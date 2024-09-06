« previous next »
Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

mattD

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 6, 2024, 06:04:33 pm
Quote from: telekon on September  6, 2024, 05:36:30 pm
Morning Glory was a good album. Everything else, including their personalities, nah.

Definitely Maybe (and their b-sides collection) is much better than Morning Glory.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 6, 2024, 06:19:09 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on September  3, 2024, 10:33:42 pm
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.
 
Guess it would depend which part of USA you're in.In Boston,the Britpop thing was pretty big with the indie/alternative types mid 90's/early 2000's,Oasis played a 2,500 seater venue in 95, mate went and thought they were dull live.Think they did push into the more mainstream music with Wonderwall,i lost what little interest i had in them at that point...Blur were better... :)
mikey_LFC

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 6, 2024, 07:19:33 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on September  3, 2024, 10:33:42 pm
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.

They never really broke America but were big most other places.

Whats the Story is one of the best selling albums of all time. Though Be Here Now charted better across the world as follow ups often do, but has sold less over time.

Be Here Now topped the charts in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Europe in general, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Zimbabwe, to name but a few.

Everywhere else it hit 2 or 3, including 2 in the US.

But it isnt really the point. They are bigger in Britain than elsewhere; and theres a reason for it.

They captured the zeitgeist just right in the UK, and I feel they represented a culture that was rarely represented in the UK. Blur were the art school graduates, the band of the critics for the most part, whereas Oasis were the band of the people. When people talk down about Oasis, it rings with much of the same way they talk down about football supporters. Obviously this isnt the case for everyone, but much of the criticism comes across as classist.

People dislike Liam but he is himself and not a polished public speaker like many public figures become. The combative front of a working class, city kid could be so many people in this country, in Manchester, Liverpool, London or wherever else, it could be so many of the people on this forum, really. For me, they represent the true face of Britain more so than however else we like to represent ourselves in the media. Too much of the world they see our royalty, our posh actors, bumbling politicians, and thats what Britain is represented by, but our music scene often demonstrates to the world our true selves, and few are truer to this than Oasis.

Much of the coverage from critics of the music scene demands polished perfection, musicians whove come through a system, who have a specific type of mastery and deliver artistic performances. Oasis dont do this, but what they do deliver is valuable nonetheless.
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 6, 2024, 11:33:56 pm
Calling it one of the best selling albums of all time is disingenuous, in my opinion. Dont get me wrong, its sold incredibly well, but its around the 60th best selling album. Behind ace of base, the spice girls, and Britney, but a good bit off the proper big hitters that have sold 40m+ anyway thats splitting hairs.

I think youre reading too much into people disliking them for socioeconomic reasons. They are gobshites, they ripped off a lot of music and have fairly shite lyrics, the quality of their music fell off a cliff, and they are one of the dullest live bands Ive ever seen. Plenty enough reasons without delving into the psychology of it.

I still like their first two albums a lot, but at the same time cant be arsed with the whole circus.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2024, 11:38:40 pm by thejbs »
mikey_LFC

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 07:24:33 am
Quote from: thejbs on September  6, 2024, 11:33:56 pm
Calling it one of the best selling albums of all time is disingenuous, in my opinion. Dont get me wrong, its sold incredibly well, but its around the 60th best selling album. Behind ace of base, the spice girls, and Britney, but a good bit off the proper big hitters that have sold 40m+ anyway thats splitting hairs.

I think youre reading too much into people disliking them for socioeconomic reasons. They are gobshites, they ripped off a lot of music and have fairly shite lyrics, the quality of their music fell off a cliff, and they are one of the dullest live bands Ive ever seen. Plenty enough reasons without delving into the psychology of it.

I still like their first two albums a lot, but at the same time cant be arsed with the whole circus.

Its the 40th best selling studio album of all time, which Id class as one of the best selling albums, but other people would have different levels.

A lot of what youve said there is fairly subjective, and Im not asserting that class is the only reason for people dislike them but it certainly feeds into it, particularly with their media representation. Im also saying its why they strike a chord despite their technical quality being below many others. Id also disagree that they ripped off much of their music, or that their lyrics are shite, but people are entitled to their opinions on that.

Few bands dont drop off in quality after 2-3 good albums, and the level of their drop off is also subjective as many of their fans still received their later albums well. They were different and more experimental, away from their original material which theyd earned at that point.
moondog

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 07:56:51 am
Quote from: thejbs on September  6, 2024, 11:33:56 pm
Calling it one of the best selling albums of all time is disingenuous, in my opinion. Dont get me wrong, its sold incredibly well, but its around the 60th best selling album. Behind ace of base, the spice girls, and Britney, but a good bit off the proper big hitters that have sold 40m+ anyway thats splitting hairs.

