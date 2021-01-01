« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 193355 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,425
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Buckley?

Yeah. It was great back in the day. Radiohead even had us in their top 5 venues they've played.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 04:03:39 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Bonehead losing out to the lass playing the scissors.

Surprised Gem didnt get a go - think he stayed on decent terms with all parties.

Edit: Apparently Gem Archer is a member of NGHFB and has been for years - who knew. Makes sense in that case, he was in Oasis for the best part of a decade, the drummer in NGHFB was the last Oasis drummer.

Also heard rumours that Bonehead played a part in getting the brothers back on speaking terms as he remained good pals with them both... so (health permitting) I wouldn't be surprised if Bonehead is not at least part of the shows, he'll come on for a few numbers i reckon.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 