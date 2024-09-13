« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 221174 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2920 on: September 13, 2024, 02:03:01 pm »
Ballot invites starting to land in peoples inboxes
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2921 on: September 13, 2024, 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September 13, 2024, 01:56:32 pm
This is what I was on about before.  Don't Look Back In Anger ripped off a small piano part from Imagine at the start, but the best bit about the song is the chorus, something which Noel wrote himself.  But a post like yours makes it sound like he note-for-note, melody-for-melody copied another song.

Shakermaker, absolutely.  The chorus is the hook and it sounds exactly like another song.  But that's completely different to DLBIA.

Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex
« Last Edit: September 13, 2024, 06:06:11 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2922 on: September 13, 2024, 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on September 13, 2024, 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?

Sampling is different. It's generally more honest and upfront for a start - they lift the part rather than trying to hide it or play it off as influence. And straight off the bat, they pay a royalty for the sample so the original artist is paid as a collaborator or even a co-writer. There have been instances of the original artist getting the largest chunk of royalties - I think Sting got 100% of the Missing You writing credit.*

In some cases, the original artist is relatively obscure and may gain new fans as a result. Dido, Sufjan Stevens and Imogen Heap are just three off the top of my head.

And I'd say across the worth of sampling there are different levels of skill. To me there's less artistry in P Diddy ripping entire unchanged sections of massive hits than crate-diggers like DJ Shadow or The Avalanches who grab snippets of obscure songs and build wonderful new creations with them. There are youtube videos that show Liam Howlett's masterful use of samples. There's exceptional skill to what some dance and hip hop artists do.

There are still people who frown upon sampling as plagiarism too.

* The maddest thing about Sting getting 100% writing credit on Missing you is that the song primarily uses Andy Summers riff which he got no songwriting credit for. The riff IS the song.
« Last Edit: September 13, 2024, 06:28:53 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2923 on: September 13, 2024, 06:32:02 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September 13, 2024, 06:03:38 pm
Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex

Sorry, I like C&A but... what?!?
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2924 on: September 13, 2024, 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September 13, 2024, 06:03:38 pm
Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex

Youd have to be careful using those quotes without seeing them said as you can imagine his admission being sarcastic to a stupid question then quoted verbatim by the journalist.

Noel also has self deprecating side particularly when talking about his past work, seems to only talk about it in uncomplimentary ways.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2925 on: September 13, 2024, 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on September 13, 2024, 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?

Yeah that has never bothered me, was a great time to be alive and they were a large part of the soundtrack.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2926 on: September 13, 2024, 07:03:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 13, 2024, 06:32:02 pm
Sorry, I like C&A but... what?!?

Your extent to liking Oasis seems to be I like the first two albums even though they were stolen worse version of their originals, and apart from that theyre shite, in terms of production and live. Plus they knobheads trying to rip off their own fans. Does about sum it up?

As for sampling, they only started credited the artists after a court order, and they not only credit them but pay to use them too like a cover band. Its far less artistic input then using old songs as inspiration.


Quote from: Paul JH on September 13, 2024, 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?



Dont buy those songs are note for note copies of famous songs. Some sections but they are rightly their owns songs with Noels input not insignificant in making them unique and have the Oasis mark.
« Last Edit: September 13, 2024, 07:08:36 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2927 on: September 13, 2024, 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on September 13, 2024, 02:03:01 pm
Ballot invites starting to land in peoples inboxes

Didn't get one :(
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2928 on: September 13, 2024, 10:39:13 pm »

Got a code. Youd like to think it will massively reduce numbers in the sale. I also suspect there will not be dynamic pricing this time.

Anyone know if app or website is better? Presumably makes no odds when you join the waiting room.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2929 on: September 13, 2024, 10:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September 13, 2024, 10:39:13 pm
Got a code. Youd like to think it will massively reduce numbers in the sale. I also suspect there will not be dynamic pricing this time.

Anyone know if app or website is better? Presumably makes no odds when you join the waiting room.

This time around Noel will only hold 85% of the tickets back.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2930 on: September 14, 2024, 12:03:28 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September 13, 2024, 07:03:35 pm
Your extent to liking Oasis seems to be I like the first two albums even though they were stolen worse version of their originals, and apart from that theyre shite, in terms of production and live. Plus they knobheads trying to rip off their own fans. Does about sum it up?

As for sampling, they only started credited the artists after a court order, and they not only credit them but pay to use them too like a cover band. Its far less artistic input then using old songs as inspiration.

