Graeme

Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 02:03:01 pm
Ballot invites starting to land in peoples inboxes
markmywords

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:56:32 pm
This is what I was on about before.  Don't Look Back In Anger ripped off a small piano part from Imagine at the start, but the best bit about the song is the chorus, something which Noel wrote himself.  But a post like yours makes it sound like he note-for-note, melody-for-melody copied another song.

Shakermaker, absolutely.  The chorus is the hook and it sounds exactly like another song.  But that's completely different to DLBIA.

Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:06:11 pm by markmywords
thejbs

Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?

Sampling is different. It's generally more honest and upfront for a start - they lift the part rather than trying to hide it or play it off as influence. And straight off the bat, they pay a royalty for the sample so the original artist is paid as a collaborator or even a co-writer. There have been instances of the original artist getting the largest chunk of royalties - I think Sting got 100% of the Missing You writing credit.*

In some cases, the original artist is relatively obscure and may gain new fans as a result. Dido, Sufjan Stevens and Imogen Heap are just three off the top of my head.

And I'd say across the worth of sampling there are different levels of skill. To me there's less artistry in P Diddy ripping entire unchanged sections of massive hits than crate-diggers like DJ Shadow or The Avalanches who grab snippets of obscure songs and build wonderful new creations with them. There are youtube videos that show Liam Howlett's masterful use of samples. There's exceptional skill to what some dance and hip hop artists do.

There are still people who frown upon sampling as plagiarism too.

* The maddest thing about Sting getting 100% writing credit on Missing you is that the song primarily uses Andy Summers riff which he got no songwriting credit for. The riff IS the song.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:28:53 pm by thejbs
thejbs

Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 06:32:02 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:03:38 pm
Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex

Sorry, I like C&A but... what?!?
mikey_LFC

    X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 06:49:36 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:03:38 pm
Noel deserves a lot of credit for DLBIA , I think he uses old songs and improves on them, but he does use old songs more than you seem to realise

So I have no real problem if the final product is better than what inspired it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/no-regrets-as-oasis-admit-they-stole-tunes-1297147.html

DLBIA also gets the guitar solo from a primal scream song, but I think DLBIA is better than them and  cig and alcohol improved on get it on by t rex

Youd have to be careful using those quotes without seeing them said as you can imagine his admission being sarcastic to a stupid question then quoted verbatim by the journalist.

Noel also has self deprecating side particularly when talking about his past work, seems to only talk about it in uncomplimentary ways.
WhereAngelsPlay

Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?

Yeah that has never bothered me, was a great time to be alive and they were a large part of the soundtrack.
mikey_LFC

Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 07:03:35 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:32:02 pm
Sorry, I like C&A but... what?!?

Your extent to liking Oasis seems to be I like the first two albums even though they were stolen worse version of their originals, and apart from that theyre shite, in terms of production and live. Plus they knobheads trying to rip off their own fans. Does about sum it up?

As for sampling, they only started credited the artists after a court order, and they not only credit them but pay to use them too like a cover band. Its far less artistic input then using old songs as inspiration.


Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
Been reading all the 'plagiarism' stuff, and find it quite interesting.

I was a massive fan, have tickets for the gigs next year, but can freely accept Noel absolutely ripped people off. And not in the 'secretly used the same chords' kind, the literal 'that sounds exactly the same as...' way.

Shakermaker
Cigarettes and Alchohol
Hello
Don't Look Back in Anger
Hindu Times
Step Out...
(obviously you have the likes of Colombia etc that ripped off more discreetly)

Those ALL literally used famous songs note for note. BUT, if rap artists can interweave parts of other songs into their own creations, why is it frowned upon when Oasis did it?



Dont buy those songs are note for note copies of famous songs. Some sections but they are rightly their owns songs with Noels input not insignificant in making them unique and have the Oasis mark.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm by mikey_LFC
Lisan Al Gaib

Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 02:03:01 pm
Ballot invites starting to land in peoples inboxes

Didn't get one :(
Schmarn

Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm

Got a code. Youd like to think it will massively reduce numbers in the sale. I also suspect there will not be dynamic pricing this time.

Anyone know if app or website is better? Presumably makes no odds when you join the waiting room.
WhereAngelsPlay

Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
Got a code. Youd like to think it will massively reduce numbers in the sale. I also suspect there will not be dynamic pricing this time.

Anyone know if app or website is better? Presumably makes no odds when you join the waiting room.

This time around Noel will only hold 85% of the tickets back.
thejbs

Reply #2930 on: Today at 12:03:28 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:03:35 pm
Your extent to liking Oasis seems to be I like the first two albums even though they were stolen worse version of their originals, and apart from that theyre shite, in terms of production and live. Plus they knobheads trying to rip off their own fans. Does about sum it up?

As for sampling, they only started credited the artists after a court order, and they not only credit them but pay to use them too like a cover band. Its far less artistic input then using old songs as inspiration.

