Will the reunion gigs be full of some of the biggest pricks the country has on offer? Yes. Will I still be absolutely desperate to be there? Also yes. Make of that what you will.



I agree and disagree with some of the judgements on the last page. Most people can agree Definitely Maybe was excellent. Morning glory gets cast aside as being "alright", and while I agree it's not as good as the debut, you can't really argue with the string of hits that album produced. In Wonderwall and DLBIA you've got two of the most iconic songs to have come out of Britain, other massive favourites in Champagne Supernova and She's Electric, plus great songs like Hello, Morning Glory and Some Might Say. There's a couple of fillers in there but it's still a superb album with a pretty enormous cultural impact.



Beyond that even the biggest fans will admit it was very hit and miss. But they still reappeared and released singles that were loved- dyou know what i mean, the importance of being idle, lyla, stop crying your heart out etc.



As for the Gallaghers, I can't help but love them because I idolised them growing up. The Man City connection was actually quite likeable back then because I didn't care about them other than it was nice to share a mutual enemy. Noel has his views that provide a bit of controversy every now and then but I certainly dont think the categorisation of him as a tory is particularly fair or resembling the truth.



They're both icons and Oasis are a legendary group who are adored by a large number of people. Love them or loathe them it's hard to argue when it comes to lasting cultural impact, and that's why they could sell Wembley out far more than the ten times they're being touted to play there.



I hope the rumours are true and I hope I can get a ticket. I also hope I don't get covered in piss thrown in a plastic cup by some dickhead with glued on sideburns, knock off raybans, a pretty green jacket and a pair of gazelles. Too young to see them at their height but I saw them in 2009, missed an exam to get there and it was one of the best, most memorable days of my life.