Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 03:01:40 pm
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 03:02:03 pm
I like the Story of The Clash supporting The Who in a US tour just after the explosion of Punk both sides of the Atlantic.

Stadium would be packed for The Clash, then be half full when The Who went on Stage. ;D

The Clash debut album came out 8 months before Nevermind The Bollocks. :)

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:01:40 pm
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.

Red Hot Chili Peppers would be screwed if lyrics had to mean something ;D
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:26:19 pm
Well, it kind of feels like people are moving the goalposts here, from big selling to influential to influential on 'massive' bands, whatever that means. 

You can trace a line from Patti Smith to any alternative, arty or punk frontwoman who came afterwards, not to mention bands like REM, Nirvana or U2 which each borrowed some of that atmospheric rock/ambiguous lyrics dynamic. Trout Mask Replica is, along with the Stooges and the Velvets, one of the three poles on which punk was built, not to mention influencing the likes of David Lynch outside of music.

Black Flag and Minor Threat more or less invented modern punk and hardcore, the former carving a new route of small gig venues through America, the latter making straight edge a viable movement. You see a lot of people Black Flag bar tattoos and a lot of variations on that design on T-shirts. I've seen the Clash logo sewn on to jackets, can't remember seeing any tattoos.

I'd also question as to how much most of the bands in that list are 'massively' influenced by the Clash in particular. I've never heard anything of them in the music of Gorillaz (Specials, sure), Beastie Boys (Minor Threat, sure) or Nirvana. But again, how do you separate what's specifically the Clash rather than punk in general - the Ramones, Pistols, Buzzcocks, etc. or bombastic rock like Springsteen in general? For them, I see a lot in the early 80's (U2, the Alarm) and early 90's (Rancid and Anti-Flag in the US, bands like Senseless Things and Pop Will Eat Itself over here), not much since. Maybe Idles, but that's hardly a badge of honour.

Is their sound more influential than Oasis? I'd say yes, but the overall ethos? Over the last 20-25 years? That's much more questionable. You can see a lot of the spirit of Oasis in The Streets, Libertines or Amy Winehouse for example, that notion of rock n'roll drunken/drug-fueled nights out in pubs mixing with private life romanticism and nods to rock past. And there's a lot more of Oasis in Arctic Monkeys than there is the Clash.

Without the Pistols, there is no Clash, Buzzcocks, Damned, Jam, Slits, Siouxsie, Adam and the Ants, X-Ray Spex or Joy Division. So, that's very up for debate, I'd say.

Different conversations, biggest is just a numbers game, whereas influence Id suggest is not different to influence of massive bands given the secondary influences this is therefore likely to produce.

Gorillaz toured with two members of the Clash and Damon Albarn speaks highly of the Clashs influence on later Blur and being a major inspiration for him at the time when he started the Gorillaz, the Beastie Boys were all massive Clash fans and you can hear their influence, I think, despite their unique style, and Nirvana whilst having many influences certainly cited the Clash on more than one occasion.

Bruce Springsteen is another to have spoken of the Clashs influence on his career, even if the inspiration was reciprocal.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
Well yes, they are different conversations, though all are subjective to some extent. I don't think you can count size purely on numbers, because how do you balance hard sales, streams, concert grosses and merchandise ubiquity? And that feeds into influence. Billy Joel has 100 times more monthly listeners than Suicide on Spotify - which has had a greater individual influence on music?

The nuts and bolts of what constitutes 'influential' is to some extent subjective too. Never heard the Beasties cite the Clash, and where do they count on the Nirvana influence list? I'd say definitely below the Pistols and almost certainly not in the top 10 biggest influences (I'm sure I could name 10 if I thought about it for two minutes). And if band members appearing on a Gorillaz album means they're a direct influence, does that make Oasis an even bigger direct influence on the Chemical Brothers?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:01:40 pm
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.
It's actually the same chord structure as Let It Be.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
Well yes, they are different conversations, though all are subjective to some extent. I don't think you can count size purely on numbers, because how do you balance hard sales, streams, concert grosses and merchandise ubiquity? And that feeds into influence. Billy Joel has 100 times more monthly listeners than Suicide on Spotify - which has had a greater individual influence on music?

