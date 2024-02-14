« previous next »
Author Topic: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.  (Read 191912 times)

Offline TipTopKop

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2120 on: February 14, 2024, 11:17:26 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on February 13, 2024, 07:18:12 am
What's helped them is rock music has turned to crap in the last 20 yrs.
Rock music is practically non-existent now, unfortunately. I'm sure it'll come round at some point, not sure when.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2121 on: February 15, 2024, 12:36:55 am »
Cloudburst came on yesterday on my Spotify on a indie mix curated for me.

Nice surprise, it's a gem of a song.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2122 on: February 15, 2024, 12:14:33 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on February 13, 2024, 07:18:12 am
What's helped them is rock music has turned to crap in the last 20 yrs. 

The last good rock band were Nirvana

So we're talking 30 years
Offline jackh

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2123 on: February 15, 2024, 01:29:06 pm »
What are we using as a definition for "rock music" and/or "rock band" here?
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2124 on: February 15, 2024, 04:31:05 pm »
Yep not sure what's up with that,plenty of guitar rock n roll kicking around probs would take me less than 5 minutes  to find a new to me band on the you tubes.
And i liked the first Oasis album,second was alright and i've not bothered with anything else.
Offline slotmachine

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2125 on: February 15, 2024, 09:12:48 pm »
You cant take them first 2 albums away from them. The flying birds stuff and Liam's stuff of the last decade is shite. I dont think you get a better sounding and mixed album than Definitely Maybe. Its just explodes through your speakers or headphones. Its almost fucking perfection from the opening riff of Rock N Roll Star all the way through the likes of Live Forever, Columbia, Slide Away and Supersonic. Amazing set of tunes
Offline Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2126 on: February 16, 2024, 01:36:00 pm »
Quote from: jackh on February 15, 2024, 01:29:06 pm
What are we using as a definition for "rock music" and/or "rock band" here?

He's clearly using "bands he likes"
Offline Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2127 on: February 16, 2024, 01:36:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 15, 2024, 12:36:55 am
Cloudburst came on yesterday on my Spotify on a indie mix curated for me.

Nice surprise, it's a gem of a song.

A forgotten song that barely scraped it as a B-side. Probably better than pretty much anything either of them have done since 2005!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2128 on: February 16, 2024, 08:44:05 pm »
Their early stuff wasn't bad and Noel could clearly knock up a tune or 2 up.
Just as well as I reckon it stopped Liam from having a life of hanging around street corners, waiting to rob old grannies' handbags.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2129 on: February 16, 2024, 10:59:17 pm »
Offline elbow

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2130 on: February 17, 2024, 12:24:51 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 15, 2024, 12:14:33 pm
The last good rock band were Nirvana

So we're talking 30 years

Thats absolute bollocks.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2131 on: February 17, 2024, 12:38:00 am »
Quote from: elbow on February 17, 2024, 12:24:51 am
Thats absolute bollocks.

Elbow are more ambient.
Offline meady1981

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2132 on: April 4, 2024, 11:09:47 pm »
Any Johnny Gwan or Paul Brazil fans in here..?
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2133 on: August 9, 2024, 09:49:02 am »
If you want to feel old, it's 30 years to the day since Definitely Maybe was released.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2134 on: August 14, 2024, 02:30:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  9, 2024, 09:49:02 am
If you want to feel old, it's 30 years to the day since Definitely Maybe was released.

The opening few notes of Rock n Roll Star still have the capacity to be really evocative though. From the start of Rock and Roll Star on Definitely Maybe through to the end of Champagne Supernova it doesn't really get better.

Kind of a shame they ended up being Tories and posterboys for sportswashing. But good songs though...
Offline kesey

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2135 on: August 14, 2024, 11:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on August 14, 2024, 02:30:59 pm
The opening few notes of Rock n Roll Star

Came from Marsh Lane , Bootle. 
Offline filopastry

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2136 on: August 24, 2024, 09:31:13 pm »
Seem to be rumours of a reunion tour coming up.
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2137 on: August 24, 2024, 09:33:21 pm »
Article in the Times about it, got a feeling itll be legit this time.
Online Nick110581

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2138 on: August 24, 2024, 10:08:44 pm »
I suppose Noel has to pay for his divorce.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2139 on: August 24, 2024, 10:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on August 24, 2024, 09:33:21 pm
Article in the Times about it, got a feeling itll be legit this time.
It paywalled? If so post article please!
Offline filopastry

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2140 on: August 24, 2024, 11:30:56 pm »
Quote
Oasis reunion and Wembley gigs next year  is that definitely, maybe?

