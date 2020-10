Just heard the new album for the first time - I really like it. 'Song for orphans' in particular is great. The last 2 albums have been a real return to form for Bruce.



I love Bruce and had a listen to the album when having my dinner. Hadn't heard any of the singles as I prefer to listen to the whole thing in one go. Obvs based on one listen, but I thought the sound is very similar to Magic which is a good solid late Bruce album. Not great, not shite but somewhere in the middle. I liked Western Stars as it's quite different from his previous work but when he's with the E Street Band he seems to be treading water a bit IMO.