I think youre reading too much into people disliking them for socioeconomic reasons. They are gobshites, they ripped off a lot of music and have fairly shite lyrics, the quality of their music fell off a cliff, and they are one of the dullest live bands Ive ever seen. Plenty enough reasons without delving into the psychology of it.

I still like their first two albums a lot, but at the same time cant be arsed with the whole circus.




How much are tickets for the Ace Of Bass reunion?
Crosby Nick

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 09:59:39 am
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:56:51 am



How much are tickets for the Ace Of Bass reunion?

Think one of their singers is hoping to be on Maternity Leave again soon.
markmywords

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 11:49:28 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:24:33 am
Its the 40th best selling studio album of all time, which Id class as one of the best selling albums, but other people would have different levels.

A lot of what youve said there is fairly subjective, and Im not asserting that class is the only reason for people dislike them but it certainly feeds into it, particularly with their media representation. Im also saying its why they strike a chord despite their technical quality being below many others. Id also disagree that they ripped off much of their music, or that their lyrics are shite, but people are entitled to their opinions on that.

Few bands dont drop off in quality after 2-3 good albums, and the level of their drop off is also subjective as many of their fans still received their later albums well. They were different and more experimental, away from their original material which theyd earned at that point.

IF you suggest they didn't rip off other bands material or that their lyrics were very good, I would ask compared to which major other band?  Which other major 90/00's rock act were bigger plagiarists?

I'm a fan of oasis especially early material, they are the last properly seminal british rock act, in a small arena they would be a brilliant live act, but they have their weaknesses and the lyrics and originality of the music are major ones.
markmywords

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
Quote
Its the 40th best selling studio album of all time, which Id class as one of the best selling albums, but other people would have different levels. 

This is another thing, oasis sales gets overplayed by a lot of people (noel included) for some reason

Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them
Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 01:14:58 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
This is another thing, oasis sales gets overplayed by a lot of people (noel included) for some reason

Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards say hi.
markmywords

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 01:27:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:14:58 pm
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards say hi.

I prefer the rolling stones music, but oasis had more no.1 singles, more multi platinum albums, morning glory may have sold more albums than the stones studio albums put together.  Oasis benefitted from not releasing at the same time as beatles/led zep etc and having 20 yrs of relative dead air following their  demise
Riquende

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 01:37:31 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:56:51 am

How much are tickets for the Ace Of Bass reunion?

Didn't you see The Sign?
mikey_LFC

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 01:51:47 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:49:28 am
IF you suggest they didn't rip off other bands material or that their lyrics were very good, I would ask compared to which major other band?  Which other major 90/00's rock act were bigger plagiarists?

I'm a fan of oasis especially early material, they are the last properly seminal british rock act, in a small arena they would be a brilliant live act, but they have their weaknesses and the lyrics and originality of the music are major ones.

I dont have to argue whether their hits were plagiarised, because if they were theyd have awarded the writing credits to the other side either originally or following action. Any hot, that is suspected of plagiarism goes through the courts because musicians arent shy about chucking the word around, and yet how many times has it happened to Oasis vs other artists?

As for their lyrics, Im not arguing their special, just shite is an overstatement and its fair to say they resonate with a large number of people in some way.
telekon

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 02:57:38 pm
Quote from: mattD on September  6, 2024, 06:04:33 pm
Definitely Maybe (and their b-sides collection) is much better than Morning Glory.

I actually had a listen to it the other day. Not for me. Apart from the pronunciation of actiiiiuuun suunshhieeeeeuune on Cigarettes&Alcohol.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 06:02:36 pm
I bet she shit herself, bless her  ;D  bastards ( Gigsberg) weren't going to refund either.

Quote
Pensioner accidentally pays £2,700 for Oasis tickets

A 79-year-old woman trying to surprise her granddaughter with tickets to see Oasis at Wembley said she was "devastated" to discover she had paid £2,700 by mistake.

Elizabeth Buxton from Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, thought she was buying two tickets at £90 each from the online marketplace Gigsberg.

Gigsberg, which is not one of the official resale sites for the re-formed band's 2025 concerts, said "all prices were clearly shown at the time of the checkout" and that Mrs Buxton had purchased two tickets at £1,100 each plus fees.

Although it only issues refunds for cancelled events or missing tickets, the company told Mrs Buxton it would "make an exception" and provide a full refund.

