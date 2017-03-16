Got 3 for 25 July Wembley.



What I would say is when you get to the front and click find seats you then get that annoying wheel thing where it spins for ages, doesnt find the seat then tells you theres an error. I had to do that about 20 times before it eventually basketed them - DO NOT CLICK REFRESH I did that and it kicked me out - luckily had 2 queue places and two entries onto the site so it didnt matter but you need to wait for it to fail to get the tickets, try again and keep doing it until it baskets them.



Genuinely makes Liverpools ticket system seem competent.