Oasis fans are more defensive than the swifties😂

Inspiration, for me, is when the Beatles produce sgt pepper after hearing pet sounds. Or when pink Floyd drew on sgt pepper, and in turn inspired Radiohead. But you can like songs/albums while admitting they nicked stuff and/or have shite lyrics. I adore karma police by Radiohead, even if it rips off Sexy Sadie in parts and has iffy lyrics. Fight test by the Flaming Lips is class, even if its just Father and Son by cat Stevens. While plenty of artists I love have moments of plagiarism, Noel is definitely the most brazen.

I never said anything negative about production did I? Definitely maybe is superbly produced - its got an energy that I expected to find live. Even the crappy later albums are well produced. In my experience seeing them between 96 and the mid noughties, they were terribly boring and, in later gigs, a bit sloppy. Noel was perfectly sound the times I met him and I have no issue with him. But yes, theyre absolutely trying to rip off their fans, just like Coldplay and Springsteen did.

Totally disagree that sampling is less artistic than nicking riffs. As a guitarist, I could take the structure or rhythm of a song or move some notes around. Im sure i did it a lot in my teens. I would find it much harder to do what DJ Shadow and Liam Howlett do with samples and Id consider myself a fairly proficient music producer. Its an incredible art form - both musically and technically skilled.

Early sampling in hip-hop had illicit samples as it was new and the mechanics for clearing the samples didnt exist. Now, its fully regulated and often lucrative for the original artist.
Jm55

Reply #2931 on: Today at 05:11:40 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:57:58 pm
Definitely Maybe Not.

Ah yes, the 2010s, famously Oasiss halcyon days despite breaking up in 2009.
mikey_LFC

Reply #2932 on: Today at 07:47:14 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:03:28 am
Oasis fans are more defensive than the swifties😂

Inspiration, for me, is when the Beatles produce sgt pepper after hearing pet sounds. Or when pink Floyd drew on sgt pepper, and in turn inspired Radiohead. But you can like songs/albums while admitting they nicked stuff and/or have shite lyrics. I adore karma police by Radiohead, even if it rips off Sexy Sadie in parts and has iffy lyrics. Fight test by the Flaming Lips is class, even if its just Father and Son by cat Stevens. While plenty of artists I love have moments of plagiarism, Noel is definitely the most brazen.

I never said anything negative about production did I? Definitely maybe is superbly produced - its got an energy that I expected to find live. Even the crappy later albums are well produced. In my experience seeing them between 96 and the mid noughties, they were terribly boring and, in later gigs, a bit sloppy. Noel was perfectly sound the times I met him and I have no issue with him. But yes, theyre absolutely trying to rip off their fans, just like Coldplay and Springsteen did.

Totally disagree that sampling is less artistic than nicking riffs. As a guitarist, I could take the structure or rhythm of a song or move some notes around. Im sure i did it a lot in my teens. I would find it much harder to do what DJ Shadow and Liam Howlett do with samples and Id consider myself a fairly proficient music producer. Its an incredible art form - both musically and technically skilled.

Early sampling in hip-hop had illicit samples as it was new and the mechanics for clearing the samples didnt exist. Now, its fully regulated and often lucrative for the original artist.

Using Oasis fans from the perspective of a They, proves my point.

Listing other examples of inspiration in music is hardly a great case. Not sure how highly you can really rate something you consider stolen and partly shite.

I didnt mean production in terms of producing but as in output after the first 2 albums. Funny that you praise their production though when one of the most common criticisms of their later albums is that theyre over-produced.

Youre not comparing like for like with your sampling references though given you consider Noel the most brazen of plagarists, youd have to look at the most brazenly, least mixed use of sampling to suggest which is most skilled.

I think most samplers in early days could have taken a guess that they should seek permission in order to sample but they felt they could get away with it. My thing with sampling is the best sampling doesnt just use known riffs or melodies to borrow the nostalgia earned by other artists for their own benefit, they draw on it as inspiration and make it unrecognisable and original to a degree through complex mixing. That to me is largely what Noel does but through the guitar.

As much as people say hes stolen songs note for note, i just dont think thats true and dont think is genuine to suggest so. Even in cigarettes and alcohol is still its own song, despite the initial recognition from Get it On. The others mentioned are normally snippets that tend to act as nods to previous artists rather than note for note rip offs and largely any examples tend to be a small subsection of a song rather than an A-Z rip off, with the bulk of the song being original. All of that comes through in Oasis sounding like Oasis and nobody else really in the composition and feel of their music.
Schmarn

Reply #2933 on: Today at 08:09:25 am

Managed to actually join the waiting room this time.
Schmarn

Reply #2934 on: Today at 08:38:25 am

499 in the queue, 2 tickets sorted in 5 mins, £185 per ticket. Steep but not dynamic.
Lisan Al Gaib

Reply #2935 on: Today at 08:43:47 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:38:25 am
499 in the queue, 2 tickets sorted in 5 mins, £185 per ticket. Steep but not dynamic.

I'm jealous and have now made you my mortal enemy :(