Noel and Liam Gallagher appear to have settled their differences and, if the truce holds, will play massive concerts in London and at Manchesters Heaton Park in 2025


And so Sally, and indeed everybody else, must wait only a bit longer: 15 years to the week that Oasis played their last gig, rumours are swirling that finally, seriously this time, one of Britains biggest bands could be reforming.

Industry insiders are adamant that next summer will see Noel and Liam Gallagher reunite on the same stage for the first time since the V Festival in Stafford on August 22, 2009.

Cancel next years holiday plans, figure out the childcare, save the pennies  Oasis look set to take over Manchester and London in the summer of 2025 with multiple vast gigs planned at Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium respectively. One rumour suggests the latter venue is booked for ten nights, meaning the eight-gig record set by Taylor Swift this year will survive a mere 12 months.

After this article was published Liam Gallagher appeared to confirm shows were planned, telling a user on X who had replied to a Sunday Times tweet: See you down the front.

There are also murmurings that a Glastonbury headliner slot may be added to the schedule, meaning that 30 years after the release of their second album, 1995s (Whats the Story) Morning Glory?, turned them into global rock stars, the country will once again be gripped by the power and drama of arguably, and argumentatively, the nations most famous brothers.

Their frosty relationship certainly seems to be thawing. In the years since the night Liam damaged one of his elder brothers guitars during a backstage altercation in Paris and Noel quit, bringing to an end the band that made them millions, the siblings have exchanged various hostile words. A sad little dwarf, said Liam about Noel. I liked my Mum until she gave birth to Liam, quipped Noel. The feud was real and the anger was volatile  but last week that seemed to be changing.

In a record label video released on Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, their debut album, Noel was uncharacteristically complimentary about Liam. When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great, said Noel of his younger brother. He went on to say: I cant sing Cigarettes & Alcohol, RocknRoll Star and all that. I dont have the same attitude as him. My voice is half a Guinness on a Tuesday  its all right. Liams is ten shots of tequila on a Friday.

This is some contrast to an interview five years ago when Noel said, I dont listen to [Liams] albums because I cant stand his voice. Its unsophisticated music for unsophisticated people made by an unsophisticated man.

That was then, though. Last week Noel was praising his estranged brothers career. What he did was inspire the kids at the front to do something, do you know what I mean? If he can do it, I can do it. And hes still doing that now.

The Gallaghers have yet to comment, leaving fans to speculate on the reasons for the reunion. Maybe songwriter Noel envied his brothers recent tour, where Liam sang the songs Noel had written but Noel was not there to take the acclaim  and Liams voice sounded flawless. Perhaps it is something Sir Keir Starmer can take credit for: the band last played together when there was a Labour government in power  might they just have been biding their time?

It is also worth noting that last year Noel and his second wife, Sarah MacDonald, divorced, with reports putting her settlement as high as £20 million. MacDonalds relationship with her brother-in-law was almost as fractious as her former husbands. When Liam played Glastonbury in 2019, she said in a social media post  swiftly deleted  that he was a fat twat doing his tribute act, balancing a tambourine on his head.

Liam, meanwhile, called her proper dark and claimed Noel was desperate to get Oasis back  but his missus wont let him. If there is new music, how Liam would enjoy singing those break-up songs. For now, though, let the guesswork continue.

Who will be in the band? Liam, Noel and rhythm guitarist Paul Bonehead Arthurs seem certain, given the latter has toured with Liam recently, but the original drummer, Tony McCarroll, and original bassist, Paul Guigsy McGuigan, have not played with either Gallagher since Definitely Maybe and 1997s third album Be Here Now, respectively. Also, what will they play? A vast chunk of the first two albums for sure, with key hits  Stand By Me, Stop Crying Your Heart Out, The Importance Of Being Idle  from their other albums too.

Whatever the setlist though, with no World Cup, Olympic Games or Taylor Swift tours next year, an Oasis reunion will clearly be the event of the summer. It may have felt less likely with every passing year, but some bands are meant to live for ever.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2141 on: August 24, 2024, 11:35:04 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on August 24, 2024, 11:30:56 pm

Thanks. Ten nights at Wembley. Hmmm.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2142 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 am »
Seeing Liam tonight. Think the crowd will be in a good mood.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2143 on: Yesterday at 12:47:16 pm »
Two Manc Tory nobheads.
Online jillc

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2144 on: Yesterday at 12:49:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on August 24, 2024, 09:31:13 pm
Seem to be rumours of a reunion tour coming up.

