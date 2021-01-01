14 date shows next year. Tickets on sale Saturday!
From Sky News:
Oasis are officially reuniting for a series of shows 15 years after splitting.
In a hotly anticipated 8am message, the band announced a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.
"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the band said.
The dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin will be Oasis's "only shows in Europe next year", it's been confirmed.
Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK.
Here's the line up:
July:
4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
25th - London, Wembley Stadium
26th - London, Wembley Stadium
August
2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th - Dublin, Croke Park
17th - Dublin, Croke Park