The nuts and bolts of what constitutes 'influential' is to some extent subjective too. Never heard the Beasties cite the Clash, and where do they count on the Nirvana influence list? I'd say definitely below the Pistols and almost certainly not in the top 10 biggest influences (I'm sure I could name 10 if I thought about it for two minutes). And if band members appearing on a Gorillaz album means they're a direct influence, does that make Oasis an even bigger direct influence on the Chemical Brothers?

A culmination of all those numbers defines biggest. Yes Billy Joel is bigger than suicide. Influence is different as youve said, best not to conflate them.

Youre only responding to partial comments. Damon Albarn picked those member of the Clash to appear on the albums, tour with and have produce records because of their influence. Also you cite the Libertines as an Oasis influence, yet who was their producer? Mick Jones.

Dont know where theyd rank in terms of influences, just know they were one and dont think I can recall them citing Sex Pistols ever, who were a product more than a band anyway. I do know, the Clash are U2 and Green Days biggest influence.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm
It's actually the same chord structure as Let It Be.

Sure, but there will be loads of famous songs with the exact same chord structure.  The melody (as far as I'm aware) isn't nicked off anywhere, and that's where the magic is.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 04:26:54 pm
There isnt a single metric where the Sex Pistols are better than The Clash
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:25:58 pm
Sure, but there will be loads of famous songs with the exact same chord structure.  The melody (as far as I'm aware) isn't nicked off anywhere, and that's where the magic is.
I agree. There are only 12 notes in a scale, after all.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm
I agree. There are only 12 notes in a scale, after all.

Is this a confession?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 06:11:12 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:13:20 am
Where do you stand on sampling?

Its incomparable to plagiarism on two counts. First, its more honest and upfront. And second, with few exceptions these days, it pays royalties. As to its merits, clever sampling done well is an art form. Sticking a beat over an otherwise unchanged section of a well known track is lazy.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
Is this a confession?
Guilty, my Lord.  ;D
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:21:09 pm
No one said influential, they said bigger. Captain Beefheart and Nick Drake were both far more influential than the Clash, and they couldn't sell out a stadium if they were raised from the dead. Punk was hugely influential but the Clash were just one part of a much bigger movement and almost certainly less important than peers like the Pistols, the Ramones, Talking Heads and Patti Smith (probably Black Flag and Minor Threat as well).

In any case, the Clash's influence on contemporary music more or less lasted until the mid-90's (when Oasis appeared, though I don't think the two are naturally related) and has faded then. Funnily enough, Oasis seem to be bigger with musicians from the States. Off the top of my head, Elliott Smith, Ryan Adams, Tess Parks, the Icarus Line and Nelly Furtado are/were all fans.
 
Think ya way off on this.The Clash on any list are bigger and better and still way more relevant than Oasis.And they were coming from a time of no shitty social media hype etc. Didn't expect to see Black Flag and Minor Threat mentioned in the Oasis thread either,decent bands and way underground for the corporate world Oasis live and operate in.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2894 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
A culmination of all those numbers defines biggest.
But how do you conflate them when some are bigger, often much bigger in some mediums than others? That's what I mean when I say it isn't a simple numbers game.

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
Youre only responding to partial comments. Damon Albarn picked those member of the Clash to appear on the albums, tour with and have produce records because of their influence. Also you cite the Libertines as an Oasis influence, yet who was their producer? Mick Jones.
Well, you said Gorillaz, who sound completely different to The Good, The Bad and the Queen where Paul Simonon is a full member. Jones and Simonon played on a single Gorillaz song that sounds nothing like the Clash. To me, this is something you can plainly see and hear. Which Gorillaz song can you say sounds like a Clash song? Because to my ear, the answer is none of them, and I can hear a lot of other influences in there.

As for the Libertines, they borrowed some of the leather jacket street gang imagery from the Clash but their lyrical themes - odd characters and hard drugs - are a lot closer to Oasis. Who cares if Mick Jones was producing? Why should that make the Clash an influence on the Libertines any more than Big Audio Dynamite? Or I suppose we could ask teenage Pete Doherty himself what he thought.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
Dont know where theyd rank in terms of influences, just know they were one and dont think I can recall them citing Sex Pistols ever, who were a product more than a band anyway. I do know, the Clash are U2 and Green Days biggest influence.
See, this for me is a prime example. I can plainly hear echoes of Steve Jones' buzzsaw guitar in Nirvana songs like In Bloom or Territorial Pissings, along with Johnny Rotten's snarling whine vocals and similar lyrical themes - self loathing along with a loathing for mainstream 'normality' combined with visceral, 'gross' imagery. I can hear 10 or 20 other bands in Nirvana's sound but nothing of the Clash, unless you want to equate the production on Give 'em Enough Rope with Nevermind (which, given both bands hated the production on those albums, sounds far fetched). I'd go further and say that the Clash's macho exterior and referencing of classic Americana was actually the antithesis of Nirvana.