Oasis fans are more defensive than the swifties😂

Inspiration, for me, is when the Beatles produce sgt pepper after hearing pet sounds. Or when pink Floyd drew on sgt pepper, and in turn inspired Radiohead. But you can like songs/albums while admitting they nicked stuff and/or have shite lyrics. I adore karma police by Radiohead, even if it rips off Sexy Sadie in parts and has iffy lyrics. Fight test by the Flaming Lips is class, even if its just Father and Son by cat Stevens. While plenty of artists I love have moments of plagiarism, Noel is definitely the most brazen.

I never said anything negative about production did I? Definitely maybe is superbly produced - its got an energy that I expected to find live. Even the crappy later albums are well produced. In my experience seeing them between 96 and the mid noughties, they were terribly boring and, in later gigs, a bit sloppy. Noel was perfectly sound the times I met him and I have no issue with him. But yes, theyre absolutely trying to rip off their fans, just like Coldplay and Springsteen did.

Totally disagree that sampling is less artistic than nicking riffs. As a guitarist, I could take the structure or rhythm of a song or move some notes around. Im sure i did it a lot in my teens. I would find it much harder to do what DJ Shadow and Liam Howlett do with samples and Id consider myself a fairly proficient music producer. Its an incredible art form - both musically and technically skilled.

Early sampling in hip-hop had illicit samples as it was new and the mechanics for clearing the samples didnt exist. Now, its fully regulated and often lucrative for the original artist.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2931 on: September 14, 2024, 05:11:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 13, 2024, 01:57:58 pm
Definitely Maybe Not.

Ah yes, the 2010s, famously Oasiss halcyon days despite breaking up in 2009.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2932 on: September 14, 2024, 07:47:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 14, 2024, 12:03:28 am
Oasis fans are more defensive than the swifties😂

Inspiration, for me, is when the Beatles produce sgt pepper after hearing pet sounds. Or when pink Floyd drew on sgt pepper, and in turn inspired Radiohead. But you can like songs/albums while admitting they nicked stuff and/or have shite lyrics. I adore karma police by Radiohead, even if it rips off Sexy Sadie in parts and has iffy lyrics. Fight test by the Flaming Lips is class, even if its just Father and Son by cat Stevens. While plenty of artists I love have moments of plagiarism, Noel is definitely the most brazen.

I never said anything negative about production did I? Definitely maybe is superbly produced - its got an energy that I expected to find live. Even the crappy later albums are well produced. In my experience seeing them between 96 and the mid noughties, they were terribly boring and, in later gigs, a bit sloppy. Noel was perfectly sound the times I met him and I have no issue with him. But yes, theyre absolutely trying to rip off their fans, just like Coldplay and Springsteen did.

Totally disagree that sampling is less artistic than nicking riffs. As a guitarist, I could take the structure or rhythm of a song or move some notes around. Im sure i did it a lot in my teens. I would find it much harder to do what DJ Shadow and Liam Howlett do with samples and Id consider myself a fairly proficient music producer. Its an incredible art form - both musically and technically skilled.

Early sampling in hip-hop had illicit samples as it was new and the mechanics for clearing the samples didnt exist. Now, its fully regulated and often lucrative for the original artist.

Using Oasis fans from the perspective of a They, proves my point.

Listing other examples of inspiration in music is hardly a great case. Not sure how highly you can really rate something you consider stolen and partly shite.

I didnt mean production in terms of producing but as in output after the first 2 albums. Funny that you praise their production though when one of the most common criticisms of their later albums is that theyre over-produced.

Youre not comparing like for like with your sampling references though given you consider Noel the most brazen of plagarists, youd have to look at the most brazenly, least mixed use of sampling to suggest which is most skilled.

I think most samplers in early days could have taken a guess that they should seek permission in order to sample but they felt they could get away with it. My thing with sampling is the best sampling doesnt just use known riffs or melodies to borrow the nostalgia earned by other artists for their own benefit, they draw on it as inspiration and make it unrecognisable and original to a degree through complex mixing. That to me is largely what Noel does but through the guitar.

