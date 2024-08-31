« previous next »
Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

alonsoisared

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 31, 2024, 07:54:20 pm
Can't decide whether to feel pissed off about it or just accept it was always going to be like it- Noel has always been clear that any comeback would have to be worth a lot of money and the way these sales have worked with the dynamic pricing reflects that. It's a money grab but then it was always going to be so...I think it's quite telling that since the announcement, there's been no interviews or anything. One moody looking picture and radio silence, no sign of them actually being happy to be back together.

I imagine more dates will get added and hopefully those of us who missed out today will get in eventually and hopefully for face value...

I do wonder how many people must've tried in the end. Must've been far beyond even the Knebworth gigs in the 90's? Dublin was at over 500 thousand waiting this morning (admittedly plenty would've been people looking to see what to expect for the later sales in the UK) and the Cardiff ones I got put to the back off after getting kicked out were over 250,000. Not to mention the people queuing for the queue. Insane numbers.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 31, 2024, 10:39:39 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on August 31, 2024, 09:59:25 am
I'm so happy for you
Quote from: Circa1892 on August 31, 2024, 10:00:57 am
Nice one
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 31, 2024, 10:01:42 am
Congrats! (you scumbag)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 31, 2024, 10:02:50 am
Cheers pal, I tried for you but no luck here.

Let me know your bank details and Ill sort you out.
Quote from: lionel_messias on August 31, 2024, 10:09:24 am
Congrats, we're sooooo happy for you!

[To wife: could you drive me to A&E, I may have stabbed somewhere in my lower torso]
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 31, 2024, 10:12:48 am
:thumbup

Now kindly fuck off :P
;D Sorry. I was genuinely buzzing after we got through and made it.

Shit for those that spent all morning on Ticketmaster website for nothing. It's a really shit process and website. I was close to giving up. I signed in early and was in waiting room from pretty much 8.20am. My family members logged in afterwards and were in the top 10k for queue whilst I was around 85000!

Hope any sod that tries to make money out of selling tickets onwards gets nothing.

Cheers to Qston for his help. Top person!
Legs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
August 31, 2024, 11:15:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2024, 07:09:37 pm
Any whispers about the supporting acts ?

Id say Blossoms and Courteeners are very very likely.

Kasabian are also friends of them so maybe those too.

Fontaines DC in Dublin ?
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 12:09:24 am
Dynamic pricing will stay unless its legislated against. But the implications of legislation will be a cluster fuck as the live music industry will be asking why hotels and transport companies can still do it.

Oasis have sold out all their shows which shows their dynamic price structure, while completely immoral and disrespectful to their fans, read the market correctly.
Rob Dylan

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 09:42:22 am
Quote from: thejbs on September  1, 2024, 12:09:24 am
Dynamic pricing will stay unless its legislated against. But the implications of legislation will be a cluster fuck as the live music industry will be asking why hotels and transport companies can still do it.

Oasis have sold out all their shows which shows their dynamic price structure, while completely immoral and disrespectful to their fans, read the market correctly.

They would've sold them all out anyway, even without dynamic pricing. And they can't compare this scenario to hotels or flights, as those are not one-off events, and you always have a choice of multiple dates / times / hotels / airlines / airports, there's always a cheap deal available somewhere.
Red-Soldier

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 09:44:31 am
Quote from: thejbs on September  1, 2024, 12:09:24 am
Dynamic pricing will stay unless its legislated against. But the implications of legislation will be a cluster fuck as the live music industry will be asking why hotels and transport companies can still do it.

Oasis have sold out all their shows which shows their dynamic price structure, while completely immoral and disrespectful to their fans, read the market correctly.

Exactly.  They wouldn't be doing it, otherwise.  Lots of mugs out there willing to pay those prices, so why not. 
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 10:22:37 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  1, 2024, 09:42:22 am
They would've sold them all out anyway, even without dynamic pricing. And they can't compare this scenario to hotels or flights, as those are not one-off events, and you always have a choice of multiple dates / times / hotels / airlines / airports, there's always a cheap deal available somewhere.

