Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  3, 2017, 05:34:56 pm
Blessed are the Poor.

For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. But they get fuck all now.
Quote from: Corkboy on August  3, 2017, 06:26:29 pm
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. But they get fuck all now.

Do they actually read the Bible?

Theres a strong Christian impulse to understand poverty as deeply rooted in morality  often, as the Bible makes clear, in unwillingness to work, in bad financial decisions or in broken family structures, said Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. The Christian worldview is saying that all poverty is due to sin, though that doesnt necessarily mean the sin of the person in poverty. In the Garden of Eden, there would have been no poverty. In a fallen world, there is poverty.
Yeah I'm not sure guilt-tripping us poor folk is helpful, although this latest exegesis has at least progressed from early Christian thought where the poor should be accepting and indeed happy about their lot.
1.
All things bright and beautiful,
All creatures great and small,
All things wise and wonderful,
The Lord God made them all.

2.
Each little flower that opens,
Each little bird that sings,
He made their glowing colours,
He made their tiny wings.

All things bright ...

3.
The rich man in his castle,
The poor man at his gate,
God made them high and lowly,
And ordered their estate.
Quote from: Nessy76 on August  5, 2017, 03:25:40 am
The rich man in his castle,
The poor man at his gate,
God made them high and lowly,
And ordered their estate.

Exactly, it was a religion of the slave. At least now the reshaped version acknowledges the agency we all have.

I'm not surprised though, that in the time of the oppressed, the church would communicate a message of acceptance towards poverty, whereas in our time of the individual it teaches the message of guilt towards it. Guilt after all is processed by the individual to be an aversive stimulus to an operant response. Ha ha ha.
Atheists are less likely to be judged as moral people.....even by atheists:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-017-0151#s1
Quote from: Conocinico on August  5, 2017, 04:59:29 am
Exactly, it was a religion of the slave. At least now the reshaped version acknowledges the agency we all have.

That was indeed Nietzsche's description of Christianity. A slave morality which valued the poor, weak, and low-born.

I would quibble with your second point though. Agency was certainly acknowledged with regard to morality. It was not acknowledged with regard to social mobility because there was no such thing at the time. I doubt anyone could have conceived of social mobility, let alone desire it and accomplish it!


Quote
I'm not surprised though, that in the time of the oppressed, the church would communicate a message of acceptance towards poverty, whereas in our time of the individual it teaches the message of guilt towards it.

I think it's less a message of "guilt" than it is an acceptance or even glorification of wealth and prosperity. Financial well-being has come to be seen as a product of hard work, responsible spending habits, trying hard in school, God's blessing and favor for faithfulness etc. and therefore if you are not well off it's probably because you screwed up at some point (so the thinking goes). It's natural to think that in the context of a capitalist culture which fancies itself a meritocracy of sorts. Unfortunately it's not exactly consistent with, say, the Sermon on the Mount!
"When Adam delved, and Eve span, who was then the gentleman? From the beginning all men by nature were created alike, and our bondage or servitude came in by the unjust oppression of naughty men. For if God would have had any bondmen from the beginning, he would have appointed who should be bond, and who free. And therefore I exhort you to consider that now the time is come, appointed to us by God, in which ye may (if ye will) cast off the yoke of bondage, and recover liberty."

 - John Ball (1381)
Just got to know about this thread. And I am flabbergasted that I didnt know of this earlier.
Probably because of the misleading name (god knows why its named so) and the relevance (or the lack of it) to the sub-forum where it is currently nested.

Looking forward to going through the pages over the weekend.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 11, 2017, 07:21:12 am
Just got to know about this thread. And I am flabbergasted that I didnt know of this earlier.
Probably because of the misleading name (god knows why its named so) and the relevance (or the lack of it) to the sub-forum where it is currently nested.

It started out as a thread about Dawkins and his books, but then it evolved....
"Congratulations to Richard Dawkins for getting a stamp of approval from the (conservative Christian) American Family Association for his anti-trans rhetoric."

source
Quote from: Corkboy on March 27, 2023, 03:33:13 pm
"Congratulations to Richard Dawkins for getting a stamp of approval from the (conservative Christian) American Family Association for his anti-trans rhetoric."

source

It would be nice if otherwise-intelligent and sensible people could be grown up enough (or even just able) to separate the biological and social factors around trans issues when making public statements. I don't see what chance the average mouthbreathers amongst us have when they can't, or won't.
Is that anti-trans?
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:37:19 am
Is that anti-trans?


No. But then, say anything that isn't parroting the 'cake and eat it' demands of the militant section of the trans community, and you're branded 'transphobic', with the huge pile-on that comes with it.

Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:37:19 am
Is that anti-trans?


Its a Interesting question. 
"As a biologist, there are two sexes and that's all there is to it."  Isnt on the face of it, transphobic, as it doesnt preventsomeone transitioning from M to F and visa versa, being recognised with their new identity.

Its obviously problematic for the likes of Sam Smith.

I think defending the likes of Rowling could be a bit transphobic, shes not exactly liberal on the subject.

Given the small amount of people who are trans, I wish he hadn't given air time to Tory culture wars.







Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:15:26 pm

Its a Interesting question. 
"As a biologist, there are two sexes and that's all there is to it."  Isnt on the face of it, transphobic, as it doesnt preventsomeone transitioning from M to F and visa versa, being recognised with their new identity.

Its obviously problematic for the likes of Sam Smith.

I think defending the likes of Rowling could be a bit transphobic, shes not exactly liberal on the subject.

Given the small amount of people who are trans, I wish he hadn't given air time to Tory culture wars.



Trouble is, if you are talking about the sex of mammals as a biologist  there is male and female.  Dogs, cats, sheep. Etc.

The end. But thats not intended to diminish anyones lived experience, its just the way nature is for mammals
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:15:26 pm

Its a Interesting question. 
"As a biologist, there are two sexes and that's all there is to it."  Isnt on the face of it, transphobic, as it doesnt preventsomeone transitioning from M to F and visa versa, being recognised with their new identity.

Its obviously problematic for the likes of Sam Smith.

I think defending the likes of Rowling could be a bit transphobic, shes not exactly liberal on the subject.

Given the small amount of people who are trans, I wish he hadn't given air time to Tory culture wars.

Now I may be incorrect and open to being corrected, as someone who is not LGBTQIA, and despite still being pretty young from a different era, but I always thought the distinction with Trans, gender fluid, and non-binary individuals was sex and gender.

There are male and female sexes as in the biological sense, but your gender identity is what you define yourself as, and what you feel is correct for yourself in the sometimes messy journey of self discovery.

So for a M to F Trans woman, while their biological sex is male, they are a woman, that is their gender identity and how they identify themselves.

This can also all be a very complicated relationship with gender and sexuality, and you can be multiple things at once, and that's all fine because humans are complicated creatures with many facets of their identity.

So yeah what Dawkins says isn't inherently transphobic, as in the literal words, but the fact that it is picture as in that's the full stop, anything else is not valid. Then that becomes transphobic.

I am also not being fair to the concept of gender dysphoria, which as something I don't experience and have not been informed enough about, so I can't say the details but there is the condition of not feeling you are in the right body, which again is a real and valid condition, and to deny it is bigoted
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
Now I may be incorrect and open to being corrected, as someone who is not LGBTQIA, and despite still being pretty young from a different era, but I always thought the distinction with Trans, gender fluid, and non-binary individuals was sex and gender.

There are male and female sexes as in the biological sense, but your gender identity is what you define yourself as, and what you feel is correct for yourself in the sometimes messy journey of self discovery.

So for a M to F Trans woman, while their biological sex is male, they are a woman, that is their gender identity and how they identify themselves.

This can also all be a very complicated relationship with gender and sexuality, and you can be multiple things at once, and that's all fine because humans are complicated creatures with many facets of their identity.
There are attempts to say that sex isnt binary. I have no problem with the sentiment, but factually it doesnt pass the BS test
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm
There are attempts to say that sex isnt binary. I have no problem with the sentiment, but factually it doesnt pass the BS test

I don't know enough on the subject, I am more than happy to be corrected, and I feel the best people to do that is the people in the group.

As with any minority group, the best people to understand it are those with the lived experience. I've never felt any conflict or question if my sex or gender or whatever, so I don't feel I should define this beyond what I have been told from said group.

Which is all a long winded way of saying people should be able to live their lives without any judgement or assault for doing so, so long as they are not harming anyone. And that we should all probably listen to each other to understand each other and live at peace with one another generally.

I mean sadly it's not going to happen but that my subscription to living life
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm
There are attempts to say that sex isnt binary. I have no problem with the sentiment, but factually it doesnt pass the BS test

So you dont think someone born with a dick can be a girl, but you are happy to call them Her/She if thats what they want?

Is that a fair conclusion?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm
So you dont think someone born with a dick can be a girl, but you are happy to call them Her/She if thats what they want?

