(Interestingly and not without significance I suggest that in all the discourse I have seen, no one from among the supporters of the government is even commenting on the list below let alone justifying it).

I would argue that laws specifically designed and tailored to the needs of an individual are a) wrong in principle b) incompatible with democracy and c) themselves unlawful. If so then in a true democracy the independent Court is entitled and indeed required to strike such legislation down. If the government has its way that course of action will no longer be available.

1. The "gifts law". A bill is currently making its way into law to allow politicians to receive (anonymous) gifts.
The Court has previously ruled that a $270,000 bequest to Netanyahu to cover his legal fees is unlawful. This law is specifically designed to get round that ruling. How, I ask those who support the "judicial reform" programme is that a proper exercise of governmental power and energy?

2. The "recusal law". This is a bill to curtail the power of the Attorney general to order the PM to recuse himself and severely limits the circumstances in which he can be recused. If passed he can only be recused if he is medically incapacitated or chooses to recuse himself! If passed theoretically Netanyahu could remain PM and govern from a prison cell! How is such a bill compatible with democracy? How is it proper? How can it possibly be lawful?

3. The "Deri law". Aryeh Deri, leader of Shas, is a twice convicted fraudster. On the first occasion he served a term of imprisonment. On the second occasion he narrowly avoided immediate imprisonment by lying to the court about his intention to leave frontline politics.

The Court has ruled that his appointment as a minister in this government was "unreasonable in the extreme" and thus unlawful. As a direct response a bill was placed before the Knesset to get round the court's ruling. Taken with the override law it means that if and when passed Deri can resume his ministerial post with no redress. Is this a proper course of action for a government to take? A tailor made act of Parliament to enable one man, a convicted criminal, to become a Minster of State when such an appointment is unlawful. A lawful, proper exercise in government or the behaviour of a banana republic?

There are more examples of this egregious misuse of power which, if passed, the so called judicial reform programme will prevent any challenge to.

There will, if passed, doubtless be many more and worse.

While Iran is on the threshold of nuclear weapons capability, Iran and Saudi Arabia are cosying up, Hezbollah is emboldened and threatening, the security situation deteriorates and the economy is suffering the sort of nonsense listed above is prioritised by this government. It gives a clear picture of the true nature of the attempt to overhaul the judicial system and a taste of what will happen if completed.

The whole campaign is a grotesque farce based on outright falsehoods for wholly improper motives.
Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #124 on: April 9, 2023, 07:35:30 pm »
The value of protest.....


@AnshelPfeffer
Likud plummeting in the polls. 3rd after Gantz and Lapids centrist parties. Down from 32 Knesset seats just 4 months ago to only 20 now.
In the Channel 13 poll Netanyahus coalition down from 64 seats to just 46. If elections held today Gantz would be PM with multiple choices of a coalition majority



https://twitter.com/AnshelPfeffer/status/1645119133036544002
Mimi

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:43:00 am »
Bombing Gaza again. Four kids dead, entire families gone. Hows the judicial reform going?