Of course they would. But you're missing my point. They believed the market was there for 10% of their fans (the usual amount for dynamic pricing) to pay 3x the price for tickets, and they were right.  So, in Dublin for example, they've sold 80,000 tickets but are probably getting the same as what they'd get for selling 96-100k at normal prices. 

It's completely immoral and shows utter contempt for their fans. And as I said previously, if a member of the public tried to sell a ticket for 4-5 times the price it was originally listed at, they could get 2 years in jail. 

And you can compare it to hotels and flights. Even though there are a lot of them, Flights and hotel bookings are also one-off events.  If you need one at a certain time (for example, to go and see a concert or football match) the hotels and airlines will price accordingly. They also make tickets more expensive if there are only a few remaining.
jillc

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 10:29:16 am
Quote from: thejbs on September  1, 2024, 12:09:24 am
Dynamic pricing will stay unless its legislated against. But the implications of legislation will be a cluster fuck as the live music industry will be asking why hotels and transport companies can still do it.

Oasis have sold out all their shows which shows their dynamic price structure, while completely immoral and disrespectful to their fans, read the market correctly.

It's exactly why I will no longer go the bigger venues. I only ever did it a couple of times and came back mostly unimpressed with the experience. But as has been said elsewhere people will be desperate so will pay whatever.
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 10:53:24 am
Quote from: jillc on September  1, 2024, 10:29:16 am
It's exactly why I will no longer go the bigger venues. I only ever did it a couple of times and came back mostly unimpressed with the experience. But as has been said elsewhere people will be desperate so will pay whatever.

I do marketing for a 1000cap venue and we're seeing more bands do pricing tiers at that level. But generally speaking, they offer decent value and can include getting to watch soundchecks and meeting the band. For big fans of an artist, that is a wonderful experience.
owens_2k

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 10:58:49 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 31, 2024, 10:30:45 am
is that the friday or saturday mate?
The Saturday that was.

Heard of people getting decent tickets hours after I got those restricted view ones so not sure what's gone on
Billy The Kid

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 12:22:27 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on August 31, 2024, 02:46:29 pm
How are ticket master allowed to put an already exorbitant 150 point ticket up to 350 and then moan about touts. Oasis said they'd be checking and cancelling touted tickets but what's the difference

I was listening to Newstalk radio earlier (a station here in Ireland). They had a former executive from Ticketmaster on to shed some light on the price gouging and what led to the server crash. I genuinely couldn't believe what I was hearing. He basically excused the "dynamic pricing" on the grounds that airlines and hotels do the very same thing (like that makes it fucking ok). He then inferred that fans are at fault for the inflated prices because they essentially determine the market value of the tickets. I.E if one group of fans start paying 450 a ticket then everyone else will have to match that price. Fucking obfuscating non-apologetic shit-bag twat

I said on here the other day that I've no real issue with Noel and Liam wanting one last pay check. At the end of the day, it's their cash cow to milk and good luck to them. I think the thing that's starting to gall people is the fact it's becoming shamelessly obvious that this is ALL about money and very little to do with giving back to the fans. The announcement was basically a few teaser Tweets and Instagram posts, followed by a list of the gig dates, followed by when the tickets go on sale, followed by shameless price hikes, followed by "too fucking bad if you didn't get one", followed by radio silence

I did initially think about going to see them, but they can get fucked now.
Fordy

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 12:54:40 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 31, 2024, 07:54:20 pm
Can't decide whether to feel pissed off about it or just accept it was always going to be like it- Noel has always been clear that any comeback would have to be worth a lot of money and the way these sales have worked with the dynamic pricing reflects that. It's a money grab but then it was always going to be so...I think it's quite telling that since the announcement, there's been no interviews or anything. One moody looking picture and radio silence, no sign of them actually being happy to be back together.

I imagine more dates will get added and hopefully those of us who missed out today will get in eventually and hopefully for face value...

I do wonder how many people must've tried in the end. Must've been far beyond even the Knebworth gigs in the 90's? Dublin was at over 500 thousand waiting this morning (admittedly plenty would've been people looking to see what to expect for the later sales in the UK) and the Cardiff ones I got put to the back off after getting kicked out were over 250,000. Not to mention the people queuing for the queue. Insane numbers.