They must be short of money...
Offline joe buck

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2145 on: Yesterday at 12:57:34 pm »
Online Nick110581

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2146 on: Yesterday at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:47:16 pm
Two Manc Tory nobheads.

Liam isnt a Tory. Seems a genuinely decent guy.

Great story about him rescuing a dog called Buttons from Thailand. He then donated the Globe from his tour raising a load of money for the shelter.

Noel is a massive c*nt though.   
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2147 on: Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on August 24, 2024, 10:08:44 pm
I suppose Noel has to pay for his divorce.

I imagine that has a lot to do with it. For the past 15 years his stance has pretty much been (a) Oasis is done and dusted (b) he can't be arsed dealing with Liam (c) he's happier doing his own thing with the High Flying Birds. Given Liam has never closed the door on a reunion (it's pretty much all he talks about on Twitter) would suggest that Noel is very much the reason why they've remained apart.

If they come back to cash in on a greatest-hits-type tour then fair enough - that's their cow to milk. If they come back with plans to record and tour a new album then I don't see it working out. Mainly because (a) they both lost the spark years ago and (b) I don't think people would be that interested. I reckon Noel is thinking "I'll do a few nights at Wembley, collect my cheque, and fuck off again".
Online Nick110581

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2148 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm
I imagine that has a lot to do with it. For the past 15 years his stance has pretty much been (a) Oasis is done and dusted (b) he can't be arsed dealing with Liam (c) he's happier doing his own thing with the High Flying Birds. Given Liam has never closed the door on a reunion (it's pretty much all he talks about on Twitter) would suggest that Noel is very much the reason why they've remained apart.

If they come back to cash in on a greatest-hits-type tour then fair enough - that's their cow to milk. If they come back with plans to record and tour a new album then I don't see it working out. Mainly because (a) they both lost the spark years ago and (b) I don't think people would be that interested. I reckon Noel is thinking "I'll do a few nights at Wembley, collect my cheque, and fuck off again".

110% be a reunion and they will fuck off.

Noel will mouth off about how much money he has made.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2149 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm »
Will the reunion gigs be full of some of the biggest pricks the country has on offer? Yes. Will I still be absolutely desperate to be there? Also yes. Make of that what you will.

I agree and disagree with some of the judgements on the last page. Most people can agree Definitely Maybe was excellent. Morning glory gets cast aside as being "alright", and while I agree it's not as good as the debut, you can't really argue with the string of hits that album produced. In Wonderwall and DLBIA you've got two of the most iconic songs to have come out of Britain, other massive favourites in Champagne Supernova and She's Electric, plus great songs like Hello, Morning Glory and Some Might Say. There's a couple of fillers in there but it's still a superb album with a pretty enormous cultural impact.

Beyond that even the biggest fans will admit it was very hit and miss. But they still reappeared and released singles that were loved- dyou know what i mean, the importance of being idle, lyla, stop crying your heart out etc.

As for the Gallaghers, I can't help but love them because I idolised them growing up. The Man City connection was actually quite likeable back then because I didn't care about them other than it was nice to share a mutual enemy. Noel has his views that provide a bit of controversy every now and then but I certainly dont think the categorisation of him as a tory is particularly fair or resembling the truth.

They're both icons and Oasis are a legendary group who are adored by a large number of people. Love them or loathe them it's hard to argue when it comes to lasting cultural impact, and that's why they could sell Wembley out far more than the ten times they're being touted to play there.

I hope the rumours are true and I hope I can get a ticket. I also hope I don't get covered in piss thrown in a plastic cup by some dickhead with glued on sideburns, knock off raybans, a pretty green jacket and a pair of gazelles. Too young to see them at their height but I saw them in 2009, missed an exam to get there and it was one of the best, most memorable days of my life.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2150 on: Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm »
The band I listened to the most from 94-98 or so but havent gone out of my way to listen to any of those songs in a long time now. Dont know if Id want tickets or not. Imagine a crowd of wankers (and alonsoisared), but then maybe a good nostalgic singalong would be fun.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2151 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm
Will the reunion gigs be full of some of the biggest pricks the country has on offer? Yes. Will I still be absolutely desperate to be there? Also yes. Make of that what you will.

