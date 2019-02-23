It does. My favourites will always be Faith, Pornography and Disintegration. They all played a major part in my life. Disintegration is probably the best they have ever done from an all round perspective. The jingles in the intro to Plainsong still give me goosebumps to this day. I remember buying the album when it came out and I taped it to play on a trip to London and back by train. I had it playing on my Walkman for almost two days solid. Fantastic then, and still fantastic today.



Yep similar for me when I first heard it. Virtually every song made me catch my breath and just stare into nothingness as I let it weave through me. Must have accidentally ignored countless people who probably tried to speak to me. I played the album on my mate's really posh, high-quality sound sysem and headphones, and was blown away by the depth and quality of the soundscape. Plainsong, Lovesong, Fascination Street, Prayers for Rain, Same Deep Water...all the rest. They really caught my mood and I played them to death.Still think it's a stunning collection; not just a collection but a separate dimsension in itself.