Offline Peabee

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Buckley?

Yeah. It was great back in the day. Radiohead even had us in their top 5 venues they've played.

Online kj999

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 04:03:39 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Bonehead losing out to the lass playing the scissors.

Surprised Gem didnt get a go - think he stayed on decent terms with all parties.

Edit: Apparently Gem Archer is a member of NGHFB and has been for years - who knew. Makes sense in that case, he was in Oasis for the best part of a decade, the drummer in NGHFB was the last Oasis drummer.

Also heard rumours that Bonehead played a part in getting the brothers back on speaking terms as he remained good pals with them both... so (health permitting) I wouldn't be surprised if Bonehead is not at least part of the shows, he'll come on for a few numbers i reckon.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 04:47:59 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:03:39 am
Also heard rumours that Bonehead played a part in getting the brothers back on speaking terms as he remained good pals with them both... so (health permitting) I wouldn't be surprised if Bonehead is not at least part of the shows, he'll come on for a few numbers i reckon.

I dont think they have ever fallen out.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 08:03:57 am »
14 date shows next year. Tickets on sale Saturday!

From Sky News:

Oasis are officially reuniting for a series of shows 15 years after splitting.

In a hotly anticipated 8am message, the band announced a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the band said.

The dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin will be Oasis's "only shows in Europe next year", it's been confirmed.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK.

Here's the line up:

July:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

August

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 08:05:46 am »
Nailed for debuting the tour at Glastonbury the week before.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 08:10:06 am »
Any ideas on when pricing etc for tickets will be available and I'm assuming it'll be via TicketMaster?

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:05:46 am
Nailed for debuting the tour at Glastonbury the week before.
I did read somewhere this weekend that they wouldn't do Glastonbury as the original story broke.
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 08:13:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:05:46 am
Nailed for debuting the tour at Glastonbury the week before.

Nah this is all about the £££s and that wont come from Glastonbury.

Ticket prices are going to be astronomical for this
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 08:16:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:13:30 am
Nah this is all about the £££s and that wont come from Glastonbury.

Ticket prices are going to be astronomical for this

£250 face value?
Online Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 08:18:52 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:16:00 am
£250 face value?

Probably. Im sure I paid £35 to see the DBTT tour at whatever the Etihad was called (the one where the barrier broke).
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 08:20:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:16:00 am
£250 face value?

For a Beatles tribute band.

Typical Mancs copying Scouse greatness.
Offline Qston

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 08:36:00 am »
What I do like about this is about my daughter's generation (she is 18) also love Oasis. They are one of the very few 'crossover' bands between generations. She knows all their songs. I will do what I can to get her and a mate a pair of tickets because she won`t have experienced anything quite like it. 

There is nothing wrong with a bit of nostalgia either.
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 08:40:07 am »
God 4 Wembley nights?

Theyd rumoured 10!

Tickets gonna be an absolute c*nt for this.
Online jillc

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 08:42:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:20:20 am
For a Beatles tribute band.

Typical Mancs copying Scouse greatness.

Exactly, I don't they have ever had anything original to say. The excessive amount of articles in the papers is mind blowing.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 08:44:21 am »
On Ticketmaster now but no pricing listed. I'd be surprised if there is no standing on the pitch level.
Online kj999

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:02 am
The excessive amount of articles in the papers is mind blowing.

Hardly, given that they are one of the most popular and widely listened to bands of the past 30 years...
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:40:07 am
God 4 Wembley nights?

Theyd rumoured 10!

Tickets gonna be an absolute c*nt for this.
Theres a week gap in between all the venues, theres gonna be at least another two per venue added.

European/World gigs coming too, so the demand (despite still being huge) wont be quite as bad.
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 08:51:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:20:20 am
For a Beatles tribute band.

Typical Mancs copying Scouse greatness.

People like the music that they like and dont like the music which they dont, which is fine, I personally think its madness that Taylor Swift is anywhere near as popular as she is but obviously Im in the minority there hence the numbers.

But the Beatles tribute band line is so ridiculously deductive - they were the biggest band in the world at one point, over a quarter of the population of the country applied for tickets for Knebworth. Theyve obviously admitted that they were big Beatles fans and theres influences of that in their music but the majority of their songs dont even sound particularly Beatles like; the guitars are far heavier than in Beatles tunes.

Each to their own like but theyre no tribute band.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 08:53:01 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:40:07 am
God 4 Wembley nights?

Theyd rumoured 10!

Tickets gonna be an absolute c*nt for this.

6 dates between shows in the Wembley calendar.
Online kj999

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 08:55:18 am »
I fucking love Oasis. Chuffed that they are getting back together, and crossing everything that i am lucky enough to get tickets.

