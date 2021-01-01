I actually don't think I'd want to see them now. I can't stand what Oasis (and other similar bands) gigs became.



On edge and three quarters of the crowd on Lemo covered in piss. Not for me ta



Was there too. Think we beat Bolton on the day of the gig.



My mate was seeing a Leeds fan at the time and they'd beat United in the early kick off.



Strange how you retain that information



Without doubt my favourite band through my teen years - was only 7yo when it was released WTSMG was probably the first recorded music I took an active interest in, and I remember being excited the day that we picked up a copy of Be Here Now. Was obsessed. Saw then four times overall - LCCC in 2002, City in 2005, Echo in 2008, and Heaton Park in 2009.Ultimately feel the same as this, though - I've taken an interest and had a nosey of this thread and social media excitement this week, but haven't even considered attempting to pick up tickets. Would love to want to as I'm sure the buzz of elements of it will be amazing, but overall I just don't think it appeals to me. Who knows, perhaps I'll be keeping an eye out for spares on Twickets net summer!Could have posted this word-for-word myself, and might even have done so at some point in the past! I was there as a 14yo will a mate from school who was a United fan - enjoyed seeing the early result come through, and then keeping an eye on the big screen for ours later in the day. A Milan Baros brace in a 3-2 or 3-1 win I think?