I’d get the fuss if they’d split up after their second possibly third album but we had another 12 years of utterly forgettable music after that. I don’t even remember them splitting in 2009 as the world had stopped caring about two spoilt guys who’d failed to grow up.



That said I won’t deny the cultural impact of the first two albums and a tour covering that era is going to sell, but there is zero chance of them producing anything new. This isn’t a reunion beyond a greatest hits tour.



Difficult also to divorce their music from their utter twattishness and support for a human rights abusing regime that has subverted English football. Plenty of musicians have soiled their legacies though so I don’t begrudge anyone who still loves their music and wants to go. I’m not going to pretend I didn’t play Definitely Maybe on repeat back then (Slide Away my favourite track).