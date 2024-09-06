Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.



They never really broke America but were big most other places.Whats the Story is one of the best selling albums of all time. Though Be Here Now charted better across the world as follow ups often do, but has sold less over time.Be Here Now topped the charts in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Europe in general, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Zimbabwe, to name but a few.Everywhere else it hit 2 or 3, including 2 in the US.But it isnt really the point. They are bigger in Britain than elsewhere; and theres a reason for it.They captured the zeitgeist just right in the UK, and I feel they represented a culture that was rarely represented in the UK. Blur were the art school graduates, the band of the critics for the most part, whereas Oasis were the band of the people. When people talk down about Oasis, it rings with much of the same way they talk down about football supporters. Obviously this isnt the case for everyone, but much of the criticism comes across as classist.People dislike Liam but he is himself and not a polished public speaker like many public figures become. The combative front of a working class, city kid could be so many people in this country, in Manchester, Liverpool, London or wherever else, it could be so many of the people on this forum, really. For me, they represent the true face of Britain more so than however else we like to represent ourselves in the media. Too much of the world they see our royalty, our posh actors, bumbling politicians, and thats what Britain is represented by, but our music scene often demonstrates to the world our true selves, and few are truer to this than Oasis.Much of the coverage from critics of the music scene demands polished perfection, musicians whove come through a system, who have a specific type of mastery and deliver artistic performances. Oasis dont do this, but what they do deliver is valuable nonetheless.