Can't decide whether to feel pissed off about it or just accept it was always going to be like it- Noel has always been clear that any comeback would have to be worth a lot of money and the way these sales have worked with the dynamic pricing reflects that. It's a money grab but then it was always going to be so...I think it's quite telling that since the announcement, there's been no interviews or anything. One moody looking picture and radio silence, no sign of them actually being happy to be back together.



I imagine more dates will get added and hopefully those of us who missed out today will get in eventually and hopefully for face value...



I do wonder how many people must've tried in the end. Must've been far beyond even the Knebworth gigs in the 90's? Dublin was at over 500 thousand waiting this morning (admittedly plenty would've been people looking to see what to expect for the later sales in the UK) and the Cardiff ones I got put to the back off after getting kicked out were over 250,000. Not to mention the people queuing for the queue. Insane numbers.