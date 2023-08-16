That song is heartbreaking.





Hear that lonesome whippoorwill

He sounds too blue to fly

The midnight train is whining low

I'm so lonesome I could cry



I've never seen a night so long

When time goes crawling by

The moon just went behind the clouds

To hide its face and cry



Did you ever see a robin weep

When leaves began to die?

Like me, he's lost the will to live

I'm so lonesome I could cry



The silence of a falling star

Lights up a purple sky

And as I wonder where you are

I'm so lonesome I could cry