



I still have all the Blink-182 email alerts I got from Twickets that had the same situation, hundreds of them, and yet still ended up getting them for less than face value through the AXS resale function the day before the gig. I'm hoping it'll be the same here although not for less than face value I imagine.



May well be.Im convinced the issue with a lot of this stuff is social media - I think theres a decent proportion of people who want tickets to these massively hyped events so that they can post a screenshot of the booking confirmation on social media for clout.This is not meant in some gatekeeping way at all, Ive no issue with anyone wanting to watch any band, the Chloe 21 year old from Widnes who only knows Wonderwall is just nonsense. That said, Ive been quite a bit Oasis fan since they were around initially, Ive been to watch Liam 4 times since they split, tickets have always sold out but theyve not been that hard to come by. I rarely speak to people who are huge Oasis fans and Ive not heard that many people clamouring for a reunion, its obviously been there but its not been some relentless demand for it.Where Im going with this is that not sure that the millions of people who logged on for tickets are all that arsed, hype breeds hype and when people sort of sit down and think about it I do think the buyers remorse will kick in when they realise theyve spent (for example in my case, £506 on 3 tickets,) most will need hotels, food etc - for people like me who love Oasis its no issue but Im not sure theres 5 Wembley stadiumss worth plus all the other gigs who feel the same way.Ive always said this and I maintain it that anyone who desperately wants to see them and is willing to potentially go to their second or third choice venue will get a ticket.