As for the rest, Green Day's biggest influence was Stiff Little Fingers, as High Fidelity pointed out, though the Clash and the Kinks were both up there (yes, the Kinks - check out even early songs like I Was There). The Clash were an influence on early U2 but really only that big on War. You can hear a lot more Joy Division on the first two albums and they'd fully moved on by The Unforgettable Fire.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2895 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm
 
Think ya way off on this.The Clash on any list are bigger and better and still way more relevant than Oasis.And they were coming from a time of no shitty social media hype etc. Didn't expect to see Black Flag and Minor Threat mentioned in the Oasis thread either,decent bands and way underground for the corporate world Oasis live and operate in.
Well, how do you measure size? Because in this case it would have to preclude album sales, streaming numbers, gig venue sizes or current influence, so I'm not sure what else there is really. Oasis signed to an indie label (albeit half owned by Sony) whereas the Clash signed to CBS, so I'm not really sure how the latter are some bastion of punk independence in comparison.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2896 on: Today at 12:04:31 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:01:40 pm
I feel like the plagiarism stuff is a little disingenuous at times.  You'll get people saying Don't Look Back In Anger rips off Imagine, when in reality it's just the opening bars and the meat of the song, the absolutely killer melody of both the verses and chorus, is all from Noel.

Agree on the lyrics, they're just a mishmash of things that rhyme and there's no real depth to them.  But Black Francis has said the same of a few Pixies songs, working with sounds of words that fit together, rather than the words themselves.

Wasnt just plagiarism in the music but also the lyrics on DLBIA:

"I got this tape in the United States that had apparently been burgled from the Dakota Hotel and someone had found these cassettes. Lennon was starting to record his memoirs on tape. He's going on about 'trying to start a revolution from me bed, because they said the brains I had went to my head.' I thought, 'Thank you, I'll take that!'"

I remover thinking at the time that was a nod to Lennon. No idea it was basically his line.


Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2897 on: Today at 06:23:41 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:04:31 am
Wasnt just plagiarism in the music but also the lyrics on DLBIA:

"I got this tape in the United States that had apparently been burgled from the Dakota Hotel and someone had found these cassettes. Lennon was starting to record his memoirs on tape. He's going on about 'trying to start a revolution from me bed, because they said the brains I had went to my head.' I thought, 'Thank you, I'll take that!'"

I remover thinking at the time that was a nod to Lennon. No idea it was basically his line.




One line?  And again, the magic in that song is the melody, which wasn't ripped from anywhere.  It's a brilliant hook and that came from Noel.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2898 on: Today at 07:29:50 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
But how do you conflate them when some are bigger, often much bigger in some mediums than others? That's what I mean when I say it isn't a simple numbers game.

Well, you said Gorillaz, who sound completely different to The Good, The Bad and the Queen where Paul Simonon is a full member. Jones and Simonon played on a single Gorillaz song that sounds nothing like the Clash. To me, this is something you can plainly see and hear. Which Gorillaz song can you say sounds like a Clash song? Because to my ear, the answer is none of them, and I can hear a lot of other influences in there.

As for the Libertines, they borrowed some of the leather jacket street gang imagery from the Clash but their lyrical themes - odd characters and hard drugs - are a lot closer to Oasis. Who cares if Mick Jones was producing? Why should that make the Clash an influence on the Libertines any more than Big Audio Dynamite? Or I suppose we could ask teenage Pete Doherty himself what he thought. See, this for me is a prime example. I can plainly hear echoes of Steve Jones' buzzsaw guitar in Nirvana songs like In Bloom or Territorial Pissings, along with Johnny Rotten's snarling whine vocals and similar lyrical themes - self loathing along with a loathing for mainstream 'normality' combined with visceral, 'gross' imagery. I can hear 10 or 20 other bands in Nirvana's sound but nothing of the Clash, unless you want to equate the production on Give 'em Enough Rope with Nevermind (which, given both bands hated the production on those albums, sounds far fetched). I'd go further and say that the Clash's macho exterior and referencing of classic Americana was actually the antithesis of Nirvana.

