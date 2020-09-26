« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bruce Springsteen  (Read 176065 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2240 on: September 26, 2020, 12:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Olddantucker on September 25, 2020, 04:52:35 AM
Have you seen this?  Out today:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lo5QNcFioZ4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lo5QNcFioZ4</a>

Wasn't sure for the first minute, but then loved it.
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,423
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2241 on: September 28, 2020, 08:50:22 AM »
I love "Ghosts"! "Letter to you" is a bit meh imo. Perhaps it'll grow on me... :)
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2242 on: October 16, 2020, 10:40:48 AM »
Just heard the new album for the first time - I really like it. 'Song for orphans' in particular is great. The last 2 albums have been a real return to form for Bruce.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2243 on: October 23, 2020, 02:47:28 PM »
Quote from: Zeppelin on October 16, 2020, 10:40:48 AM
Just heard the new album for the first time - I really like it. 'Song for orphans' in particular is great. The last 2 albums have been a real return to form for Bruce.
I love Bruce and had a listen to the album when having my dinner. Hadn't heard any of the singles as I prefer to listen to the whole thing in one go. Obvs based on one listen, but I thought the sound is very similar to Magic which is a good solid late Bruce album. Not great, not shite but somewhere in the middle.  I liked Western Stars as it's quite different from his previous work but when he's with the E Street Band he seems to be treading water a bit IMO.
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2244 on: October 23, 2020, 10:36:07 PM »
The old three songs are real corkers. Loving Janey and Orphans a lot so far.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2245 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 PM »
Been listening to the new album all weekend. I think it's his best since bitusa, maybe even the river, it's that good. The 3 old songs, as someone said earlier, are fantastic, especially Janey Needs A Shooter, always love it when he plays the harmonica, the songs really take off.  Song for Orphans is like a 21st century Desolation Row, that was written in the 70's :P Rainmaker is a great swipe at populism/Trump. It's got all the classic Springsteen bases covered, and deals with a lot of topics we've all been fretting about.The production is great too compared to the noughties wall of sound we got on Magic, which spoiled the songs a bit I thought. It's an album that gets better with every listen; I wasn't sure about Ghosts and Letter to You when I first heard them a few weeks ago, but they're massive growers after a few runs through, and work better when you listen to the album as a whole, it's got a great flow to it, the almost prayer-ish opener and then launching into full E Street on Letter.

I really needed this right now. Got everything crossed that we'll have the privilege of hearing this stuff live some day.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2246 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM »
He was on Radio 2 yesterday morning with Dermott O'Leary. Only caught bits of it, but he spoke about how he struggled to write his rock hits, never thinks he has another in him and how the new album was written on a guitar given to him as a gift outside a show by a young Italian fan.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,672
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2247 on: Yesterday at 07:14:00 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM
He was on Radio 2 yesterday morning with Dermott O'Leary. Only caught bits of it, but he spoke about how he struggled to write his rock hits, never thinks he has another in him and how the new album was written on a guitar given to him as a gift outside a show by a young Italian fan.
He was on Graham Norton with that guitar on Friday.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2248 on: Yesterday at 07:43:09 PM »
The film on Apple TV is excellent too, not bought the music yet but this has been ensured I will do. It is currently free if you have access to it. Quality stuff watching the band recording in a tiny space, great to be a fly on the wall in the heart of the E street band.
Logged

Offline Walshy7

  • metete un palo por el culo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • Its evolution baby
Re: Bruce Springsteen
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 05:44:32 AM »
Its not a good album at all, and I love Bruce
Logged
'You two scousers are always yappin, im gonna teach you some serious rappin, i come from Jamaica my name is john barnes, and when i do my thing the crowd go bananas'
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 