« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 209777 times)

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:36:30 pm
Morning Glory was a good album. Everything else, including their personalities, nah.

Definitely Maybe (and their b-sides collection) is much better than Morning Glory.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 06:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  3, 2024, 10:33:42 pm
Are Oasis that big outside of the UK and Commonwealth? I have friends from different parts of Europe who have never heard of them. And they're the right age as well. I used to live in the US and don't remember them getting much radio airtime back in their heyday.
 
Guess it would depend which part of USA you're in.In Boston,the Britpop thing was pretty big with the indie/alternative types mid 90's/early 2000's,Oasis played a 2,500 seater venue in 95, mate went and thought they were dull live.Think they did push into the more mainstream music with Wonderwall,i lost what little interest i had in them at that point...Blur were better... :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 