The reunion was always going to make plenty of money. Oasis have done excellent in keeping the band alive through marketing and having this kind of WWE brothers fall out (I never believed that by the way). A reunion was always going to be on the cards.

No one cares if they make 400 or 800 million from this but the way the tickets have been handled has been a complete mess. The pre sale was pointless. It now seems like the pre sale was all about a way of finding out how  quickly and how much they would be selling for on the 3rd party websites.

Then on general sale it seems like See Tickets and Giggs & Tours were just used as cover up for Ticketmaster to basically play their games. A mean suggesting people are a bot and suspending their account is a complete joke considering you had to have an account in the first place.

Oasis are in danger this is going to backfire on them as it seems like they wont to bring out an album, so why piss off fans. If it was a fair ticketing system no one would be fussed if they missed out but the way it was all handled its so bad on the band currently. Oasis need to do the right thing and extend their tour.

damomad

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 01:00:39 pm
I pick up a loaf of bread from a shop shelf, take it towards the till and stand in a queue. While I stand in the queue the price triples. Checkout person says "it's dynamic pricing mate, you look desperate and you'll probably pay it. And if you do then our theory is correct. Airlines and Hotels do it so fair's fair."

They can argue about airlines and hotels but they don't make you sit in a queue of nearly half a million people first. It's price gouging, and the band are completely complicit.
S

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 01:05:23 pm
Quote from: Fordy on September  1, 2024, 12:54:40 pm
The reunion was always going to make plenty of money. Oasis have done excellent in keeping the band alive through marketing and having this kind of WWE brothers fall out (I never believed that by the way). A reunion was always going to be on the cards.
I 100% believe that they had a huge bust up that led to the band breaking up. I imagine they privately reconciled a long time ago now though, and have basically been stirring the pot ever since.
Son of Spion

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 01:19:25 pm
I've no idea if the bust-up was genuine or not, but playing the 'feud' out in public for years and years pretty much guaranteed this hysteria when they did inevitably reform for their final big payout.

Some might say it was all part of the master plan.
QC

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 01:41:57 pm
Rumours of further release dates in the Mail.
thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 01:43:15 pm
Quote from: damomad on September  1, 2024, 01:00:39 pm
I pick up a loaf of bread from a shop shelf, take it towards the till and stand in a queue. While I stand in the queue the price triples. Checkout person says "it's dynamic pricing mate, you look desperate and you'll probably pay it. And if you do then our theory is correct. Airlines and Hotels do it so fair's fair."

They can argue about airlines and hotels but they don't make you sit in a queue of nearly half a million people first. It's price gouging, and the band are completely complicit.

But what hotels have done is cancel peoples bookings and put them up for sale again at an inflated price. And airlines are worse than ticket companies for slapping on optional fees that sometimes work out more than the ticket price itself.
Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 01:54:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  1, 2024, 01:19:25 pm
I've no idea if the bust-up was genuine or not, but playing the 'feud' out in public for years and years pretty much guaranteed this hysteria when they did inevitably reform for their final big payout.

Some might say it was all part of the master plan.


Nah.

I quite like Liam Gallagher but hes hardly the kind of person youd want to be relying on to keep a massive secret worth potentially millions of pounds for 15 years.

If that was the plan it would have come out by now.
Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 02:24:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  1, 2024, 01:19:25 pm
I've no idea if the bust-up was genuine or not, but playing the 'feud' out in public for years and years pretty much guaranteed this hysteria when they did inevitably reform for their final big payout.

Some might say it was all part of the master plan.
Little By Little, you could be right.
Fordy

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 02:28:47 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on September  1, 2024, 01:54:25 pm

Nah.

I quite like Liam Gallagher but hes hardly the kind of person youd want to be relying on to keep a massive secret worth potentially millions of pounds for 15 years.

If that was the plan it would have come out by now.

Of course.

He was making around 25m each year from Oasis anyway. Just sit back watch how much other bands etc are making from tours reunions etc then strike.

