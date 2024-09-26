They seem to have made a deliberate decision to split their offering into 'casual user' and 'pro user' tiers. Well, more so than before. Previously we have had desktops divided by form-factor, but you could shove a huge amount of power into almost any machine and make it your pro solution. These days it seems the split is by machine type. And iMac has always been the 'one to rule them all' kind of machine. So my guess is even if they do release a bigger one, it will still be crippled by upgrade options and they'll release a separate Pro iMac which will be priced in whatever way doesn't kill the Studio setup as a viable option. I'd still get one anyway, but I'm not expecting it soon. They aren't as interested in the power users these days.