As much as people say hes stolen songs note for note, i just dont think thats true and dont think is genuine to suggest so. Even in cigarettes and alcohol is still its own song, despite the initial recognition from Get it On. The others mentioned are normally snippets that tend to act as nods to previous artists rather than note for note rip offs and largely any examples tend to be a small subsection of a song rather than an A-Z rip off, with the bulk of the song being original. All of that comes through in Oasis sounding like Oasis and nobody else really in the composition and feel of their music.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2933 on: September 14, 2024, 08:09:25 am »

Managed to actually join the waiting room this time.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2934 on: September 14, 2024, 08:38:25 am »

499 in the queue, 2 tickets sorted in 5 mins, £185 per ticket. Steep but not dynamic.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2935 on: September 14, 2024, 08:43:47 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on September 14, 2024, 08:38:25 am
499 in the queue, 2 tickets sorted in 5 mins, £185 per ticket. Steep but not dynamic.

I'm jealous and have now made you my mortal enemy :(
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,686
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2936 on: September 14, 2024, 09:05:59 am »
Didnt get a code.

Find it staggering that it doesnt guarantee you a ticket though.

£185 for a standing ticket is also obscene.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2937 on: September 14, 2024, 09:22:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 14, 2024, 09:05:59 am
Didnt get a code.

Find it staggering that it doesnt guarantee you a ticket though.

£185 for a standing ticket is also obscene.

Its seated though standing was £150.

Basically they should have balloted the original sale and no one would have had to waste hours on a queue. I bet there will be tickets left over and more people invited as everyone I know who got a code for this morning got in easily.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2938 on: September 14, 2024, 09:26:41 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 14, 2024, 08:43:47 am
I'm jealous and have now made you my mortal enemy :(

Fair. Reckon youll get sorted in the end and without paying tout prices.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2939 on: September 14, 2024, 10:13:53 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 13, 2024, 12:11:13 pm
That was confirmation you got into the ballot wasnt it? I meant an email with your the code - supposed to be sent out by 9pm tonight :/
Ah okay. She didn't get a code I think.

Guess resales on Ticketmaster is unlikely?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2940 on: September 14, 2024, 02:59:00 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on September 14, 2024, 07:47:14 am
Using Oasis fans from the perspective of a They, proves my point.

I'm referring to die-hard fanbois. The ones that will try to convince me that Heathen Chemistry is an incredible album.

Quote
Listing other examples of inspiration in music is hardly a great case. Not sure how highly you can really rate something you consider stolen and partly shite.
I can love plenty of things while seeing their flaws. 

Quote
I didnt mean production in terms of producing but as in output after the first 2 albums. Funny that you praise their production though when one of the most common criticisms of their later albums is that theyre over-produced.

Calling the later albums overproduced is a scapegoat. Those albums are aren't good because the songs are mostly shite.

Quote
Youre not comparing like for like with your sampling references though given you consider Noel the most brazen of plagarists, youd have to look at the most brazenly, least mixed use of sampling to suggest which is most skilled.

I said he's the most brazen among bands I like, not the most brazen of all plagiarists.

Quote
I think most samplers in early days could have taken a guess that they should seek permission in order to sample but they felt they could get away with it. My thing with sampling is the best sampling doesnt just use known riffs or melodies to borrow the nostalgia earned by other artists for their own benefit, they draw on it as inspiration and make it unrecognisable and original to a degree through complex mixing. That to me is largely what Noel does but through the guitar.

I agree on 'the best sampling'. I disagree that noel uses inspiration and that it's unrecognisable. The fact that people recognise the plagiarism (and he admits to it) nixes that argument.

Quote
As much as people say hes stolen songs note for note, i just dont think thats true and dont think is genuine to suggest so. Even in cigarettes and alcohol is still its own song, despite the initial recognition from Get it On. The others mentioned are normally snippets that tend to act as nods to previous artists rather than note for note rip offs and largely any examples tend to be a small subsection of a song rather than an A-Z rip off, with the bulk of the song being original. All of that comes through in Oasis sounding like Oasis and nobody else really in the composition and feel of their music.

That is still plagiarism, though. It doesn't have to be a note-by-note complete lift of another song (although Shakermaker gets close).

Anyway, I'll leave you to it.  I genuinely hope they release new music in the next year or two and it isn't shite.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2941 on: September 22, 2024, 04:21:51 pm »
Been trying to get tickets for a couple of family members for same day we are going next year. Minimum price I've seen is around £600 and it's not as if these sites are short of tickets being resold. :no
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,928
  • Trada
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2942 on: September 22, 2024, 05:41:44 pm »
Liam Gallagher Wembley last night he doesn't sound the best

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sK8wKYGP5kM&amp;ab_channel=SkySportsBoxing" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sK8wKYGP5kM&amp;ab_channel=SkySportsBoxing</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,754
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2943 on: September 22, 2024, 09:07:45 pm »
About the same as in 2008/9 really. His voice has been pretty shot for about 20 years but it doesnt seem like its got worse
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,835
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2944 on: September 22, 2024, 09:14:20 pm »
It actually started sounding semi decent again, albeit nowhere near where it was for those golden couple of years in the 90s. I think he has to very carefully manage his workload because he sounds like shit at the end of a tour.