Taylor Swift was the bench mark I would have thought. The timing makes perfect sense and you would be a fool to open your mouth and say thats the plan.
Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 02:36:30 pm
Quote from: Fordy on September  1, 2024, 02:28:47 pm
Of course.

He was making around 25m each year from Oasis anyway. Just sit back watch how much other bands etc are making from tours reunions etc then strike.

Taylor Swift was the bench mark I would have thought. The timing makes perfect sense and you would be a fool to open your mouth and say thats the plan.

Hes just got no self control though, I can relate to that as Im similar in some ways.

If Th weed been some pre conceived plan to return it would have been leaked.

At most there will have been a mutual kind of understanding that to might happen in the future.
KC7

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
September 1, 2024, 07:56:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  1, 2024, 01:19:25 pm
I've no idea if the bust-up was genuine or not, but playing the 'feud' out in public for years and years pretty much guaranteed this hysteria when they did inevitably reform for their final big payout.

Some might say it was all part of the master plan.

They were at each others throats when the band was active though, and if anything being apart has seen the feud die down as there are far less incidents.

Although I like Liam alot more than Noel, Liam is the one who could start an argument in an empty room. It cannot be easy working with that type of character. Noel has always been the more professional of the two, and as he says he finally had enough. Liam didn't care who he was talking to which was probably to the detriment of the band in terms of PR. Remember watching him on TRL live presented by Carson Daly, and when asked how he was responded "God like". I found it hilarious, but for many others it was what a tit. They weren't a slick operation like so many bands; you couldn't see them donning matching suits or speaking in a calculated manner. Think their 'what you see is what you get' persona is partly why they became so big but also why many cannot stand them.

In a poll last year they came 15th for acts people would most like to see live so they will have known the demand is still there.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11996865/Rock-band-Queen-tops-time-list-artists-Britons-love-live-beating-Ed-Sheeran.html

Like The Beatles they defined an era.
Statto Red

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 08:35:14 am
Been watching the Supersonic documentary movie, which is a good watch, & hilarious at times, it goes through the years from the beginning to the Knebworth gig, it's watchable even if you're not a fan of the band, it's that belligerent attitude they have why many cannot stand them.
Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 10:07:51 am
Youve got to laugh at the likes of Twickets taking the moral high ground on this dont buy off touts, well have to tickets available at FV only.

Their idea of Face Value is charging a percentage based booking fee depending on the cost of the ticket, so 2 of the dynamic pricing standing tickets have fees of over £138.

If theyre that arsed about stopping touting then charge a flat fee per ticket as its presumably no more work for them to resell a £400 ticket than it is a £50 ticket, or better still, as a gesture of goodwill and a middle finger to the surge pricing, resell any tickets over £400 without a booking fee and then make a stand to try and stop this shit, rather than taking the most expensive tickets and charging even more expensive fees on top to resell them.

Honestly, rats the lot of them.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 10:13:52 am
Twickets have a massive bot problem as well. The number of times I've had a notification for a gig on there, clicked it within seconds of receiving the email and the ticket is already in someone's basket and remains there for 20-30 minutes is insane. The touts are all over it and its those who'll be paying those prices then immediately putting them onto Stubhub/Viagogo at an even higher price due to the fees Twickets put on
jackh

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 10:55:32 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:13:52 am
Twickets have a massive bot problem as well. The number of times I've had a notification for a gig on there, clicked it within seconds of receiving the email and the ticket is already in someone's basket and remains there for 20-30 minutes is insane. The touts are all over it and its those who'll be paying those prices then immediately putting them onto Stubhub/Viagogo at an even higher price due to the fees Twickets put on

I assure you that's actually just because I never have any clue what my Paypal password is and end up locking my account every time I go to use it on Twickets ;D
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
;D

I still have all the Blink-182 email alerts I got from Twickets that had the same situation, hundreds of them, and yet still ended up getting them for less than face value through the AXS resale function the day before the gig. I'm hoping it'll be the same here although not for less than face value I imagine.
Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 11:43:15 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
;D

I still have all the Blink-182 email alerts I got from Twickets that had the same situation, hundreds of them, and yet still ended up getting them for less than face value through the AXS resale function the day before the gig. I'm hoping it'll be the same here although not for less than face value I imagine.