Is that a fair conclusion?
Have sex with who you want, dress how you want, refer to yourself how you want.
What business is it of mine?
Is it not true that sex is essentially a construct based on multiple different biological traits (gametes/chromosomes/hormone levels) that usually combine to form 2 different sexes but there is a statistically signigicant amount of people where those traits don't line up in the usual way. It isn't binary as everyone exists on different spectrums within those traits, just the vast majority can easily be grouped into male or female.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:00:03 pm
Have sex with who you want, dress how you want, refer to yourself how you want.
What business is it of mine?

But if Bryan wanted to be called Brenda, you'd oblige right?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:05:23 pm
But if Bryan wanted to be called Brenda, you'd oblige right?
whats it to me? It would be rude not to.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm
whats it to me? It would be rude not to.

Cool

There is obviously more to it than Its not my business.
Concluding that two lads shagging is not your concern is fine, but surely the end game is to vote for their right to marry

As with all previous posters on here, I've no problem in people self-identifying as whatever gender they wish.

The problems start when people self-identifying as a gender other than their biological sex demand the same legal status as their self-identified gender, as it creates conflict with the 'rights' of biological women.

(I'm also not comfortable with how witch hunts are whipped up against people who don't use the exact phrasing demanded by the trans community and their supporters)

Saying all that, I'm happy for any fully-transitioned trans person to be able to adopt the same legal status as their new gender.

I'm a left leaning liberal minded person who believes that people should be free to live their lives how they want so long as they aren't hurting anyone else or impinging on another's rights. You should be able to be who you want to be and fuck who you want to as long as its within the confines of what I said above but....
I do find the massive increase in awareness of transgenderism a head scratcher. My son is 13 and the amount of kids he says identify as trans in his school seems huge to me (he doesn't usually spout made up bollocks). Are they all unhappy with their gender at birth? Seems unlikely. Is it a teenage fad that they've heard about through social media and some celebs and it's now seen as alternative and provocative? Do we let them play it out by deciding for themselves how they want to be? Are societal norms changing that had previously meant changing your gender was a much bigger deal and perhaps made those considering it think long and hard about how they wanted their lives to change before making any decisions that could massively impact them for a long time into the future?
I know Tepid works with young adults so he'll have a better insight into this. I work in a school but primary age and haven't yet come across it yet. Like I said, I am puzzled by it and how it will affect people years down the line and I'm sure people were saying the same things about the gay community years ago. I'm trying hard to examine if I have some prejudices. I don't think so but also can see that what I'm saying is coming across as a bit "Won't somebody think of the children!"
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
I'm a left leaning liberal minded person who believes that people should be free to live their lives how they want so long as they aren't hurting anyone else or impinging on another's rights. You should be able to be who you want to be and fuck who you want to as long as its within the confines of what I said above but....
I do find the massive increase in awareness of transgenderism a head scratcher. My son is 13 and the amount of kids he says identify as trans in his school seems huge to me (he doesn't usually spout made up bollocks). Are they all unhappy with their gender at birth? Seems unlikely. Is it a teenage fad that they've heard about through social media and some celebs and it's now seen as alternative and provocative? Do we let them play it out by deciding for themselves how they want to be? Are societal norms changing that had previously meant changing your gender was a much bigger deal and perhaps made those considering it think long and hard about how they wanted their lives to change before making any decisions that could massively impact them for a long time into the future?
I know Tepid works with young adults so he'll have a better insight into this. I work in a school but primary age and haven't yet come across it yet. Like I said, I am puzzled by it and how it will affect people years down the line and I'm sure people were saying the same things about the gay community years ago. I'm trying hard to examine if I have some prejudices. I don't think so but also can see that what I'm saying is coming across as a bit "Won't somebody think of the children!"
Oh its difficult  really, because its lots of things

Many kids hit 13/14/15 and feel different or like they dont fitalways have and always will.   Some of these will be gay, generally gay men seem to come out earlier than lesbian students ( well, in my experience anyway, and of course one persons experience is just anecdote) who seem to wait until they are 17 or even at uni to do so.  So, those wondering why am I different may be for that reason, or because of neurodiversity etc lots will be inquisitive.. do I just fancy the same sex, or am I the wrong gender? Mostly the former, but its not really be socially acceptable for it to be the later until recently.

So, we have a small number who are gender curious (if this isnt a term Ive just made up) but the majority seem to revert to more standard LGB as they get older..

But as I say, my experience is just anecdote and may not be the bigger picture, and Im neither gay or trans so it might look a bit different from the other side of the tracks
 
It's true isn't it that loads of animal species can change sex or gender?

(quick google - Yes 5% off the former - not sure about the latter but there is a long list)
