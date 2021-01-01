« previous next »
Sorry for bumping this after 4yrs but some other things have cropped up that are causing me to have anxiety.

Working at the pub where nobody else is organised so I feel like everything is on me to make sure things are done. 

Restocking the drinks fridges, not having cutlery wrapped in serviettes ready to go before we open.  Dirty pots piled up in the kitchen when there's at least 2 staff on pot washing duty.

All of this causes my stress levels to go through the roof but also makes me anxious if environment health turned up to do an inspection.

I've also realised I have a counting obsession, something I've done since I was a child but still do now.

I have to count the number of whole tiles on floors or walls.  I don't know why, what triggers it or the purpose of it.  I don't think it causes me to panic as such but I do it every time, even in my own house.




I don't have any cleanliness issues but I do have a counting obsession on all sorts of mad sounding things. Also having to touch things an even number of times or with both my left and right hand evenly.

Deb, I also do that counting thing, not obsessively but I will count bricks, tiles,things lined up. Must be a bored mind
Not enough to cause anxiety in me, but I do have an "obsession" in the kitchen.

1. Before sleep, the wash sink needs to be empty and dirty vessels loaded in the dishwasher and started. Or atleast loaded.
2. The electric stove needs to be scrubbed of all and every food mark there is. This means, that when I bend, I should see myself.
3. The vessels drying rack near the wash sink, needs to be emptied and vessels should be returned to their position.
4. The refrigerator should be clean of all old food and the food should be stored in the exact same level it is intended for.
5. The floor has to be mopped clean (dry and wet) every day and room freshener sprayed before closing the door for the day. Anyone entering the kitchen after that, angers me.
6. Trash bags (normal and bio waste) needs to be cleared and new bags installed. Even if the old bag is not full, especially for the bio.
7. The only items on the kitchen top, should be the breakfast items for me the next day. If its bread, its bread. If its oats, then its oats. (Milk not)

And I do this everyday. Since I started living alone. In 2013.

But it doesnt cause me anxiety if I dont do it. It does keep running on the back of my mind that I didnt do it, but if I miss one day, the next day I do it. The breakfast one, I do it everyday. But the other ones, I dont lose sleep if I dont.