May well be.

Im convinced the issue with a lot of this stuff is social media - I think theres a decent proportion of people who want tickets to these massively hyped events so that they can post a screenshot of the booking confirmation on social media for clout.

This is not meant in some gatekeeping way at all, Ive no issue with anyone wanting to watch any band, the Chloe 21 year old from Widnes who only knows Wonderwall is just nonsense. That said, Ive been quite a bit Oasis fan since they were around initially, Ive been to watch Liam 4 times since they split, tickets have always sold out but theyve not been that hard to come by. I rarely speak to people who are huge Oasis fans and Ive not heard that many people clamouring for a reunion, its obviously been there but its not been some relentless demand for it.

Where Im going with this is that not sure that the millions of people who logged on for tickets are all that arsed, hype breeds hype and when people sort of sit down and think about it I do think the buyers remorse will kick in when they realise theyve spent (for example in my case, £506 on 3 tickets,) most will need hotels, food etc - for people like me who love Oasis its no issue but Im not sure theres 5 Wembley stadiumss worth plus all the other gigs who feel the same way.

Ive always said this and I maintain it that anyone who desperately wants to see them and is willing to potentially go to their second or third choice venue will get a ticket.
jackh

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 12:03:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:43:15 am
May well be.

Im convinced the issue with a lot of this stuff is social media - I think theres a decent proportion of people who want tickets to these massively hyped events so that they can post a screenshot of the booking confirmation on social media for clout.

This is not meant in some gatekeeping way at all, Ive no issue with anyone wanting to watch any band, the Chloe 21 year old from Widnes who only knows Wonderwall is just nonsense. That said, Ive been quite a bit Oasis fan since they were around initially, Ive been to watch Liam 4 times since they split, tickets have always sold out but theyve not been that hard to come by. I rarely speak to people who are huge Oasis fans and Ive not heard that many people clamouring for a reunion, its obviously been there but its not been some relentless demand for it.

Where Im going with this is that not sure that the millions of people who logged on for tickets are all that arsed, hype breeds hype and when people sort of sit down and think about it I do think the buyers remorse will kick in when they realise theyve spent (for example in my case, £506 on 3 tickets,) most will need hotels, food etc - for people like me who love Oasis its no issue but Im not sure theres 5 Wembley stadiumss worth plus all the other gigs who feel the same way.

Ive always said this and I maintain it that anyone who desperately wants to see them and is willing to potentially go to their second or third choice venue will get a ticket.

Yeah, I know some people who were at least trying for tickets and I was very surprised - again, not intending to sound gatekeeper-y, but there does seem to be a lot of simply getting involved due to the hype.
Nick110581

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
Dynamic pricing will have been agreed by the band.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
Dynamic pricing will have been agreed by the band.

Aye



thejbs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 06:46:44 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
Dynamic pricing will have been agreed by the band.

Its crazy the mental gymnastics going on to exonerate the band, while pointing vitriol at the promoters and TM.
Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 09:21:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
Dynamic pricing will have been agreed by the band.
The band or the Gallagher's?
I doubt the band will get a big slice of the Gallagher cake.
Only Me

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Ha ha ha.

You know what they say:

If it looks like a greedy Manc c*nt, acts like a greedy Manc c*nt, and smells like a greedy Manc c*nt.

Why are you even surprised? Anyone forking out over three ton to watch these dickheads deserves a lot of things, but sympathy aint one of them.

Lol, as I believe the nineties Britpop cool kids say. 😁.
sheepfest

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
Today at 01:38:33 am
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Ha ha ha.

You know what they say:

If it looks like a greedy Manc c*nt, acts like a greedy Manc c*nt, and smells like a greedy Manc c*nt.

Why are you even surprised? Anyone forking out over three ton to watch these dickheads deserves a lot of things, but sympathy aint one of them.

Lol, as I believe the nineties Britpop cool kids say. 😁.
Seen Noel in the old main stand before they became the 115 cheating twats. Strutted out of a lounge as if he was loved, into a packed and for those who remember narrow lower main stand, to the chorus of you manc bastard.

Sad twat was not amused.