I agree and disagree with some of the judgements on the last page. Most people can agree Definitely Maybe was excellent. Morning glory gets cast aside as being "alright", and while I agree it's not as good as the debut, you can't really argue with the string of hits that album produced. In Wonderwall and DLBIA you've got two of the most iconic songs to have come out of Britain, other massive favourites in Champagne Supernova and She's Electric, plus great songs like Hello, Morning Glory and Some Might Say. There's a couple of fillers in there but it's still a superb album with a pretty enormous cultural impact.

Beyond that even the biggest fans will admit it was very hit and miss. But they still reappeared and released singles that were loved- dyou know what i mean, the importance of being idle, lyla, stop crying your heart out etc.

As for the Gallaghers, I can't help but love them because I idolised them growing up. The Man City connection was actually quite likeable back then because I didn't care about them other than it was nice to share a mutual enemy. Noel has his views that provide a bit of controversy every now and then but I certainly dont think the categorisation of him as a tory is particularly fair or resembling the truth.

They're both icons and Oasis are a legendary group who are adored by a large number of people. Love them or loathe them it's hard to argue when it comes to lasting cultural impact, and that's why they could sell Wembley out far more than the ten times they're being touted to play there.

I hope the rumours are true and I hope I can get a ticket. I also hope I don't get covered in piss thrown in a plastic cup by some dickhead with glued on sideburns, knock off raybans, a pretty green jacket and a pair of gazelles. Too young to see them at their height but I saw them in 2009, missed an exam to get there and it was one of the best, most memorable days of my life.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
The band I listened to the most from 94-98 or so but havent gone out of my way to listen to any of those songs in a long time now. Dont know if Id want tickets or not. Imagine a crowd of wankers (and alonsoisared), but then maybe a good nostalgic singalong would be fun.
See you both there then. ;D

Agree with what Alonso says pretty much.
Online Jm55

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 12:00:12 am »
Liam, Noel and Oasis Twitter accounts all just posted a short clip saying 27.08.24 8am.

Guessing thats the announcement.
Offline Legs

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:00:12 am
Liam, Noel and Oasis Twitter accounts all just posted a short clip saying 27.08.24 8am.

Guessing thats the announcement.

Yep it seems to be real this time.

Everyone has a price well apart from The Smiths and The Jam!

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 12:34:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:00:12 am
Liam, Noel and Oasis Twitter accounts all just posted a short clip saying 27.08.24 8am.

Guessing thats the announcement.
Excellent!
Offline Statto Red

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 03:07:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
The band I listened to the most from 94-98 or so but havent gone out of my way to listen to any of those songs in a long time now. Dont know if Id want tickets or not. Imagine a crowd of wankers (and alonsoisared), but then maybe a good nostalgic singalong would be fun.

I'm the same, i'm more listening to Manic Street Preachers/Stereophonics these days, Oasis are hit & miss, Oasis live is a singathon but they've always been moody even on stage.

I've always felt Liam is the genuine one, Noel is a massive c*nt.

I still think the Be Here Now album has some decent songs on it, but is way overproduced, pity when they remastered the album a few years back Noel didn't strip down the guitar parts on the tracks like he did on D'You Know What I Mean?
Offline gjr1

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2156 on: Today at 03:11:55 am »
I dont get all the hate for Noel.

He says it like it is.

Pay me enough money and Ill consider it looks like he could earn 50 million quid. Who wouldnt do it for that.

At least hell be honest about it.

Not some pr bollocks of oh the time was right.

Hell say it was for the money. And youll either try and get a ticket or you wont.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2157 on: Today at 08:00:49 am »
Pair of gobshites, but to be fair, their music has lasted the test of time better than most from that era. I don't hate it when it randomly gets played on my Spotify, that's a compliment I suppose.

Have no interest in going to seem them live though. Someone will put it on Youtube anyway.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2158 on: Today at 08:14:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:00:12 am
Liam, Noel and Oasis Twitter accounts all just posted a short clip saying 27.08.24 8am.

Guessing thats the announcement.

Fcking hell. Thought we could only have one annoying sound coming out of Manchester at any given time.

Online Ray K

Re: Oasis...Fans ...in ....here.
« Reply #2159 on: Today at 08:46:08 am »
