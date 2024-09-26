« previous next »
Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 26, 2024, 12:16:01 pm
Monday is bonus day... someone might need to intervene ;D
ToneLa

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 27, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
Tell m a
Quote from: thejbs on September 23, 2024, 11:40:00 pm
If youre just recording a few audio channels, the air will be 100% fine as it has a fast ssd and a decent processor. I use a lot of midi instruments and plugins and usually have a high track count so I like the extra grunt of the pro. If you do decide pro, hold off a month or so for the new M4 update.

With music production Ive always erred on the side of overkill. A well specced pro will last you a decade.

Cheers for the info, I am thinking overkill, I need a Scarlett 4i4 will play nice with Apple

But waiting for the new M4. Go big or go home, as it were

That's the thing, it becomes a new device. But MY device. I already know exactly what I need to do. As in many times in life, the game is to wait

Quote from: Claire. on September 26, 2024, 12:16:01 pm
Monday is bonus day... someone might need to intervene ;D

Buyer's remorse kicked in yet? :D
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 07:07:43 am
No, but a load of articles appeared about the next version of it coming next year so I got thinking about replacing my iMac instead, cos for the price of the VP I can get a Mac Studio and studio display 🫠😂
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 08:56:57 am
my iMac is broadly okay, it's purely about the software support. It's ghosting a bit but I'm used to it and it clears. I don't even know what I'd do with it if I replaced it, I can't sell it because of the ghosting.

I might give open core a go to give it one last hurrah.
PaulF

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 10:41:46 am
Quote from: ToneLa on September 22, 2024, 09:47:59 pm
The time is upon me

Was looking at the Macbook Air this weekend in John Lewis's, gorgeous machine

Still not 100% on that vs the Pro for my needs though:

Music production, mainly.
I want it setup to take live mic input - I'll get an external device for this purpose - and record
As well as do heavy lifting in my DAW, plugins, seamless feedback

By everything I've seen online, the M3 air is just fine for horsepower - I will be getting expanded RAM and storage as fuck it you only get one shot with Apple

But then for the money, am I better just getting a Macbook Pro which won't have ANY questions when it comes to raw processing power

It's just, is the Air that good, or am I taking a risk? This needs to be a complete solution

Bang for your buck is the thing here. The buck itself doesn't worry me.. but I need a bit of advice to push me one side of the line if anyone can shed info, ta

Other factors: well the Macbook Pro I got for work is portable and lovely so I already know what a Macbook Pro is like....
You'll always wish you'd bought the more expensive one.
CraigDS

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 28, 2024, 12:57:06 pm
Quote from: Zlen on September 28, 2024, 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.

I've got my mini in an under desk mount, with one of the many decent looking multi hub thingies at the back of my desk out of the way. Keeps desk looking clutter free for the most part. Fairly sure they do the mounts for the studios too.
thejbs

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 29, 2024, 09:41:08 am
Quote from: Zlen on September 28, 2024, 07:49:29 am
Mac Studio and Studio Display are nowhere near as elegant as an iMac - I have them, always hate how it looks on my desk.Also,  Studio Display has the worst webcam known to man, fortunately they introduced iPhone as webcam support or I'd just have to buy an external one and further ruin the looks. I gave up on hoping for a new, decent iMac update, so it's probably the optimal setup for anyone looking to do work on their Mac - which is unfortunate. I liked the days when Mini for example could be made into a power-machine.

Im still holding out hope for a 27-30 silicon iMac. I have one of the last 27 ones. Its got 128gb RAM and  the best cpu available so it still does what I need, for now. I just love the form factor. Everyone I know that has swapped their iMac for the studio says the same as you.

Quote from: ToneLa on September 27, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
Tell m a
Cheers for the info, I am thinking overkill, I need a Scarlett 4i4 will play nice with Apple

But waiting for the new M4. Go big or go home, as it were

That's the thing, it becomes a new device. But MY device. I already know exactly what I need to do. As in many times in life, the game is to wait

Buyer's remorse kicked in yet? :D

I sold my gen2 Scarlett and got a UA volt 476. Its absolutely wonderful. The pre-amp emulations are actually really good and its ergonomically better with the controls on top. It looks pretty nice too. Bit dearer than the Scarlett but got a whack of ua plugins free with it.
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 09:09:20 am
https://9to5mac.com/2024/09/29/m4-macbook-pro-leak/

could also be tempted to go MBP if that's the base now. Why can't they just stop this fuckery and release a bigger iMac and take all this indecision away from me.
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 10:54:10 am
They seem to have made a deliberate decision to split their offering into 'casual user' and 'pro user' tiers. Well, more so than before. Previously we have had desktops divided by form-factor, but you could shove a huge amount of power into almost any machine and make it your pro solution. These days it seems the split is by machine type. And iMac has always been the 'one to rule them all' kind of machine. So my guess is even if they do release a bigger one, it will still be crippled by upgrade options and they'll release a separate Pro iMac which will be priced in whatever way doesn't kill the Studio setup as a viable option. I'd still get one anyway, but I'm not expecting it soon. They aren't as interested in the power users these days.
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 12:02:11 pm
I blame all the dickheads thinking they need top end MBPs to look on twitter and edit a little YouTube video.

I'm still gonna need a studio display whatever I do because I can't be stuck on a small screen all day and I'm so used to the 5k iMac screen that every other monitor looks appalling.
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 12:08:44 pm
I can't work on laptops period, have to two days a week in the office - get a headache from squinting every time.
That 5K retina has ruined everything, laptops, other screens, reality itself.

thejbs

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
September 30, 2024, 06:01:01 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 30, 2024, 09:09:20 am
https://9to5mac.com/2024/09/29/m4-macbook-pro-leak/

could also be tempted to go MBP if that's the base now. Why can't they just stop this fuckery and release a bigger iMac and take all this indecision away from me.

About time the base model had 16gb. A pro machine with 8gb as standard was such a joke. If no big iMac is on the horizon i might get a ridiculous spec mbpro rather than a studio.
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
October 4, 2024, 08:55:57 pm
was off today so I've been playing with open core and got Sonoma installed on my iMac. Seems pretty stable. Project Vision Pro is back on ;D
thejbs

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 05:06:47 pm
Hahaha! Do it!
ToneLa

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 06:33:08 pm
Quote from: thejbs on September 30, 2024, 06:01:01 pm
About time the base model had 16gb. A pro machine with 8gb as standard was such a joke. If no big iMac is on the horizon i might get a ridiculous spec mbpro rather than a studio.

if it is 16gb I could max out storage
