Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 09:39:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:30:20 am
must admit Ive never snorted edge

Right. I meant I'd be on edge because you're constantly thinking some fucking dick is going to lash a cup of piss at you or start a fight.

These gigs got worse and worse over time. For some people it's a laugh and helps them pretend they are still 21.

For some of us who've decided they actually prefer being a little more mature they became a shit show
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 09:48:38 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:27:40 am
I actually don't think I'd want to see them now. I can't stand what Oasis (and other similar bands) gigs became.

On edge and three quarters of the crowd on Lemo covered in piss. Not for me ta

Yeah this is my problem too.

I saw them in 2002 at Lancashire County Cricket Club supported by Richard Ashcroft. The music was great, but the amount of drug-fuelled, piss throwing dickheads really caught me by surprise and I said I'd never go and see them in a park / festival setting ever again, and their 15 year absence hasn't changed my mind.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 09:51:35 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:39:51 am
Right. I meant I'd be on edge because you're constantly thinking some fucking dick is going to lash a cup of piss at you or start a fight.

These gigs got worse and worse over time. For some people it's a laugh and helps them pretend they are still 21.

For some of us who've decided they actually prefer being a little more mature they became a shit show

It was just a joke Mark


you'll either get the reference or you wont

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 10:03:10 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:51:35 am
It was just a joke Mark


you'll either get the reference or you wont



I get the reference and I also get that you were trying to be fuunny.

Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:48:38 am
Yeah this is my problem too.

I saw them in 2002 at Lancashire County Cricket Club supported by Richard Ashcroft. The music was great, but the amount of drug-fuelled, piss throwing dickheads really caught me by surprise and I said I'd never go and see them in a park / festival setting ever again, and their 15 year absence hasn't changed my mind.

Was there too. Think we beat Bolton on the day of the gig.

My mate was seeing a Leeds fan at the time and they'd beat United in the early kick off.

Strange how you retain that information
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:28 am by red_Mark1980 »
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:03:10 am
I get the reference and I also get that you were trying to be fuunny.

Cool, I guess you have a dilemma - Oasis or piss. Choose wisely !
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 11:02:15 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:26:17 am
Has anyone else not received their presale confirmation email?
I haven't and did it last night between 8 and 10pm?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 11:19:11 am »
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 11:25:08 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:02:15 am
I haven't and did it last night between 8 and 10pm?

I did the form about 8ish and the E-mail came through about 10:45pm.


EDIT - They've put a post up on social media channels to say they're aware that some people haven't had the confirmation E-mail and not to worry but they will be sent out.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:35 am by Graeme »
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:25:08 am
I did the form about 8ish and the E-mail came through about 10:45pm.


EDIT - They've put a post up on social media channels to say they're aware that some people haven't had the confirmation E-mail and not to worry but they will be sent out.
Got mine now a few minutes ago!

Cheers.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:18:28 am
I ended up swerving the news yesterday evening onwards because it was becoming nauseating. Ageing professional Mancs being wheeled out to swoon over these two and get all misty eyed and nostalgic. And, of course, all banging on about Manchestoh.
And usually its all about how they went to the hacienda every night eventually staggering out at 6-am the next morning to go straight in the queue to get in that evening
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:18:28 am
I ended up swerving the news yesterday evening onwards because it was becoming nauseating. Ageing professional Mancs being wheeled out to swoon over these two and get all misty eyed and nostalgic. And, of course, all banging on about Manchestoh.

Have they wheeled out Turry Christian yet?

No doubt GB News will be getting Morriseys opinion and reminiscing about the good old days when all the mill workers lived in two up two downs and were white.

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:39:51 am
Right. I meant I'd be on edge because you're constantly thinking some fucking dick is going to lash a cup of piss at you or start a fight.

These gigs got worse and worse over time. For some people it's a laugh and helps them pretend they are still 21.

