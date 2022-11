I don't like any pundits



Nor did McManaman..."I would just hate to see myself up there like a lot of them are now, sniping and criticising. I think it's absolutely awful. And the fact that they do it for a few quid just irritates me." - Steve McManaman in 2003.^ To be fair it was 5 years before he decided to snipe and criticise Liverpool fans for simply protesting against Gillet & Hicks.Or 4 years before he, as 'Setanta Chief Pundit', told the viewers he didn't want Liverpool to win the '07 Champions League Final... as he grew up a blue, and didn't want us to win things... apart from maybe for his mate Robbie Fowler, who was back with us at that time.Seems the further lure of the punditry £$£s somehow changed his mind, and heart, since then.