I was watching the There and Then gigs the other day while trying, and failing, to get tickets for the summer. He was untouchable then. Supersonic and Hello at Earls Court were as good as it gets!

Theres also a fantastic version of It's good to be free on youtube that i find myself coming back to quite frequently. As much as i love oasis, i do understand the criticism of them being quite one paced and droney at times- the way they played live however was so much faster and more aggressive. Listening to the studio version of Supersonic after the live versions is chalk and cheese.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,928
  • Trada
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2945 on: September 22, 2024, 11:05:06 pm »
Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher

To all those SHITc*ntS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you aint real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off Ill  gladly take them off your hands we dont want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LFUCKING
3:13 PM · Sep 22, 2024
·
4M
 Vie
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,099
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2946 on: September 22, 2024, 11:08:12 pm »
Liam Gallagher. I've heard constipated cats, getting shagged by an elephant sounding better than that twat.

Soz x
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,818
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2947 on: September 22, 2024, 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 22, 2024, 11:08:12 pm
Liam Gallagher. I've heard constipated cats, getting shagged by an elephant sounding better than that twat.

Soz x

Are you on the WhatsApp group with Effes too?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,099
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2948 on: September 22, 2024, 11:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 22, 2024, 11:09:58 pm
Are you on the WhatsApp group with Effes too?
;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2949 on: September 23, 2024, 11:33:08 am »
Is Ticketmaster likely to have any resales?
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2950 on: September 23, 2024, 02:21:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2024, 11:33:08 am
Is Ticketmaster likely to have any resales?

I would have thought so.

Plenty of tickets on the black market. Prices will be high while demand is high but demanding is lowering already for the tickets then start adding, Christmas, holidays, other concerts you will find that people will have to start cashing out and taking what they can.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2951 on: September 23, 2024, 03:00:56 pm »
I saw them in a small tent one glasto before they became huge, they were brill. 1st album is still one of the best 1st albums....but after that...meh. Loosing Guigsy and Bonehead lost something intangible. Yes they became more proficient, but they lost an 'feel' and since then its quoasis.  Saw em at Knobworth too, werent even the 3rd best band on the day. Both the Manics and Charlatons were better live act. One of my main criticisms with oasis is that they are not that great a live act. Liam just stood there with his arrun jumper on. Ive watched better mannequins. Ooh mannequin now theres a tune - Wire Pink Flag
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2952 on: September 23, 2024, 03:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on September 23, 2024, 02:21:04 pm
I would have thought so.

Plenty of tickets on the black market. Prices will be high while demand is high but demanding is lowering already for the tickets then start adding, Christmas, holidays, other concerts you will find that people will have to start cashing out and taking what they can.
Have been checking once in a while and no luck so far. Shame you can't set alerts for any resales on specific dates.

Hopefully you are correct but as it stands people I know aren't prepared to pay 5/6x the amount I did for same ticket.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2953 on: September 23, 2024, 03:31:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2024, 03:17:16 pm
Have been checking once in a while and no luck so far. Shame you can't set alerts for any resales on specific dates.

Hopefully you are correct but as it stands people I know aren't prepared to pay 5/6x the amount I did for same ticket.

And thats the point. People are not going to pay 5/6 x more. So, the prices will start coming down then it will be like lets just get resale value. It will take time but it will happen.

We they announce gigs in Europe and the US then the prices will drop massively.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2954 on: September 23, 2024, 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on September 23, 2024, 03:31:00 pm
And thats the point. People are not going to pay 5/6 x more. So, the prices will start coming down then it will be like lets just get resale value. It will take time but it will happen.

We they announce gigs in Europe and the US then the prices will drop massively.
Didn't think a European or US tour was on the cards. They might not make it to gig I'm going to then!

I know one person who has managed to get resale tickets for Manchester via Ticketmaster. Hopefully we can soon.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • Boss Tha
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 02:52:04 am »
The La's played a gig for the first time in 13 years over the weekend.

Maybe they are being lined up as support after all?

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAhIMPzsovV/?img_index=1
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:00 am by elbow »
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 