For some of us who've decided they actually prefer being a little more mature they became a shit show

Same here, I watched them late 90's outdoor somewhere down south, pints of piss flying everywhere, mate got twated with a bottle, girl in front got soaked with piss. Found a lot of it funny aged about 15, not so much now.

Don't think the atmosphere will be the same though or anything like them days, will be more calmer my guess, lot of older fans and a shit ton of hangers on wanting to go as it's the fad of the month. 
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 11:49:14 am »
Without doubt my favourite band through my teen years - was only 7yo when it was released WTSMG was probably the first recorded music I took an active interest in, and I remember being excited the day that we picked up a copy of Be Here Now. Was obsessed. Saw then four times overall - LCCC in 2002, City in 2005, Echo in 2008, and Heaton Park in 2009.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:27:40 am
I actually don't think I'd want to see them now. I can't stand what Oasis (and other similar bands) gigs became.

On edge and three quarters of the crowd on Lemo covered in piss. Not for me ta

Ultimately feel the same as this, though - I've taken an interest and had a nosey of this thread and social media excitement this week, but haven't even considered attempting to pick up tickets. Would love to want to as I'm sure the buzz of elements of it will be amazing, but overall I just don't think it appeals to me. Who knows, perhaps I'll be keeping an eye out for spares on Twickets net summer!

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:03:10 am
Was there too. Think we beat Bolton on the day of the gig.

My mate was seeing a Leeds fan at the time and they'd beat United in the early kick off.

Strange how you retain that information

Could have posted this word-for-word myself, and might even have done so at some point in the past! I was there as a 14yo will a mate from school who was a United fan - enjoyed seeing the early result come through, and then keeping an eye on the big screen for ours later in the day. A Milan Baros brace in a 3-2 or 3-1 win I think?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 11:52:38 am »
Amazing how all the news channels think the minor woes of a very pretty girl are newsworthy - in this case an Oasis fan.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c935v1kkzjvo
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 11:52:45 am »
Skynews were saying earlier that the tickets start at £86... we will see
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 11:56:31 am »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 11:52:45 am
Skynews were saying earlier that the tickets start at £86... we will see

They will be Wembley tier 3 though. Heaton Park will be a single price.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 11:59:54 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:52:38 am
Amazing how all the news channels think the minor woes of a very pretty girl are newsworthy - in this case an Oasis fan.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c935v1kkzjvo

I feel her pain to be honest. It happens lots at Liverpool Euro away games, and Hotels need calling out on it.  It is fucking infuriating to be fair.

Although in this case...

Lilly won't go short of offers of accom.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 12:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:59:54 am
I feel her pain to be honest. It happens lots at Liverpool Euro away games, and Hotels need calling out on it.  It is fucking infuriating to be fair.

Although in this case...

Lilly won't go short of offers of accom.

You dirty little bleeder!
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:01:41 pm
You dirty little bleeder!


If it's good enough for Deb's Dad it's good enough for me

(see holidays 2024 thread :) )
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 12:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 11:52:45 am
Skynews were saying earlier that the tickets start at £86... we will see

Prices released tomorrow I think
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 12:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 11:52:45 am
Skynews were saying earlier that the tickets start at £86... we will see

They might well do, but going by that they will be more expensive than Taylor Swift, there were some Taylor Swift ones going for a little cheaper approx £75, these were however the severely restricted view seats up in the gods, like almost behind the stage. Might as well sit outside.

So based on that they will probably have a similar range, which was around £80 up to around £350 or so for close up seating, then £4/500 plus for hospitality etc, iirc.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:59:54 am
I feel her pain to be honest. It happens lots at Liverpool Euro away games, and Hotels need calling out on it.  It is fucking infuriating to be fair.

Although in this case...

Lilly won't go short of offers of accom.

Have we seen Lilly's mum?
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:25:28 pm
Have we seen Lilly's mum?