I also love the hyperbole that Oasis create.

"Shittest live band i've ever seen"
"Fucking shite, don't know what the fuss is about"
and the above "mind blowing the amount of coverage they get"

... all 3 statements (and I could reel off hundreds more) are clearly absolute bollocks.

You might not like Oasis, but you can't deny that they were, and still are (clearly), a cultural phenomenon, who wrote some of the most memorable and widely known songs of the past 30 years. Those are the facts. If you can't comprehend that then you're an idiot.

Love Oasis.
Love how much they boil the piss of everyone who hates them.

MAD FER IT!!
Online Trada

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 08:57:13 am »
I'm sure other dates will be announced after these sell out fast.
Offline Qston

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 08:57:13 am
I'm sure other dates will be announced after these sell out fast.

Yeah, I think that's a given. Demand will be off the scale
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 09:10:38 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:59:53 am
Yeah, I think that's a given. Demand will be off the scale

It does say on their announcment that 'these dates will be the band's exclusive European appearances' so not sure if that's implying that more won't be announced?
Online Roady

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 08:55:18 am
I fucking love Oasis. Chuffed that they are getting back together, and crossing everything that i am lucky enough to get tickets.

I also love the hyperbole that Oasis create.

"Shittest live band i've ever seen"
"Fucking shite, don't know what the fuss is about"
and the above "mind blowing the amount of coverage they get"

... all 3 statements (and I could reel off hundreds more) are clearly absolute bollocks.

You might not like Oasis, but you can't deny that they were, and still are (clearly), a cultural phenomenon, who wrote some of the most memorable and widely known songs of the past 30 years. Those are the facts. If you can't comprehend that then you're an idiot.

Love Oasis.
Love how much they boil the piss of everyone who hates them.

MAD FER IT!!


Alright Liam lad calm yourself. Music is subjective. Personally not a huge fan. Some of their music is alright . For me looking back they were a "right place right time " kinda band.its a good job we all have different tastes in music .just because someone doesn't get the hype doesn't make them an idiot. It'd be shit if we all liked the same stuff.for huge oasis fans it's a boss day. Personally I get the hype nostalgia wise and if I was a fan I'd be buzzing.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 09:13:08 am »
I said maybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Gonna be some bad wools at all of those gigs along with a lot of piss thrown.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 09:14:10 am »

Id get the fuss if theyd split up after their second possibly third album but we had another 12 years of utterly forgettable music after that. I dont even remember them splitting in 2009 as the world had stopped caring about two spoilt guys whod failed to grow up.

That said I wont deny the cultural impact of the first two albums and a tour covering that era is going to sell, but there is zero chance of them producing anything new. This isnt a reunion beyond a greatest hits tour.

Difficult also to divorce their music from their utter twattishness and support for a human rights abusing regime that has subverted English football. Plenty of musicians have soiled their legacies though so I dont begrudge anyone who still loves their music and wants to go. Im not going to pretend I didnt play Definitely Maybe on repeat back then (Slide Away my favourite track).
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 09:15:07 am »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 09:12:11 am
Alright Liam lad calm yourself. Music is subjective. Personally not a huge fan. Some of their music is alright . For me looking back they were a "right place right time " kinda band.its a good job we all have different tastes in music .just because someone doesn't get the hype doesn't make them an idiot. It'd be shit if we all liked the same stuff.for huge oasis fans it's a boss day. Personally I get the hype nostalgia wise and if I was a fan I'd be buzzing.

It is subjective but I think his point is the tiresome discourse around it from people who aren't fans.

I must have seen some variation of the below at least 20 times in the past 24 hours;

'Am I the only person who just isn't bothered about Oasis?'

No mate you're not, you're in a group of literally millions of people who aren't fans of a specific band.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 09:15:17 am »
The fact they haven't announced the ticket prices and there's only two dates at Wembley indicate they will indeed be off the scale. Might have to think twice if they're around £250.

Having said that, the Beatles tribute band thing has always been ridiculous. They have maybe four or five songs that sound like the Beatles, the rest has more from Electric Warrior or even Nevermind.
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 09:18:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:15:17 am
The fact they haven't announced the ticket prices and there's only two dates at Wembley indicate they will indeed be off the scale. Might have to think twice if they're around £250.

Having said that, the Beatles tribute band thing has always been ridiculous. They have maybe four or five songs that sound like the Beatles, the rest has more from Electric Warrior or even Nevermind.

There's 4 dates at Wembley, the ticket prices will be announced this morning almost certainlty.