As for the rest, Green Day's biggest influence was Stiff Little Fingers, as High Fidelity pointed out, though the Clash and the Kinks were both up there (yes, the Kinks - check out even early songs like I Was There). The Clash were an influence on early U2 but really only that big on War. You can hear a lot more Joy Division on the first two albums and they'd fully moved on by The Unforgettable Fire.

Yeah youd have to work out ratios like the charts do but thats not too complicated.

I was talking Gorillaz because I was stressing their influence on bigger bands, but yeah of course they had influence on Damon Albarns other projects too. TGTBATQ are great too. Not sure how you could argue Kids with Guns, Feel Good Inc or Clint Eastwood arent influenced by the Clash? The whole of Demon Days sounds like a modern Clash album to me.

I mean, a member of the Clash acting as their producer is a pretty big sign of influence and yeah you could also say BAD, but then they were influenced by the Clash too. Yeah I love that clip of Pete Doherty. Im not saying Oasis werent an influence either, but Libertines sound more like early Clash to me than Oasis. Its all personal interpretation though, I hear a lot of Topper Headon and Paul Simonon in Nirvana, but others might hear something else, because the listeners own influences will be references. Kurt Cobain clearly had a love hate relationship with the Clash, and he seems to have mainly been into their later stuff which makes sense given his age. Sandinista was his first album but he preferred Combat Rock, including it on his top 50 albums ever.

I think that was just a line, rather than a truth in High Fidelity, but if not fair enough as SLF are great too.  Yeah U2 certainly went through phases but they hold the Clash in especially high regard, describing seeing them together as a band as a formative moment. Heres a quote from Bono that stresses their importance.

 Even though we, as a band, have been interested in lots of different things, it was a door The Clash walked through that, before it shut, we jammed our foot in. And when they left the scene we kind of had it to ourselves. And no other band from this side of the Atlantic has passed through that door since. Not one. Which is interesting.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2899 on: Today at 07:32:18 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:04:31 am
Wasnt just plagiarism in the music but also the lyrics on DLBIA:

"I got this tape in the United States that had apparently been burgled from the Dakota Hotel and someone had found these cassettes. Lennon was starting to record his memoirs on tape. He's going on about 'trying to start a revolution from me bed, because they said the brains I had went to my head.' I thought, 'Thank you, I'll take that!'"

I remover thinking at the time that was a nod to Lennon. No idea it was basically his line.

Thats not plagiarism though. Using a quote from someones memoirs is not the same as lifting lyrics. Plucking spoken quotes from inspirations is a valid method for a lyricist, and it takes work to blend it into music effectively.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2900 on: Today at 08:19:57 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:32:18 am
Thats not plagiarism though. Using a quote from someones memoirs is not the same as lifting lyrics. Plucking spoken quotes from inspirations is a valid method for a lyricist, and it takes work to blend it into music effectively.

Of course its plagiarism. Lifting something verbatim without attribution is plagiarism not inspiration. Its also copyright infringement unless the material is explicitly in the public domain. In this case, it was a private recording that had been bootlegged. Same the other way round - an author requires a release to quote lyrics in a book. And does it really take much skill to work a perfectly rhyming sentence into a song?

Its up to the estate of John Lennon whether or not theyd wish to action a copyright claim. Given the public statements Noel has made, theyd easily have won. But they appear uninterested in claiming for either the lyrics of the infringement of imagine - probably because Lennon was seemingly against suing artists for copyright.

Lennon himself was sued for infringing a Chuck Berry song but the songwriter didnt ask for money or credit. Instead, he settled for Lennon agreeing to record covers of other songs hed written.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2901 on: Today at 08:37:02 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:19:57 am
Of course its plagiarism. Lifting something verbatim without attribution is plagiarism not inspiration. Its also copyright infringement unless the material is explicitly in the public domain. In this case, it was a private recording that had been bootlegged. Same the other way round - an author requires a release to quote lyrics in a book. And does it really take much skill to work a perfectly rhyming sentence into a song?

