Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.



Guess it would depend which part of USA you're in.In Boston,the Britpop thing was pretty big with the indie/alternative types mid 90's/early 2000's,Oasis played a 2,500 seater venue in 95, mate went and thought they were dull live.Think they did push into the more mainstream music with Wonderwall,i lost what little interest i had in them at that point...Blur were better...