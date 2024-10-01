« previous next »
No dynamic pricing for the States.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2961 on: October 1, 2024, 08:56:56 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October  1, 2024, 08:54:44 am
No dynamic pricing for the States.

Very noble of them not to use dynamic pricing for shows that are widely considered to be a tough sell compared to the guaranteed sell outs in the UK

The statement from them regarding dynamic in the US was terrible, they still defended it!
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2962 on: October 2, 2024, 07:50:23 pm »
Did they ever sell out stadiums in States before ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2963 on: October 2, 2024, 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October  1, 2024, 08:54:44 am
No dynamic pricing for the States.

I got caught by the balls and paid a fortune for 2 tickets. But it's the day after my wedding and my best man and a lot of the guests are all going so kinda had no choice.

The statement they put out yesterday about it was a digracre TBF
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2964 on: October 2, 2024, 10:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October  1, 2024, 08:54:44 am
No dynamic pricing for the States.

Tossers.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2965 on: October 2, 2024, 10:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October  2, 2024, 07:50:23 pm
Did they ever sell out stadiums in States before ?

Don't think so, the last tour was supposed to be the breakthrough, Liam needed a new house though  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2966 on: October 4, 2024, 08:46:41 am »
Quote from: markmywords on October  1, 2024, 08:01:53 am
I think they have booked 3 stadiums in the US, as it's only 3 dates in the US and this is being presented as the last time they will be touring, it should sell out. Still quite ballsy from them, as back in their hey day they could barely half fill 15/20k arenas in the US at times

Some of the audience will be gig tourists from UK and Europe. Ex pats too. Nowadays, because of streaming, theres so much data on where your fans are that those dates and places will have been very strategically chosen.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2967 on: October 4, 2024, 09:04:18 am »
Oz locked.

Quote
Oasis 2025 Australia Concert Dates Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)
Oasisvinyl-icon will head south for a concert Friday, October 31st at Melbournes Marvel Stadium, then a week later at Sydneys Accord Stadium

The Oasis supernova will blow into Australia for multiple east coast dates from late October 2025, Rolling Stone AU/NZ can exclusively reveal.

The Britpop juggernauts will head south for a concert Friday, October 31st at Melbournes Marvel Stadium, the first Australian date on their Oasis 25 Live tour, well-placed sources tell RS.

Then, a week later, Sydneys Accor Stadium will host the Gallaghers on Friday, November 7th.

If tickets sell like hotcakes, as they have done in the UK, Europe and with recently-announced shows in the Americas, expect more Australian shows to unfold.

The seven-day gap between concerts is a blank canvas on which to pencil-in multiple dates, and the Sydney show could, presumably, mark the first in a brief, extended run.

Few tours next year, or any year, will come close to the excitement of a reunited Oasis.

Soon after Noel and Liam Gallagher split the band in 2009, their relationship turned sour, then legal, and the Manchester rockers moved forward with successful projects of their own.

With monotonous regularity, stories would appear that the brothers had buried the hatchet, but on each occasion, the tales had no substance.

During their reign in the UK no one could touch Oasis.vinyl-icon Their album sales, box office and rock n roll swagger was unbeatable.

In the UK, the rock band has an impeccable chart record. All seven of their studio albums hit #1 on the Official UK Chart, as did their 2010 hits compilation, Time Flies 1994-2009  for a total of eight leaders.

Oasis 1994 debut Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in British history  and has passed 5 million sales in the UK, where its 17-times platinum certified.

Its follow-up, 1995s (Whats the Story) Morning Glory?, is the fifth best-selling album of all time in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

And their third LP, 1997s Be Here Now, remains untouchable: its the fastest-selling album of all time, shifting 696,000 copies in just three days in its first chart week.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where Wonderwall came in at #1 on triple js Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the Hottest 100 for 1995.

(Whats the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at #1 and 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

As it stands, the Oasis Live 25 tour itinerary is 28-dates deep and is booked up to September 28th, 2025 with the second of two shows at Londons Wembley Stadium. 

The Australia dates will be announced Tuesday, October 8th, sources say.

RS reached out to Live Nation for comment.

https://au.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/oasis-2025-australia-concert-dates-revealed-exclusive-67643/
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2968 on: October 16, 2024, 10:14:00 am »
Quote
Oasis will be supported for their UK and Ireland shows next year by former The Verve frontman and solo artist Richard Ashcroft, and indie rock band Cast, The Independent can confirm.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/oasis-support-uk-ireland-shows-richard-ashcroft-b2629638.html
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2969 on: October 16, 2024, 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October  4, 2024, 08:46:41 am
Some of the audience will be gig tourists from UK and Europe. Ex pats too. Nowadays, because of streaming, theres so much data on where your fans are that those dates and places will have been very strategically chosen.

Whilst that is largely true, don't forget oasis played those same towns back in the day and played to venues with capacities as low as 2,000.  Where were all the ex pats then?

  I think there is decent number of americans who will attend, those 4 million people that bought morning glory are still alive and the stench created by albums such as be here now and the like has worn off.  Oasis are much more kindly thought of now, than in the 2000s, when they had second rate material all over the radio like 'all around the world' or 'little by little'.  Stuff like that would could make you ashamed to be an oasis fan. 

Also the music business has been changing over the yrs, with a greater focus on the live experience, also the teenage morning glory fans could now afford to go to gigs,  so by 2008/9 oasis were playing bigger venues than ever before in the states, even though their later albums were tanking in the charts
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 06:11:46 pm »
Have had no luck finding any resale tickets (for face value) since they were initially put on sale. Ticketmaster hasn't had any when I've checked and I'm not sure about other sites and how legit they are.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
I doubt there'll be any at all but if it is I don't anticipate it happening until a week or two before each gig
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 09:29:06 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:11:46 pm
Have had no luck finding any resale tickets (for face value) since they were initially put on sale. Ticketmaster hasn't had any when I've checked and I'm not sure about other sites and how legit they are.

Do you have Tixel in the UK? Might be handy going on a waiting list.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