Its up to the estate of John Lennon whether or not theyd wish to action a copyright claim. Given the public statements Noel has made, theyd easily have won. But they appear uninterested in claiming for either the lyrics of the infringement of imagine - probably because Lennon was seemingly against suing artists for copyright.

Lennon himself was sued for infringing a Chuck Berry song but the songwriter didnt ask for money or credit. Instead, he settled for Lennon agreeing to record covers of other songs hed written.

Interesting. Can you find me an artist who has been sued for using a spoken quote in a song? Or even one who has credited the source of the quote?

It was my understanding that a quote used in a separate context removes the idea of plagiarism because of the new, original setting, I.e. a quote from a memoir used as a song lyric would not count due to the artistic interpretation.

Also, Im not entirely sure you can sue for quotes from memoirs.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2902 on: Today at 09:39:33 am
Lets separate plagiarism from copyright infringement for a second. Plagiarism is using another persons work as your own, without attribution. Plagiarism isnt illegal. A copyright is a type of intellectual property that gives its owner the exclusive legal right to copy, distribute, adapt, display, and perform a creative work, usually for a limited time. Infringement of copyright is illegal.

A memoir is copyrighted the same as any other recorded or written piece of work. Lennon didnt make the recording for the public domain. And Im not aware of it having been made so since. If it was from an interview in the public domain, it would still be plagiarism but not copyright infringement.

There are also fair usage terms. You could quote it in an article with attribution. But using it in a song without attribution is an infringement. Whether that infringement is actioned is entirely up to the copyright holder. Thats why some of oasiss transgressions on copyright havent resulted in them being sued. For example, Lennon and Bacharach.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2903 on: Today at 09:43:15 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:39:33 am
Lets separate plagiarism from copyright infringement for a second. Plagiarism is using another persons work as your own, without attribution. Plagiarism isnt illegal. A copyright is a type of intellectual property that gives its owner the exclusive legal right to copy, distribute, adapt, display, and perform a creative work, usually for a limited time. Infringement of copyright is illegal.

A memoir is copyrighted the same as any other recorded or written piece of work. Lennon didnt make the recording for the public domain. And Im not aware of it having been made so since. If it was from an interview in the public domain, it would still be plagiarism but not copyright infringement.

There are also fair usage terms. You could quote it in an article with attribution. But using it in a song without attribution is an infringement. Whether that infringement is actioned is entirely up to the copyright holder. Thats why some of oasiss transgressions on copyright havent resulted in them being sued. For example, Lennon and Bacharach.

This is kind of straying from the point I was making, which is that Don't Look Back In Anger is a great song and the bits Noel lifted/paid homage to don't have any real impact on it at all.  It would be a brilliant tune with or without.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2904 on: Today at 09:50:25 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:43:15 am
This is kind of straying from the point I was making, which is that Don't Look Back In Anger is a great song and the bits Noel lifted/paid homage to don't have any real impact on it at all.  It would be a brilliant tune with or without.

And my point is that parts are plagiarised which has to be considered when evaluating him as a songwriter. This originally came from someone saying they didnt rip off other songs.

I still think its a great pop rock song. The Lennon line was always my favourite in the song, so its no surprise Noel didnt come up with it.

The story behind the chorus is actually funny. Noel was playing it and mumbling nonsense over it and Liam said are you singing so sally can wait Noel wasnt singing any actual words but he liked that and it stuck.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2905 on: Today at 10:51:01 am
What's the deal with the ballot registration for the additional Wembley dates?

Just noticed I got an email yesterday for registration. I won't use it. Can this be transferred on to someone else or is it specific to my account?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2906 on: Today at 10:51:37 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:51:01 am
What's the deal with the ballot registration for the additional Wembley dates?

Just noticed I got an email yesterday for registration. I won't use it. Can this be transferred on to someone else or is it specific to my account?

Specific to your account mate.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2907 on: Today at 10:54:15 am
Won't bother registering then. Was going to offer it out on here.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Reply #2908 on: Today at 11:11:23 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:54:15 am
Won't bother registering then. Was going to offer it out on here.

I got one too, but then when I joined the ticketmaster queue I was something like 300k in line, and that was a few hours after it opened up. So at a guess there will be shit loads still trying to get these tickets.
