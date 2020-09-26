Been listening to the new album all weekend. I think it's his best since bitusa, maybe even the river, it's that good. The 3 old songs, as someone said earlier, are fantastic, especially Janey Needs A Shooter, always love it when he plays the harmonica, the songs really take off. Song for Orphans is like a 21st century Desolation Row, that was written in the 70'sRainmaker is a great swipe at populism/Trump. It's got all the classic Springsteen bases covered, and deals with a lot of topics we've all been fretting about.The production is great too compared to the noughties wall of sound we got on Magic, which spoiled the songs a bit I thought. It's an album that gets better with every listen; I wasn't sure about Ghosts and Letter to You when I first heard them a few weeks ago, but they're massive growers after a few runs through, and work better when you listen to the album as a whole, it's got a great flow to it, the almost prayer-ish opener and then launching into full E Street on Letter.I really needed this right now. Got everything crossed that we'll have the privilege of hearing this stuff live some day.