It was the last National Express from Chorlton Street. I can't recall if the bus route had a number. We told the taxi driver we'd give him a decent tip if he could get us there before the last bus departed. Thankfully, we just made it. We didn't fancy being stuck in Mancland overnight. I never really like going there for concerts and will look for other dates on a tour to attend if we can. In recent years we've gone as far as Leeds and Bristol to see a band we could have seen in Manchester. Back in the 80s I went to Manchester to see Gary Numan a couple of times but the Royal Court used to lay coaches on for that. There would be three or four coaches full of Scouse Numan fans there. I recall Mancs saying ''there's fucking Scousers everywhere.''
With The Cure it's always been the really dark stuff that I like the most, and I initially got pissed off when they went from the 'Pornography' album to doing the 'Lets Go To Bed' single. Sort of one extreme to the other at the time. However, I did mellow towards the more commercial stuff they went on to do and in later years I could look at their back catalogue as a whole and appreciate its diversity in sound and mood.
I was just looking up the Liverpool Royal Court date I attended in the 80s. Turns out it was May 1st 1984 when they were touring 'The Top' album.
I still remember all the lights going green when the into to 'A Forest' began. The name of the support band (And Also The Trees) always stuck in my mind too. Ticket price - £4.50.
These days I like so much other stuff too, and I have current bands who are current favourites, but overall The Cure remain my all time favourites because they've been with me for so long and have songs that reflect so many aspects of life for me.
EDIT: You said your favourite is 'Just Like Heaven.' Yep, that is a brilliant song.
Ah I see, no I was referring to the GM Public bus, I don't go to many concerts nowadays but the last few have all been in Manchester, Paul Weller, Human League, Manic Street Preachers but yeah my favourite venue was always the Royal Court, I remember seeing an amazing performance by Julian Cope there.
Funny you should mention Gary Numan as I've been listening to a lot of Synth pop recently and whilst I was searching for some tracking on you tube, strangely I came across this early version of "A Forest". I don't recognise the lyrics? <a href="https://youtube.com/v/-CtgAgTqx0w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-CtgAgTqx0w</a>
I actually prefer this version which can't be much more recent? <a href="https://youtube.com/v/xik-y0xlpZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xik-y0xlpZ0</a>