Oasis have said the "only official resale platforms" are Twickets and Ticketmaster fan-to-fan and tickets purchased elsewhere would be "cancelled".

Mrs Buxton was using her mobile phone to look for tickets on Ticketmaster on 2 September, when a link to Gigsberg popped up advertising the same event.

She said: "Ive been on Ticketmaster for years, weve been to see the likes of Adele  I'm not stupid.

"I clicked on the Gigsberg page and I ordered two tickets and gave my bank details.

"The next day, I looked at my phone and saw £2,700 was pending from my bank account. I dont know how it even happened. Its actually devastating, to put myself in debt for that amount of money."

Mrs Buxton and her husband, Thomas, 81, are both on the state pension and she said there was no way they could afford to spend that kind of money.

She said her granddaughter had "tried to sort it" with the company but at first they "refused to give a refund".

"My granddaughter went ballistic. She said, Nan I know you were thinking of me, but you should never have done that,'" said Mrs Buxton.

A spokesperson for Gigsberg said it was a "secondary ticket marketplace" and therefore the "tickets were purchased from a private individual", meaning they could not be cancelled.

"As stated in our terms and conditions, all sales on our site are final, a refund will not be issued unless the event is cancelled or the seller fails to provide the tickets bought by the buyer before the event starts."

However Gigsberg - after being contacted by the BBC - informed Mrs Buxton "our management has made an exception and we will fully refund you".
red_Mark1980

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 07:09:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:02:36 pm
I bet she shit herself, bless her  ;D  bastards ( Gigsberg) weren't going to refund either.


The brothers Grim should have done.
Son of Spion

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:37:31 pm
Didn't you see The Sign?
Very good.  :D
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 01:51:47 pm
I dont have to argue whether their hits were plagiarised, because if they were theyd have awarded the writing credits to the other side either originally or following action. Any hot, that is suspected of plagiarism goes through the courts because musicians arent shy about chucking the word around, and yet how many times has it happened to Oasis vs other artists?

As for their lyrics, Im not arguing their special, just shite is an overstatement and its fair to say they resonate with a large number of people in some way.

Exhibit A: plagiarism - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yDQqKtYLNG4
Noel admits to being fond of ripping off other songs. Hes quite brazen about it.

Exhibit B: lyrics - Slowly walking down the hall, faster than a cannonball. Where were you when we were getting high

I could fill a page with other terrible oasis lyrics (even from songs I quite like). Noel has even said they dont mean anything. I like plenty of bands with shit lyrics. Some of Radioheads are shocking, for example.

Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them

The spice girls were/are bigger in the uk than oasis. Probably had a bigger cultural impact too. Queen are probably more universally loved too. Elton John has broad appeal.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 09:19:49 am
Did anyone get a ballot invite overnight?
Schmarn

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 09:31:08 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:19:49 am
Did anyone get a ballot invite overnight?

Yeah I did even though I missed the presale sign up. They must have recorded everyone who joined the queue.

Only prepared to pay face value so doubt Ill get any.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 09:39:43 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:31:08 am
Yeah I did even though I missed the presale sign up. They must have recorded everyone who joined the queue.

Only prepared to pay face value so doubt Ill get any.

Ah you're lucky. I didn't get one :( even though I was signed in on Ticketmaster. My partner got one though
Red Viper

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 09:46:42 am
Got a ballot invite but won't be paying their dynamic prices so doubt I'll get any.
Schmarn

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 09:54:14 am »

Its a one day registration window ending tonight. Have registered but need to click on a confirmation email that hasnt arrived yet.
RedSince86

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 10:08:51 am
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
This is another thing, oasis sales gets overplayed by a lot of people (noel included) for some reason

Oasis were IMO the 2nd biggest british act (in the UK) after the beatles, but they were never the biggest band in the world as many claim, if you don't crack the US, you ain't the biggest, yes they had a jaunty hit single in wonderwall, but if they want to play a stadium tour in the biggest music market in the world, they would have to beg bono or chris martin if they could sing some back vox for them
PInk Floyd's DSOTM was in the Billboard top 100 albums for over 700 consecutive weeks.

After The Beatles it's Led Zep, The Stones and Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mack, Coldplay :-X, The Clash, Radiohead, i reckon in that order, even bands like Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Depeche Mode, The Cure had way bigger success than Oasis stateside.

Oasis got Kids to broaden their horizons music wise, and made music exciting post Stone Roses, i was a bit young but reading between that time of the late 80's Roses to Definitely Maybe, it was Suede, The Shoegazing scene, pretty slim pickings guitar music wise.


