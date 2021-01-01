« previous next »
Can't decide whether to feel pissed off about it or just accept it was always going to be like it- Noel has always been clear that any comeback would have to be worth a lot of money and the way these sales have worked with the dynamic pricing reflects that. It's a money grab but then it was always going to be so...I think it's quite telling that since the announcement, there's been no interviews or anything. One moody looking picture and radio silence, no sign of them actually being happy to be back together.

I imagine more dates will get added and hopefully those of us who missed out today will get in eventually and hopefully for face value...

I do wonder how many people must've tried in the end. Must've been far beyond even the Knebworth gigs in the 90's? Dublin was at over 500 thousand waiting this morning (admittedly plenty would've been people looking to see what to expect for the later sales in the UK) and the Cardiff ones I got put to the back off after getting kicked out were over 250,000. Not to mention the people queuing for the queue. Insane numbers.
;D Sorry. I was genuinely buzzing after we got through and made it.

Shit for those that spent all morning on Ticketmaster website for nothing. It's a really shit process and website. I was close to giving up. I signed in early and was in waiting room from pretty much 8.20am. My family members logged in afterwards and were in the top 10k for queue whilst I was around 85000!

Hope any sod that tries to make money out of selling tickets onwards gets nothing.

Cheers to Qston for his help. Top person!
Any whispers about the supporting acts ?

Id say Blossoms and Courteeners are very very likely.

Kasabian are also friends of them so maybe those too.

Fontaines DC in Dublin ?