Going by the brows, teeth, caked-on makeup and lashes on Lilly, you might find her mum somewhere in Turkey or swimming with Nemo in the Great Barrier Reef.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm »
I saw them in Blackpool in 1995.
They were boss.
Saw them again in Benicassim in 2005. They were shite.
LCD Soundsystem were also on the same night and they were amazing.

Used to love going there but that year loads of English turned up and the atmosphere changed.
Fights and sometimes proper moody. Never went back after that.
Thanks Gallaghers!

Too old for it all now but really its just a shameless cash grab to pay for a divorce.
Missus has put in for the ballot though, she's always up for a bit of nostalgia. She can take the lad.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:07:39 pm
I saw them in Blackpool in 1995.
They were boss.


The Empress Ballroom, great gig that?3
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:26:36 am
I thought this thread was for Oasis fans? Fucking hell..

You can be a fan of some of their music but think theyre shite live. For many who go see them, there will be a point when youre sipping on an overpriced beer and a voice in the back of your mind will say it would be class if they play dont look back in anger now so I can fuck off home.

Live music, for me, is where the music is elevated and energised. In the 3 or 4 times Ive seen oasis it was the opposite.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 02:58:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:36:14 pm
You can be a fan of some of their music but think theyre shite live. For many who go see them, there will be a point when youre sipping on an overpriced beer and a voice in the back of your mind will say it would be class if they play dont look back in anger now so I can fuck off home.

Live music, for me, is where the music is elevated and energised. In the 3 or 4 times Ive seen oasis it was the opposite.
'

Did you see them in the latter stages, they were a good live band once upon a time.-
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 03:08:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:36:14 pm
You can be a fan of some of their music but think theyre shite live. For many who go see them, there will be a point when youre sipping on an overpriced beer and a voice in the back of your mind will say it would be class if they play dont look back in anger now so I can fuck off home.

Live music, for me, is where the music is elevated and energised. In the 3 or 4 times Ive seen oasis it was the opposite.

Yeah, not disputing any of that, just seems strange that loads have piled into a fan thread be negative, or come up with strange non-sequiturs about GB News and Morrissey.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 03:08:40 pm
Yeah, not disputing any of that, just seems strange that loads have piled into a fan thread be negative, or come up with strange non-sequiturs about GB News and Morrissey.

Plead guilty to that.

It was about the Manc glorification well have to put up with.

And the Morrisey reference was to Johnny Marrs comments on Morriseys gammon views.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 03:08:40 pm
Yeah, not disputing any of that, just seems strange that loads have piled into a fan thread be negative, or come up with strange non-sequiturs about GB News and Morrissey.

Said it last night, it's funny how everytime Oasis pop up, the music snobs crawl out of the woodwork just to have a pop at them, Oasis are who they are, & haven't pretended to be otherwise, it's fair to say they've been hit & miss live, & they have that moody, distant attitude when they're on stage.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 03:39:02 pm »
I think the crowd might have matured.

I might be way off the mark but think this will be a celebration of the band.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 03:44:55 pm »
Theyve posted saying they will not be doing Glastonbury
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 03:44:55 pm
Theyve posted saying they will not be doing Glastonbury

Thought that was obvious.

Think there will be another 10 dates or so added to this lot.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:47:10 am
Have they wheeled out Turry Christian yet?

No doubt GB News will be getting Morriseys opinion and reminiscing about the good old days when all the mill workers lived in two up two downs and were white.
I've not seen Terreh, yet. Thankfully.

No doubt he'll be wheeled out at some point, though. He's Manchestoh through and through, is our Terreh.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 03
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:39:02 pm
I think the crowd might have matured.

I might be way off the mark but think this will be a celebration of the band.
I wonder if many will still have that Manchestoh hair do?

I went to see Doves a while back in Liverpool. Quite a number of of middle-aged professional mancunians had made the trip in their Oasis style clobber and haircuts.
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Unpopular opinion
Terry Christian is really sound
