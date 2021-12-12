A culmination of all those numbers defines biggest.
But how do you conflate them when some are bigger, often much bigger in some mediums than others? That's what I mean when I say it isn't a simple numbers game.
Youre only responding to partial comments. Damon Albarn picked those member of the Clash to appear on the albums, tour with and have produce records because of their influence. Also you cite the Libertines as an Oasis influence, yet who was their producer? Mick Jones.
Well, you said Gorillaz, who sound completely different to The Good, The Bad and the Queen where Paul Simonon is a full member. Jones and Simonon played on a single Gorillaz song that sounds nothing like the Clash. To me, this is something you can plainly see and hear. Which Gorillaz song can you say sounds like a Clash song? Because to my ear, the answer is none of them, and I can hear a lot of other influences in there.
As for the Libertines, they borrowed some of the leather jacket street gang imagery from the Clash but their lyrical themes - odd characters and hard drugs - are a lot closer to Oasis. Who cares if Mick Jones was producing? Why should that make the Clash an influence on the Libertines any more than Big Audio Dynamite? Or I suppose we could ask teenage Pete Doherty
himself what he thought.
Dont know where theyd rank in terms of influences, just know they were one and dont think I can recall them citing Sex Pistols ever, who were a product more than a band anyway. I do know, the Clash are U2 and Green Days biggest influence.
See, this for me is a prime example. I can plainly hear echoes of Steve Jones' buzzsaw guitar in Nirvana songs like In Bloom or Territorial Pissings, along with Johnny Rotten's snarling whine vocals and similar lyrical themes - self loathing along with a loathing for mainstream 'normality' combined with visceral, 'gross' imagery. I can hear 10 or 20 other bands in Nirvana's sound but nothing of the Clash, unless you want to equate the production on Give 'em Enough Rope with Nevermind (which, given both bands hated the production on those albums, sounds far fetched). I'd go further and say that the Clash's macho exterior and referencing of classic Americana was actually the antithesis
of Nirvana.
As for the rest, Green Day's biggest influence was Stiff Little Fingers, as High Fidelity pointed out, though the Clash and the Kinks were both up there (yes, the Kinks - check out even early songs like I Was There). The Clash were an influence on early U2 but really only that big on War. You can hear a lot more Joy Division on the first two albums and they'd fully moved on by The Unforgettable Fire.