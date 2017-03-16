« previous next »
anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 10:15:41 am »
Literally gone down 8k places in 75 minutes...



Matt S

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 10:16:51 am »
I've nearly cracked less than 100k people ahead of me. The others I know havent even managed to load the queue.


alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
The queue seems to be moving a bit faster this last quarter of an hour...don't think it's a good sign  :-\


keano7

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
Server stopped responding on G&T and SeeTickets. Giving up now, waste of time!



anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 10:25:04 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:19:02 am
The queue seems to be moving a bit faster this last quarter of an hour...don't think it's a good sign  :-\
My thoughts exactly... gone down 2.5k in 10 minutes..



owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
So I was instantly put in queue position 4500 for Cardiff and it took about an hour to get down to 1 and then through but somehow the only tickets that were left were restricted seats.

Not sure how that works out.

Got 4 in U34


Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:52:10 am
Isn't it just?! Tried blagging it saying they didn't have enough money in their account then made up another excuse when I said you should have called me and I'd have paid. The amount of times I've helped this guy out with LFC ticket sales as well!


Mingebag thread vibes.





Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 10:29:54 am »
Got 3 for 25 July Wembley.

What I would say is when you get to the front and click find seats you then get that annoying wheel thing where it spins for ages, doesnt find the seat then tells you theres an error. I had to do that about 20 times before it eventually basketed them - DO NOT CLICK REFRESH I did that and it kicked me out - luckily had 2 queue places and two entries onto the site so it didnt matter but you need to wait for it to fail to get the tickets, try again and keep doing it until it baskets them.

Genuinely makes Liverpools ticket system seem competent.


alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 10:30:45 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 10:25:08 am
So I was instantly put in queue position 4500 for Cardiff and it took about an hour to get down to 1 and then through but somehow the only tickets that were left were restricted seats.

Not sure how that works out.

Got 4 in U34
is that the friday or saturday mate?


Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:11:14 am
I remember Woodstock.

I was lying in a septic tank for 15 hours with 2 Vietnam vets and a bag of Special K.

A murdered man left me two tickets we had to carve out from his cadaver with a rusty knife. It was mad.

I cant top that 😂😂😂😂


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
Seetickets appears to have died now :D


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 10:36:51 am »
Just keep getting the we Can't find the tickets you searched for message.. even when selecting 1



keano7

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:34:52 am
Seetickets appears to have died now :D
Its embarrassing. We all knew this would happen. Why bother selling them on sites which have never had the server capacity to cope with extremely high demand.



Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 10:38:46 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:36:51 am
Just keep getting the we Can't find the tickets you searched for message.. even when selecting 1

Keep trying - its the same as refreshing the Anfield hall map, you just have to hope you click the button as someone drops one out of their basket


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:36:51 am
Just keep getting the we Can't find the tickets you searched for message.. even when selecting 1

Similar to LFC, keep trying as some will drop back from baskets etc.


Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:34:52 am
Seetickets appears to have died now :D

I genuinely dont think anyone has got a ticket off them.


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
Now getting an Error has occured, couldn't reserve message..



archie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:34:52 am
Seetickets appears to have died now :D

Hasn't worked all morning, along with gigs and tours. Don't know anyone who's managed to get on those sites.


Birdontheshirt

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
Got 1 for Manchester.  Wouldnt give me more than 1, so decided to take that rather than getting none. 



frag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
We got to the front and then said session suspended.


Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 11:04:45 am »
My daughter got 4 about half and hour ago - was quite funny reading the whatsapp thread from around 7 this morning.







Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: archie on Today at 11:01:44 am
Hasn't worked all morning, along with gigs and tours. Don't know anyone who's managed to get on those sites.

Surely those sites are actually peoples only chance of getting one now.


lfcrule6times

  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 11:09:19 am »
Managed to get two in Cardiff this morning after a queue of 5900. Kept declining one of my credit cards so lost a pair luckily got another but up in the gods somewhere. Ins in!



anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:04:51 am
Surely those sites are actually peoples only chance of getting one now.
If they come back online and actually have any tickets.. was on that holding page whilst in the ticketmaster queue then it died


