Author
Topic: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome (Read 8723 times)
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #80 on:
August 16, 2023, 08:38:24 am »
Legends of music...any genre. Massively important and massively influential.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQ0ppOZ967k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQ0ppOZ967k</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qjHjm5sRqSA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qjHjm5sRqSA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Lza3NVH6Ig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Lza3NVH6Ig</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #81 on:
August 16, 2023, 05:42:12 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/orfuTrKsYyM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/orfuTrKsYyM</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #82 on:
August 16, 2023, 05:44:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZYmLWfPEko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZYmLWfPEko</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #83 on:
August 16, 2023, 05:49:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i435ovKX9aE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i435ovKX9aE</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #84 on:
August 16, 2023, 05:54:57 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9CDLCr0fxOQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9CDLCr0fxOQ</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #85 on:
August 16, 2023, 06:00:00 pm »
This is how it's meant to sound, not upbeat and happy.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HobrEE20wR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HobrEE20wR0</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #86 on:
August 16, 2023, 06:17:19 pm »
Listen closely to the lyrics.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ORfoK5Ap0FA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ORfoK5Ap0FA</a>
elbow
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #87 on:
August 17, 2023, 12:07:37 am »
Ween and The Shit Creek Boys!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_MvSpPM_gvU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_MvSpPM_gvU</a>
Don't recall where I heard this, but it's gorgeous.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gbgOK5TIwZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gbgOK5TIwZQ</a>
Deffo heard this on an Andrew Weatherall mix. Hurtin', hurtin' and more hurtin'!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gq4dbN3kKSk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gq4dbN3kKSk</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #88 on:
Today
at 07:43:09 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PdtSxT_R6C4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PdtSxT_R6C4</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 07:44:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nnOiKB5j0bA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nnOiKB5j0bA</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 07:47:05 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4WXYjm74WFI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4WXYjm74WFI</a>
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 07:48:37 pm »
That song is heartbreaking.
Hear that lonesome whippoorwill
He sounds too blue to fly
The midnight train is whining low
I'm so lonesome I could cry
I've never seen a night so long
When time goes crawling by
The moon just went behind the clouds
To hide its face and cry
Did you ever see a robin weep
When leaves began to die?
Like me, he's lost the will to live
I'm so lonesome I could cry
The silence of a falling star
Lights up a purple sky
And as I wonder where you are
I'm so lonesome I could cry
Baby Huey
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
«
Reply #92 on:
Today
at 07:51:11 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cQmzp-NA5PM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cQmzp-NA5PM</a>
